Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of non-U.S. small- and mid-capitalization companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers small- and mid-capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI All Country World ex U.S. SMID Cap Index on a rolling three-year basis. As of September 30, 2021, the total market capitalization range of companies included in the MSCI All Country World ex U.S. SMID Cap Index over the past three years was $0 to $40.4 billion. The fund intends to diversify its investments among countries and normally to have represented in the portfolio business activities of a number of different countries. In determining whether an issuer is economically tied to a non-U.S. country, the subadviser primarily considers: (i) whether at least 50% of the issuer’s revenues or profits are attributable to goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in, a non-U.S. country; (ii) whether the issuer has at least 50% of its assets in a non-U.S. country; and (iii) whether the principal exchange listing for the issuer’s securities or the issuer’s headquarters is in a non-U.S. country.

Equity securities in which the fund invests include common stocks, preferred stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The fund may invest in emerging markets issuers. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 30-60 securities at any given time.