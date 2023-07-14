Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-0.3%
1 yr return
0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
Net Assets
$515 M
Holdings in Top 10
9.8%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VHYLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|97.97%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|68.02%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|34.25%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|27.11%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|26.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|VHYLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|25.77%
|2021
|0.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|46.59%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|66.25%
|2019
|2.4%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|11.76%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|70.26%
|Period
|VHYLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|91.44%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|62.43%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|17.67%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|15.97%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|30.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|VHYLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|25.92%
|2021
|2.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|6.53%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|66.25%
|2019
|2.4%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|14.01%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|76.58%
|VHYLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VHYLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|515 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|48.34%
|Number of Holdings
|282
|2
|2736
|61.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|51.4 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|52.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.78%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|64.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VHYLX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.37%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|48.21%
|Cash
|3.25%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|47.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.07%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|23.05%
|Stocks
|0.31%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|51.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|95.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|92.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VHYLX % Rank
|Communication Services
|96.05%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|4.40%
|Energy
|3.95%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.03%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.19%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|93.78%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|91.45%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.01%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|90.67%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.23%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.82%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VHYLX % Rank
|US
|0.31%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|44.52%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|92.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VHYLX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.74%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|30.88%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.26%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|51.80%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|92.64%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|95.38%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|90.91%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|93.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VHYLX % Rank
|US
|85.04%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|20.75%
|Non US
|9.33%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|78.24%
|VHYLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|52.08%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|71.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|26.37%
|VHYLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VHYLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VHYLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|9.12%
|VHYLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VHYLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|97.85%
|VHYLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VHYLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VHYLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.26%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|58.30%
|VHYLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 09, 2022
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 13, 2021
|$0.308
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 24, 2009
12.86
12.9%
Chris is a fixed income portfolio manager and chair of the High Yield Strategy Group. He focuses on the firm’s Core High Yield, European High Yield, Global High Yield, and total return oriented strategies. He began his career at Wellington Management in 1994 as a research analyst in Fixed Income Research, specializing in the quantitative and qualitative review of high-yield bonds. Prior to joining the firm, Chris did research for Foothill Group, an investment management company specializing in distressed debt, and he worked at La Jolla-based Multiple Peptide Systems where he marketed custom molecules to research institutions and other end users (1989 – 1992). Chris earned his MBA in finance from the University of California, Los Angeles (1994) and his BA, cum laude, from the University of California, San Diego (1988). He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Michael V. Barry, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2021 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2012. Mr. Barry joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
