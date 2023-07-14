The Fund invests primarily in U.S. and foreign equity securities chosen mainly on the basis of bottom-up stock analysis. The Fund typically invests across a wide range of industries, and its holdings are expected to represent a mix of value and growth stocks, as well as a mix of developed and emerging markets stocks, across the capitalization spectrum. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of common stocks and other investments for the Fund.