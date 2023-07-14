Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Global Equity Fund

VHGEX | Fund

$31.99

$7.64 B

1.38%

$0.44

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.6%

1 yr return

7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$7.64 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Global Equity Fund

VHGEX | Fund

$31.99

$7.64 B

1.38%

$0.44

0.45%

VHGEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    Aug 14, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Ostrer

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in U.S. and foreign equity securities chosen mainly on the basis of bottom-up stock analysis. The Fund typically invests across a wide range of industries, and its holdings are expected to represent a mix of value and growth stocks, as well as a mix of developed and emerging markets stocks, across the capitalization spectrum. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of common stocks and other investments for the Fund.
Read More

VHGEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VHGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.6% -35.6% 29.2% 34.34%
1 Yr 7.9% 17.3% 252.4% 23.30%
3 Yr -0.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 27.74%
5 Yr -0.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 26.85%
10 Yr 4.2%* -6.9% 18.3% 27.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VHGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -24.3% 957.1% 28.37%
2021 0.9% -38.3% 47.1% 52.34%
2020 6.0% -54.2% 0.6% 59.76%
2019 4.9% -76.0% 54.1% 13.91%
2018 -3.5% -26.1% 47.8% 25.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VHGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.6% -35.6% 29.2% 35.35%
1 Yr 7.9% 11.4% 252.4% 21.48%
3 Yr -0.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 26.40%
5 Yr -0.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 25.23%
10 Yr 4.2%* -6.9% 18.3% 26.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VHGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -24.3% 957.1% 28.37%
2021 0.9% -33.1% 47.1% 52.72%
2020 6.0% -44.4% 1.8% 72.27%
2019 4.9% -6.5% 54.1% 27.09%
2018 -3.5% -14.4% 47.8% 43.86%

NAV & Total Return History

VHGEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VHGEX Category Low Category High VHGEX % Rank
Net Assets 7.64 B 199 K 133 B 9.32%
Number of Holdings 449 1 9075 5.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.53 B -18 M 37.6 B 15.09%
Weighting of Top 10 17.96% 9.1% 100.0% 91.19%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VHGEX % Rank
Stocks 		96.29% 61.84% 125.47% 76.21%
Cash 		3.70% -174.70% 23.12% 21.37%
Other 		0.01% -13.98% 19.14% 47.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 40.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 32.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 36.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VHGEX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.23% 0.00% 38.42% 20.93%
Technology 		16.78% 0.00% 49.87% 82.71%
Healthcare 		14.78% 0.00% 35.42% 56.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.24% 0.00% 40.94% 31.83%
Communication Services 		11.16% 0.00% 57.66% 19.71%
Industrials 		8.92% 0.00% 44.06% 49.56%
Basic Materials 		8.84% 0.00% 38.60% 24.56%
Consumer Defense 		4.28% 0.00% 73.28% 35.79%
Energy 		2.53% 0.00% 21.15% 52.75%
Real Estate 		1.69% 0.00% 39.48% 52.86%
Utilities 		0.56% 0.00% 29.12% 68.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VHGEX % Rank
US 		58.73% 0.13% 103.82% 71.59%
Non US 		37.56% 0.58% 99.46% 31.61%

VHGEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VHGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.01% 44.27% 92.47%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 1.82% 18.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

VHGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VHGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VHGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 395.00% 22.02%

VHGEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VHGEX Category Low Category High VHGEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.38% 0.00% 3.26% 32.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VHGEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VHGEX Category Low Category High VHGEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.93% -4.27% 12.65% 40.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VHGEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VHGEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Ostrer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 14, 1995

26.81

26.8%

Neil is a co-founder of Marathon and has been a Portfolio Manager of Marathon's European equities since inception of the firm in 1986. Neil is also a Director of Marathon and sits on the Board. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He has worked in the investment management industry since 1981 and holds an M.A. from Cambridge University.

William Arah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 14, 1995

26.81

26.8%

William (Bill) is a co-founder of Marathon and has been a Portfolio Manager of Marathon's Japanese equities since 1987. Bill is a Director of the company and sits on the Board. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He has worked in the investment management industry since 1982. Bill holds an M.A. from Oxford University.

Spencer Adair

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 11, 2008

14.15

14.2%

Spencer joined Baillie Gifford in 2000 and is an Investment Manager in the Global Alpha Team. He became a Partner in 2013 and has also spent time working in the Fixed Income, Japanese, European and UK Equity Teams. Spencer graduated BSc in Medicine from the University of St Andrews in 1997, followed by two years of clinical training in Edinburgh.

Malcolm MacColl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 11, 2008

14.15

14.2%

Malcolm is an Investment Manager in the Global Alpha Team, having been involved with Global Alpha since the product’s inception in 2005. He became a Partner of the firm in 2011. Malcolm joined Baillie Gifford in 1999 and has spent time working in the UK Small Cap and North American Teams. He is a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals. Malcolm graduated MA in Economics and History in 1998 and MLitt in Economics, Politics and Management in 1999, both from the University of St Andrews.

Helen Xiong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 07, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Helen graduated BSc (Hons) in Economics from Warwick University in 2007 and an MPhil in Economics from the University of Cambridge the following year. She joined Baillie Gifford in 2008 and has spent time working on our Developed Asia, UK, North America, Emerging Markets, and Global equity teams prior to becoming an investment manager in the US Equities team. Before coming to live and work in the UK, Helen has lived in China, South Africa, and Norway.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

