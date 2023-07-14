Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
19.6%
1 yr return
7.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$7.64 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.0%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VHGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|34.34%
|1 Yr
|7.9%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|23.30%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|27.74%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|26.85%
|10 Yr
|4.2%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|27.64%
* Annualized
|VHGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VHGEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.64 B
|199 K
|133 B
|9.32%
|Number of Holdings
|449
|1
|9075
|5.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.53 B
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|15.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.96%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|91.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VHGEX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.29%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|76.21%
|Cash
|3.70%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|21.37%
|Other
|0.01%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|47.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|40.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|32.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|36.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VHGEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.23%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|20.93%
|Technology
|16.78%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|82.71%
|Healthcare
|14.78%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|56.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.24%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|31.83%
|Communication Services
|11.16%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|19.71%
|Industrials
|8.92%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|49.56%
|Basic Materials
|8.84%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|24.56%
|Consumer Defense
|4.28%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|35.79%
|Energy
|2.53%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|52.75%
|Real Estate
|1.69%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|52.86%
|Utilities
|0.56%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|68.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VHGEX % Rank
|US
|58.73%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|71.59%
|Non US
|37.56%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|31.61%
|VHGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|92.47%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|18.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|VHGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VHGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VHGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|22.02%
|VHGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VHGEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.38%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|32.71%
|VHGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VHGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VHGEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.93%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|40.45%
|VHGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.416
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.404
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.374
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.358
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.362
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.356
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.573
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2005
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 1999
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 1998
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 1998
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 14, 1995
26.81
26.8%
Neil is a co-founder of Marathon and has been a Portfolio Manager of Marathon's European equities since inception of the firm in 1986. Neil is also a Director of Marathon and sits on the Board. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He has worked in the investment management industry since 1981 and holds an M.A. from Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 14, 1995
26.81
26.8%
William (Bill) is a co-founder of Marathon and has been a Portfolio Manager of Marathon's Japanese equities since 1987. Bill is a Director of the company and sits on the Board. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He has worked in the investment management industry since 1982. Bill holds an M.A. from Oxford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 11, 2008
14.15
14.2%
Spencer joined Baillie Gifford in 2000 and is an Investment Manager in the Global Alpha Team. He became a Partner in 2013 and has also spent time working in the Fixed Income, Japanese, European and UK Equity Teams. Spencer graduated BSc in Medicine from the University of St Andrews in 1997, followed by two years of clinical training in Edinburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 11, 2008
14.15
14.2%
Malcolm is an Investment Manager in the Global Alpha Team, having been involved with Global Alpha since the product’s inception in 2005. He became a Partner of the firm in 2011. Malcolm joined Baillie Gifford in 1999 and has spent time working in the UK Small Cap and North American Teams. He is a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals. Malcolm graduated MA in Economics and History in 1998 and MLitt in Economics, Politics and Management in 1999, both from the University of St Andrews.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 07, 2021
0.73
0.7%
Helen graduated BSc (Hons) in Economics from Warwick University in 2007 and an MPhil in Economics from the University of Cambridge the following year. She joined Baillie Gifford in 2008 and has spent time working on our Developed Asia, UK, North America, Emerging Markets, and Global equity teams prior to becoming an investment manager in the US Equities team. Before coming to live and work in the UK, Helen has lived in China, South Africa, and Norway.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
