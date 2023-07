The Fund invests approximately 60% to 70% of its assets in U.S. and foreign

investment-grade fixed income securities that the advisor believes will generate a moderate level of current income, including corporate, government, and government agency bonds, as well as mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in local currency bonds. The remaining 30% to 40% of Fund assets are invested in equity securities of large and mid-size U.S. and foreign companies that have a history of above-average dividends or expectations of increasing dividends.