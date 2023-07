As a fund of funds, the STAR Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of other Vanguard mutual funds, rather than in individual securities. The Fund follows a balanced investment approach by investing 60% to 70% of its assets in common stocks through eight stock funds; 20% to 30% of its assets in bonds through two bond funds; and 10% to 20% of its assets in short-term investments through a short-term bond fund. Through the underlying funds, the STAR Fund owns a diversified mix of stocks and bonds. The Fund’s stock holdings emphasize large-capitalization stocks of domestic companies and, to a lesser extent, a diversified group of stocks in companies located outside the United States. The Fund’s bond holdings focus predominantly on short- and long-term investment-grade corporate bonds and GNMA mortgage-backed securities.