Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and other fixed-income securities. The Portfolio will provide 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this investment policy. For purposes of satisfying the 80% requirement, the Portfolio may also invest in derivative instruments that have the economic characteristics similar to bonds and other fixed-income securities. The other fixed-income securities in which the Portfolio may invest include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises, corporate debt securities (including Yankee bonds, Eurobonds and Supranational bonds), taxable municipal bonds, collateralized loan obligations, agency and non-agency mortgage-related securities (including without limitation collateralized mortgage obligations), asset-backed securities (including without limitation collateralized debt obligations) non-U.S. sovereign debt obligations issued in U.S. dollars, and non-U.S. agency debt obligations issued in U.S. dollars. The Portfolio may also hold a portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents. The Portfolio may also invest in derivatives, including forward foreign currency exchange contracts, futures, options, and swaps (including credit default swaps) involving securities, securities indices and interest rates, which may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or foreign currencies. The Portfolio typically uses derivatives to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or currency risk, to substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset, and/or to enhance returns in the Portfolio. The sub-adviser ( “Sub-Adviser”) follows a value-driven, active, strategic approach to portfolio decisions that considers duration, yield curve exposure, credit exposure, and sector weightings that are based upon the broad investment themes of its global macroeconomic research platform as they apply to U.S. markets. As part of its investment process, the Sub-Adviser develops an outlook for macroeconomic variables such as inflation, growth, and unemployment in the United States as well as in other countries that may impact U.S. fixed-income sectors. The Sub-Adviser then develops a viewpoint on the business cycle and positions the strategy’s duration, sector weighting and credit exposures accordingly. The Sub-Adviser expects that the Portfolio’s weighted average portfolio duration will generally range from 1 year to 10 years and has the flexibility to reduce portfolio duration should it believe duration risk poses a significant threat to capital appreciation. The Portfolio’s weighted average portfolio duration may also exceed this range meaningfully at times. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a debt security to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are expected to be received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the debt instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest-rate risk or reward for the debt instrument’s price. For example, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%. The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.