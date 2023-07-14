Home
Trending ETFs

VGSBX (Mutual Fund)

VGSBX (Mutual Fund)

VY® BrandywineGLOBAL - Bond Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.37 -0.05 -0.53%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (VGSBX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$293 M

Holdings in Top 10

83.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VGSBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® BrandywineGLOBAL - Bond Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Feb 20, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Hoffman

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and other fixed-income securities. The Portfolio will provide 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this investment policy. For purposes of satisfying the 80% requirement, the Portfolio may also invest in derivative instruments that have the economic characteristics similar to bonds and other fixed-income securities. The other fixed-income securities in which the Portfolio may invest include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises, corporate debt securities (including Yankee bonds, Eurobonds and Supranational bonds), taxable municipal bonds, collateralized loan obligations, agency and non-agency mortgage-related securities (including without limitation collateralized mortgage obligations), asset-backed securities (including without limitation collateralized debt obligations) non-U.S. sovereign debt obligations issued in U.S. dollars, and non-U.S. agency debt obligations issued in U.S. dollars. The Portfolio may also hold a portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents.The Portfolio may also invest in derivatives, including forward foreign currency exchange contracts, futures, options, and swaps (including credit default swaps) involving securities, securities indices and interest rates, which may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or foreign currencies. The Portfolio typically uses derivatives to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or currency risk, to substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset, and/or to enhance returns in the Portfolio.The sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) follows a value-driven, active, strategic approach to portfolio decisions that considers duration, yield curve exposure, credit exposure, and sector weightings that are based upon the broad investment themes of its global macroeconomic research platform as they apply to U.S. markets. As part of its investment process, the Sub-Adviser develops an outlook for macroeconomic variables such as inflation, growth, and unemployment in the United States as well as in other countries that may impact U.S. fixed-income sectors. The Sub-Adviser then develops a viewpoint on the business cycle and positions the strategy’s duration, sector weighting and credit exposures accordingly.The Sub-Adviser expects that the Portfolio’s weighted average portfolio duration will generally range from 1 year to 10 years and has the flexibility to reduce portfolio duration should it believe duration risk poses a significant threat to capital appreciation. The Portfolio’s weighted average portfolio duration may also exceed this range meaningfully at times.Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a debt security to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are expected to be received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the debt instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest-rate risk or reward for the debt instrument’s price. For example, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
VGSBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -4.3% 4.5% 51.10%
1 Yr -5.3% -16.1% 162.7% 86.44%
3 Yr -6.4%* -12.4% 47.6% 39.34%
5 Yr -0.7%* -10.0% 55.5% 10.54%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -34.7% 131.9% 79.79%
2021 -3.4% -6.0% 15.7% 97.98%
2020 4.6% -9.6% 118.7% 2.93%
2019 1.9% -0.4% 5.8% 5.23%
2018 -0.8% -2.2% 3.3% 67.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -15.5% 4.5% 48.42%
1 Yr -5.3% -16.1% 162.7% 82.90%
3 Yr -6.4%* -12.4% 47.6% 39.07%
5 Yr -0.7%* -10.0% 55.5% 9.27%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -34.7% 131.9% 79.00%
2021 -3.4% -6.0% 15.7% 97.98%
2020 4.6% -9.6% 118.7% 2.93%
2019 1.9% -0.4% 5.8% 5.56%
2018 -0.8% -2.2% 3.3% 71.43%

NAV & Total Return History

VGSBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VGSBX Category Low Category High VGSBX % Rank
Net Assets 293 M 2.88 M 287 B 75.02%
Number of Holdings 38 1 17234 96.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 244 M -106 M 27.6 B 50.19%
Weighting of Top 10 83.69% 3.7% 123.9% 5.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 24.92%
  2. Ultra US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 19.70%
  3. Ultra US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 19.70%
  4. Ultra US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 19.70%
  5. Ultra US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 19.70%
  6. Ultra US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 19.70%
  7. Ultra US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 19.70%
  8. Ultra US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 19.70%
  9. Ultra US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 19.70%
  10. Ultra US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 19.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VGSBX % Rank
Bonds 		100.15% 3.97% 268.18% 17.36%
Convertible Bonds 		5.42% 0.00% 7.93% 1.14%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 57.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 60.95%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 42.86%
Cash 		-5.57% -181.13% 95.99% 88.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGSBX % Rank
Government 		74.76% 0.00% 86.23% 0.57%
Corporate 		18.48% 0.00% 100.00% 86.29%
Securitized 		5.08% 0.00% 98.40% 95.90%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.68% 0.00% 95.99% 80.95%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 60.38%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.19%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGSBX % Rank
US 		96.03% 3.63% 210.09% 12.19%
Non US 		4.12% -6.54% 58.09% 82.00%

VGSBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VGSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.01% 20.64% 66.63%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.76% 87.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 51.48%

Sales Fees

VGSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VGSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VGSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 2.00% 493.39% 21.34%

VGSBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VGSBX Category Low Category High VGSBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.23% 0.00% 10.82% 97.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VGSBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VGSBX Category Low Category High VGSBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.84% -1.28% 8.97% 91.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VGSBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VGSBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Hoffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2019

2.81

2.8%

David is co-lead portfolio manager for the Firm's Global Fixed Income and related strategies. He joined the Firm in 1995. Previously, David was president of Hoffman Capital, a global financial futures investment firm (1991-1995); head of fixed income investments at Columbus Circle Investors (1983-1990); senior vice president and portfolio manager at INA Capital Management (1979-1982), and fixed income portfolio manager at Provident National Bank (1975-1979).

Anujeet Sareen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2019

2.81

2.8%

Anujeet Sareen is a portfolio manager for the Firm’s Global Fixed Income and related strategies. Prior to joining the Firm in 2016, Anujeet was a managing director of global fixed income and a global macro strategist, as well as chair of the Currency Strategy Group at Wellington Management in Boston. Over his 22-year career at Wellington (1994-2016), he held a variety of roles while cultivating extensive fixed income and currency management experience. Anujeet is a CFA® charterholder and earned a B.A. in Computer Science from Brown University.

Jack McIntyre

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2019

2.81

2.8%

John(Jack) P. McIntyre, CFA is Associate Portfolio Manager/Senior Research Analyst and is responsible for research and market insight. Mr. McIntyre has been employed at Brandywine Global since 1998. Previously, he held positions as market strategist with McCarthy, Crisanti & Maffei, Inc. (1995-1998); senior fixed income analyst with Technical Data (1992-1995); quantitative associate with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (1990), and investment analyst with the Public Employee Retirement Administration of Massachusetts (1987-1989).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

