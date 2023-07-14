The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in real estate and real estate-related companies. A company is considered a “real estate company” or “real estate-related company” if at least 50% of its net assets, gross income or net profits are attributable to ownership, development, construction, financing, management or sale of commercial, industrial or residential real estate or interests therein. The Fund invests primarily in real estate investments trusts (“REITs”) and equity securities, including common and preferred stocks and convertible securities. The Fund’s investments in real estate and real estate-related companies may include real estate investment trusts, REIT-like structures, or real estate operating companies whose businesses and services are related to the real estate industry. In complying with the 80% investment requirement, the Fund may include synthetic securities that have economic characteristics similar to the Fund’s direct investments that are counted toward the 80% investment requirement. The Fund may invest up to 75% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities of issuers in emerging markets. The Fund expects to invest a substantial portion of its assets in the securities of issuers economically tied to Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Canada and Continental Europe. The Fund considers an investment tied economically to a country if the investment is exposed to the economic risks and returns of such country. From time to time, the Fund’s investments with respect to a particular country may exceed 25% of its investment portfolio. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.