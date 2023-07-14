Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.1%
1 yr return
-5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.32 B
Holdings in Top 10
44.8%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VGMBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|62.99%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-7.1%
|17.7%
|58.27%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.6%
|5.2%
|40.58%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|3.1%
|48.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.8%
|30.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|VGMBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.4%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|23.72%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|22.98%
|2020
|N/A
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|VGMBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|57.87%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-7.8%
|17.7%
|51.97%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.6%
|3.9%
|38.41%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|2.4%
|44.53%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.7%
|28.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|VGMBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.4%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|23.72%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|22.98%
|2020
|N/A
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|N/A
|VGMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGMBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.32 B
|10.8 M
|27.4 B
|41.20%
|Number of Holdings
|901
|2
|14187
|12.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|291 M
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|52.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.84%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|46.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGMBX % Rank
|Bonds
|84.48%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|90.25%
|Cash
|15.52%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|8.05%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|32.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|23.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|25.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|25.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGMBX % Rank
|Securitized
|85.63%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|18.72%
|Cash & Equivalents
|13.45%
|-29.63%
|35.24%
|28.51%
|Government
|0.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.09%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|16.13%
|27.66%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.23%
|45.96%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.24%
|40.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGMBX % Rank
|US
|84.48%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|88.98%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.53%
|VGMBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|2.20%
|59.04%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|68.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|VGMBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|VGMBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VGMBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.35%
|948.00%
|95.60%
|VGMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGMBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.68%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|36.61%
|VGMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VGMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGMBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.81%
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|45.26%
|VGMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2009
13.04
13.0%
Jeff Dutra, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Structured Finance Jeff Dutra is a senior portfolio manager for Voya Investment Management, primarily responsible for the mortgage-backed securities/collateralized mortgage obligation portfolios. Previously, he ran the operations and accounting groups at the firm, responsible for financial derivatives and mortgage derivatives. Jeff received a BA in mathematics from the University of South Florida and an MBA from the University of Tampa. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2009
13.04
13.0%
Justin McWhorter, Portfolio Manager, has been with Voya IM since 2001 and is currently a portfolio manager for the residential mortgage-backed securities portfolios. Mr. McWhorter also has experience in investment accounting. Prior to joining Voya IM, he was with Arthur Andersen LLP from 1999 to 2001. Justin McWhorter, Portfolio Manager, Agency RMBS, is a senior portfolio manager at Voya IM with the majority of his investment experience specializing in agency mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. Currently he manages several mortgage-only funds in addition to the agency mortgage sleeves of multi-sector fixed income products for Voya IM. Current and previous areas of focus include mortgage derivatives, agency debentures, mortgage repurchase agreements, dollar rolls, and the mortgage financing desk. He has earned his BS and MA from the University of Georgia and holds both the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Certified Public Accountant designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.11
|31.64
|8.45
|7.35
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...