VGMBX (Mutual Fund)

Voya GNMA Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.37 -0.04 -0.54%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
A (LEXNX) Primary C (LEGNX) Inst (LEINX) Other (IGMWX) Other (VGMPX) Retirement (VGMBX)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

44.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VGMBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya GNMA Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeff Dutra

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in GNMA Certificates. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy.The Fund may purchase or sell GNMA Certificates on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to be announced” (“TBA”) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. The remaining assets of the Fund will be invested in other securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, including U.S. Treasury securities, and securities issued by other agencies and instrumentalities of the U.S. government. The Fund may also invest in repurchase agreements secured by securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, GNMA Certificates, and securities issued by other agencies and instrumentalities of the U.S. government.The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity, although the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) expects to invest in securities with effective maturities in excess of one year.Please refer to the Statement of Additional Information for a complete description of GNMA Certificates and Modified Pass Through GNMA Certificates. The Fund intends to use the proceeds from principal payments to purchase additional GNMA Certificates or other U.S. government guaranteed securities.The Fund may invest in futures, including U.S. Treasury futures, to manage the duration of the Fund. Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in fixed-income investment as it incorporates multiple features of the fixed-income instrument (e.g., yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a fixed-income instrument to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the fixed-income instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest-rate risk or reward for the fixed-income instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%.In evaluating investments for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, or governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a significant effect on the performance, risks, or prospects of a company or issuer. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing and/or on factors identified through its proprietary research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates. The Sub-Adviser may give ESG factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as it considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser.The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Fund may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
VGMBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -24.0% 16.8% 62.99%
1 Yr -5.1% -7.1% 17.7% 58.27%
3 Yr N/A* -8.6% 5.2% 40.58%
5 Yr N/A* -5.4% 3.1% 48.91%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.8% 30.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.4% -22.8% 1.0% 23.72%
2021 -1.1% -18.7% 8.0% 22.98%
2020 N/A -22.8% 2.9% N/A
2019 N/A -20.9% 1.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.9% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VGMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -24.0% 16.8% 57.87%
1 Yr -5.1% -7.8% 17.7% 51.97%
3 Yr N/A* -8.6% 3.9% 38.41%
5 Yr N/A* -5.4% 2.4% 44.53%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.7% 28.03%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VGMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.4% -22.8% 1.0% 23.72%
2021 -1.1% -18.7% 8.0% 22.98%
2020 N/A -22.8% 2.9% N/A
2019 N/A -20.9% 1.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.9% 0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VGMBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VGMBX Category Low Category High VGMBX % Rank
Net Assets 1.32 B 10.8 M 27.4 B 41.20%
Number of Holdings 901 2 14187 12.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 291 M -37.3 M 9.54 B 52.54%
Weighting of Top 10 44.84% 5.9% 100.0% 46.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 19.22%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 16.97%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 16.24%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 15.09%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 15.03%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 14.69%
  7. Government National Mortgage Association 0% 14.20%
  8. Government National Mortgage Association 0% 14.07%
  9. Government National Mortgage Association 0% 13.64%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 0% 13.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VGMBX % Rank
Bonds 		84.48% 0.00% 134.21% 90.25%
Cash 		15.52% -34.21% 38.56% 8.05%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 32.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 23.73%
Other 		0.00% -2.77% 29.56% 25.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.29% 25.85%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGMBX % Rank
Securitized 		85.63% 0.00% 99.79% 18.72%
Cash & Equivalents 		13.45% -29.63% 35.24% 28.51%
Government 		0.91% 0.00% 100.00% 88.09%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.06% 16.13% 27.66%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 57.23% 45.96%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 5.24% 40.43%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VGMBX % Rank
US 		84.48% 0.00% 134.21% 88.98%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 41.53%

VGMBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VGMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 2.20% 59.04%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 0.85% 68.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

VGMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

VGMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VGMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.35% 948.00% 95.60%

VGMBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VGMBX Category Low Category High VGMBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.68% 0.00% 12.72% 36.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VGMBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VGMBX Category Low Category High VGMBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -0.80% 2.96% 45.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VGMBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

VGMBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff Dutra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2009

13.04

13.0%

Jeff Dutra, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Structured Finance Jeff Dutra is a senior portfolio manager for Voya Investment Management, primarily responsible for the mortgage-backed securities/collateralized mortgage obligation portfolios. Previously, he ran the operations and accounting groups at the firm, responsible for financial derivatives and mortgage derivatives. Jeff received a BA in mathematics from the University of South Florida and an MBA from the University of Tampa. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Justin McWhorter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2009

13.04

13.0%

Justin McWhorter, Portfolio Manager, has been with Voya IM since 2001 and is currently a portfolio manager for the residential mortgage-backed securities portfolios. Mr. McWhorter also has experience in investment accounting. Prior to joining Voya IM, he was with Arthur Andersen LLP from 1999 to 2001. Justin McWhorter, Portfolio Manager, Agency RMBS, is a senior portfolio manager at Voya IM with the majority of his investment experience specializing in agency mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. Currently he manages several mortgage-only funds in addition to the agency mortgage sleeves of multi-sector fixed income products for Voya IM. Current and previous areas of focus include mortgage derivatives, agency debentures, mortgage repurchase agreements, dollar rolls, and the mortgage financing desk. He has earned his BS and MA from the University of Georgia and holds both the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Certified Public Accountant designations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.45 7.35

