Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the stocks of companies principally engaged in the development, production, or distribution of products and services related to the health care industry. These companies include, among others, pharmaceutical firms, medical supply companies, and businesses that operate hospitals and other health care facilities. The Fund may also consider companies engaged in medical, diagnostic, biochemical, and other research and development activities. The Fund’s advisor strives for a balanced representation of the health care field, searching for the best values in the various subsectors of the industry. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in foreign stocks.