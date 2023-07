G. Thomas Levering Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Global Industry Analyst As an analyst in Wellington Management’s Global Industry Research Group, Tom concentrates on global utilities and related energy infrastructure. He conducts fundamental analysis on the companies within this industry group and makes buy/sell recommendations to portfolio managers based on his findings and market conditions. He has studied the investment potential of companies in global utilities and energy infrastructure for over 20 years. Tom also manages portfolios for institutional clients, including Enduring Assets, an investment approach focused on companies that possess a competitive advantage through long-lived physical assets. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, Tom was an associate with McKinsey & Co. (1998 – 2000). He also worked with The Northbridge Group as an associate and research analyst (1993 – 1996). In both instances, Tom served exclusively as a specialist consultant to power and gas sector clients. Tom received his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton, 1997) and his AB in economics, cum laude, from Harvard University (1993).