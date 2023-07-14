Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-3.1%
1 yr return
-4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$331 M
Holdings in Top 10
85.6%
Expense Ratio 0.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VGCLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.1%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|99.77%
|1 Yr
|-4.4%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|95.94%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-6.8%
|9.7%
|83.45%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-6.5%
|6.1%
|80.87%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-4.5%
|5.3%
|80.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|VGCLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|88.33%
|2021
|1.8%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|36.77%
|2020
|2.1%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|23.51%
|2019
|2.0%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|74.75%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|51.96%
|Period
|VGCLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.1%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|98.42%
|1 Yr
|-4.4%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|94.81%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-6.8%
|9.7%
|59.76%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-6.5%
|7.5%
|79.74%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-4.5%
|6.0%
|90.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|VGCLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|88.33%
|2021
|3.8%
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|11.48%
|2020
|2.1%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|23.27%
|2019
|2.0%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|76.01%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|80.68%
|VGCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGCLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|331 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|68.16%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|3
|25236
|51.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|284 M
|125 K
|11 B
|50.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|85.59%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|28.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGCLX % Rank
|Bonds
|56.66%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|31.90%
|Stocks
|27.75%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|83.94%
|Cash
|14.46%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|9.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.07%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|41.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.04%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|65.53%
|Other
|0.02%
|-4.68%
|21.77%
|62.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGCLX % Rank
|Technology
|20.59%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|22.83%
|Financial Services
|13.75%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|71.69%
|Healthcare
|12.13%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|70.55%
|Industrials
|11.58%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|24.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.68%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|36.07%
|Real Estate
|8.78%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|20.55%
|Communication Services
|6.73%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|48.17%
|Consumer Defense
|6.63%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|67.12%
|Basic Materials
|3.96%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|65.75%
|Energy
|3.47%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|83.11%
|Utilities
|1.69%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|94.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGCLX % Rank
|US
|20.62%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|77.78%
|Non US
|7.13%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|73.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGCLX % Rank
|Corporate
|28.45%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|52.61%
|Securitized
|27.18%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|14.29%
|Government
|24.35%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|57.82%
|Cash & Equivalents
|19.98%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|14.51%
|Municipal
|0.04%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|71.20%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|95.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VGCLX % Rank
|US
|49.79%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|24.26%
|Non US
|6.87%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|55.56%
|VGCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|91.78%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|37.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|26.61%
|VGCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VGCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VGCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|11.71%
|VGCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGCLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|96.86%
|VGCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|VGCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VGCLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.13%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|12.27%
|VGCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2002
19.43
19.4%
Mr. Kelly is the Global Head of Multi-Asset and Manager Selection at PineBridge Investments and sits on the firm’s Liquid Council. He joined the firm in 1999 and is responsible for expanding the firm’s capabilities for institutional pension fund advisory as well as retail orientated Multi-Asset vehicles. He spent 15 years with JP Morgan Investment Mgmt in various research and portfolio mgmt roles. His investment experience began in 1980. Mr. Kelly received an MBA from the Wharton Graduate School of Business and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2007
14.42
14.4%
Paul Mazzacano Senior Vice President, Head of Manager Selection, Global Multi-Asset PineBridge Investments, New York Mr. Mazzacano joined the firm in 2001 and is responsible for the global coordination of manager selection and monitoring activities for the Global Multi-Asset Team. Prior to his current role, Mr. Mazzacano was head of Global Product Management. Before joining the firm, Mr. Mazzacano spent seven years at Transamerica Retirement where he was responsible for selecting and monitoring sub-advisory relationships with institutional investment management firms. Prior to that, Mr. Mazzacano gained investment experience at Oppenheimer & Company. Mr. Mazzacano serves on the advisory board of Institutional Investor’s Sub-Advisory Institute. He holds a BS in mathematics with applied options from Fordham University and an MBA from the Hagan School of Business, Iona College. He also holds Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2008
13.42
13.4%
Jose R. Aragon Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, Global Multi-Asset PineBridge Investments, New York Mr. Aragon joined the firm in 2003 and is a Portfolio Manager for PineBridge Investments multi-asset products. Prior to assuming this role, Mr. Aragon managed a multi-strategy hedge fund. Preceding this, he was a Quantitative Analyst in the firm's Structured Equity group. Before joining PineBridge Investments, Mr. Aragon was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. During his tenure in the military, Mr. Aragon was an Assistant Professor of Aerospace Studies at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Prior to this, he was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he was the F-16 Production Risk Manager and Avionics Systems Engineer. Mr. Aragon received a BS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, graduating with the Carnegie Mellon President's Award. He also received an MBA in Finance, Accounting, Entrepreneurship and International Business from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Mr. Aragon is an Alumnus of the Robert Toigo Foundation, a member of the Society of Quantitative Analysts and a member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Mr. Ng joined PineBridge in 2016 and is primarily responsible for the Global Multi-Asset Team’s client-facing and business development initiatives in Asia and Australia. As part of his role, Mr. Ng also contributes to the firm’s Multi-Asset Strategy and portfolio implementation functions. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ng was a Managing Director and Head of Asia ex-Japan Portfolio Strategists at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) where he was responsible for leading the regional team representing SSGA investment views and strategies to clients across Asia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.41
|2.41
