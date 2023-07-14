As a fund-of-funds, the Fund’s principal investment

strategy is to allocate assets among a combination of mutual funds

(“Underlying Funds”) that, in turn, invest directly in a wide range of portfolio securities (like stocks and bonds). The Fund invests a larger portion of its assets in Underlying Funds that invest in securities that generate current income, and generally has a lower risk level than the Aggressive Growth Lifestyle Fund and Moderate Growth Lifestyle Fund.

The Fund’s indirect holdings are primarily in fixed-income

securities of domestic and foreign issuers and in equity securities of domestic companies. The Underlying Funds also invest, to a limited extent, in equity securities of foreign issuers, lower rated fixed-income securities (often referred to as “junk bonds”), and money market securities.

Asset allocation is the most critical investment decision

that you make as an investor. Selecting the appropriate

combination should be based on your personal investment

goals, time horizons and risk tolerance. The projected asset allocation ranges for the Fund are as follows:

•

Domestic Equity Funds

10% - 40%

•

Fixed-Income Funds

55% - 90%

•

International Equity Funds

0% - 20%

This Fund is managed so that it can serve as a complete

investment program for you or as a core part of your larger portfolio.

Although the Fund will generally maintain its assets within

the allocations above, the Fund may hold cash or cash equivalents for various purposes, including for temporary defensive purposes.

The Underlying Funds have been selected to represent a

reasonable spectrum of investment options for the Fund. The subadviser has based the target investment percentages for the Fund on the degree to which it believes the Underlying Funds, in combination, to be appropriate for the Fund’s investment objective. The subadviser may change the asset allocation ranges from time to time. In selecting Underlying Funds,

the subadviser may choose from other series of VALIC Company I and from unaffiliated money market funds.

The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests may

engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities in an effort to achieve their investment objectives.