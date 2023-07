The Fund will invest in securities issued in a number of countries throughout the world, including issuers located in emerging markets, and denominated in global currencies. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in debt securities, primarily investing in investment-grade debt securities that the advisor believes will generate a moderate and sustainable level of current income. These debt securities include corporate and non-corporate obligations with an average rating equivalent to Baa3 and above by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. or another independent rating agency, or, if unrated, that the Fund’s advisor determines to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in below-investment-grade bonds. The Fund will attempt to hedge a majority of its foreign currency exposure, primarily through the use of foreign currency exchange forward contracts, in an effort to manage the currency risk associated with investing in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.