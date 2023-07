Christine has been with Vanguard since 2000. She received her B.A. from Universitaire Faculteiten Sint Ignatius Antwerpen Belgium and also her Master Degree in Finance from Clark University in Massachusetts. She currently manages Vanguard European Stock Index and Switzerland Stock Index. Education: B.A., Universitaire Faculteiten Sint-Ignatius Antwerpen, Belgium; J.D., University of Liege, Belgium; M.S., Clark University.