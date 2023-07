The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) pass-through certificates, which are fixed income securities representing part ownership in a pool of mortgage loans supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The balance of the Fund’s assets may be invested in other types of securities, such as U.S. Treasury or other U.S. government agency securities, including pass-through certificates, as well as in repurchase agreements collateralized by such securities. Securities issued by most U.S. government agencies, other than the U.S. Treasury and GNMA, are neither guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury nor supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The Fund’s dollar-weighted average maturity depends on homeowner prepayments of the underlying mortgages. Although the Fund does not observe specific maturity guidelines, its dollar-weighted average maturity will normally fall within an intermediate-term range (3 to 10 years).