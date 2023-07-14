Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

VELA Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
VESMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.54 -0.17 -1.02%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (VESMX) Primary A (VESAX)
VESMX (Mutual Fund)

VELA Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.54 -0.17 -1.02%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (VESMX) Primary A (VESAX)
VESMX (Mutual Fund)

VELA Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.54 -0.17 -1.02%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (VESMX) Primary A (VESAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VELA Small Cap Fund

VESMX | Fund

$16.54

$62.5 M

0.65%

$0.11

1.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$62.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VELA Small Cap Fund

VESMX | Fund

$16.54

$62.5 M

0.65%

$0.11

1.20%

VESMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VELA Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VELA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeannette Hubbard

Fund Description

VESMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VESMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -10.6% 21.3% 59.14%
1 Yr 12.4% -16.4% 28.1% 19.57%
3 Yr N/A* -16.2% 112.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -24.6% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VESMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -36.7% 212.9% 4.84%
2021 14.1% -38.4% 60.6% 16.93%
2020 N/A -9.3% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VESMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -12.9% 21.3% 56.56%
1 Yr 12.4% -16.4% 46.4% 18.67%
3 Yr N/A* -16.2% 112.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -19.1% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VESMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -36.7% 212.9% 4.84%
2021 14.1% -38.4% 60.6% 16.93%
2020 N/A -7.6% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VESMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VESMX Category Low Category High VESMX % Rank
Net Assets 62.5 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 85.19%
Number of Holdings 68 10 1551 77.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.5 M 812 K 2.82 B 78.52%
Weighting of Top 10 39.14% 4.8% 95.7% 9.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Hermes Treasury Obl IS 8.84%
  2. Texas Pacific Land Corp 5.06%
  3. Kirby Corp 4.95%
  4. Texas Pacific Land 3.88%
  5. Hub Group Inc Class A 3.78%
  6. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Ordinary Shares 3.70%
  7. PDC Energy Inc 3.46%
  8. Ashland Global Holdings Inc 3.30%
  9. Greenbrier Companies Inc 3.17%
  10. Civitas Resources Inc Ordinary Shares 3.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VESMX % Rank
Stocks 		91.40% 14.38% 100.16% 96.53%
Cash 		8.60% -52.43% 47.85% 3.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 37.96%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 38.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 36.66%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 37.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VESMX % Rank
Industrials 		22.36% 0.65% 48.61% 15.75%
Financial Services 		21.15% 0.00% 35.71% 69.15%
Energy 		15.36% 0.00% 29.42% 7.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.94% 0.00% 51.62% 77.90%
Healthcare 		8.85% 0.00% 25.76% 17.51%
Consumer Defense 		8.00% 0.00% 13.22% 8.97%
Basic Materials 		7.39% 0.00% 67.30% 15.75%
Utilities 		3.29% 0.00% 13.86% 36.11%
Technology 		2.85% 0.00% 34.03% 96.28%
Communication Services 		1.79% 0.00% 24.90% 67.18%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 44.41% 95.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VESMX % Rank
US 		91.40% 11.42% 100.16% 80.04%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 78.53% 94.58%

VESMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VESMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.05% 37.36% 49.78%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 38.71%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

VESMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VESMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VESMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 7.00% 252.00% 6.42%

VESMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VESMX Category Low Category High VESMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.65% 0.00% 7.65% 54.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VESMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VESMX Category Low Category High VESMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -1.43% 4.13% 64.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VESMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VESMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeannette Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Ms. Hubbard is a Research Analyst and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Strategy. Ms. Hubbard joined VELA Investment Management, LLC in 2020. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Hubbard served as a Research Analyst and Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Small-Mid Cap and Mid Cap Strategies at Diamond Hill Capital Management, having joined the firm in 2007. Ms. Hubbard has industry experience since 1996, including positions with ABN/AMRO LaSalle Bank and Avondale Partners. Ms. Hubbard holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, a M.A. in International Economic Development Policy from Stanford University, and a B.A. in English from the University of Colorado.

Ric Dillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Mr. Dillon is one of the founders of VELA Investment Management, LLC and has served as CEO, CIO & Co-Portfolio Manager of the firm since November 2019. Early in his career, Mr. Dillon was a Portfolio Manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company. In the 1990s, Mr. Dillon founded Dillon Capital Management, where he served as President and Chief Investment Officer until the company was acquired by Loomis, Sayles & Company, where he returned to work as a Portfolio Manager until 2000. In May 2000, Mr. Dillon founded Diamond Hill Capital Management, where he served as CEO and Portfolio Manager on their Small Cap and Long-Short Strategies. Mr. Dillon retired from Diamond Hill Capital Management in 2018. Mr. Dillon holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He received an MBA from the University of Dayton, as well as a M.A. in Finance and a B.S. in Business Administration from The Ohio State University.

Brian Hilderbrand

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 28, 2021

1.01

1.0%

Mr. Hilderbrand is a Research Analyst and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Strategy. Mr. Hilderbrand joined the Adviser in 2021. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was a Research Analyst at Diamond Hill Capital Management, covering restaurants, recreation, and managed care. Mr. Hilderbrand has industry experience since 2005, including Investment Analyst roles at Homrich Berg and LCG Associates. Mr. Hilderbrand holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, an MBA from London Business School, and a B.B.A. in Finance from University of Georgia (magna cum laude).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×