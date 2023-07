The Fund employs an indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. As of October 31, 2021, the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index that is made up of approximately 1,311 common stocks of large-, mid-, and small-cap companies located in 16 European countries—mostly companies in the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, and Germany. Other countries represented in the Index include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden.