Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
22.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$30.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.5%
Expense Ratio 1.45%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VEILX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|38.70%
|1 Yr
|22.2%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|9.44%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VEILX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|1.72%
|2021
|3.2%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|38.27%
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|VEILX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|38.56%
|1 Yr
|22.2%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|9.44%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VEILX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|2.01%
|2021
|3.2%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|38.27%
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|VEILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEILX % Rank
|Net Assets
|30.7 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|92.02%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|1
|10801
|85.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.8 M
|0
|34.5 B
|91.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.46%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|19.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEILX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.82%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|91.27%
|Cash
|9.18%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|5.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|42.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|61.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|37.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|43.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEILX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|18.70%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|4.46%
|Industrials
|16.63%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|23.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.91%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|11.80%
|Basic Materials
|12.58%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|5.32%
|Communication Services
|9.87%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|11.37%
|Healthcare
|9.04%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|82.88%
|Financial Services
|8.06%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|95.97%
|Energy
|7.20%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|12.66%
|Technology
|4.01%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|96.69%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|91.08%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|84.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEILX % Rank
|Non US
|86.55%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|86.60%
|US
|4.27%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|23.41%
|VEILX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.45%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|21.53%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|67.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.58%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|VEILX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|81.32%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|VEILX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VEILX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|N/A
|VEILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEILX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.26%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|72.83%
|VEILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VEILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEILX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.01%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|35.30%
|VEILX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Mr. Sharpe is a Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager of the International Strategy. Mr. Sharpe joined VELA Investment Management, LLCin 2020. Mr. Sharpe has been with Heartland Advisors since April 1, 2013. From 2013 to 2018, Mr. Sharpe served as a Partner, Vice President, and Portfolio Manager of the International Value Fund at Heartland Advisors, Inc. and from 2018 to 2020 he was a private investor. Mr. Sharpe has industry experience since 1984, including Investment Analyst with Capital Group and STRS Ohio, where he held multiple roles with his final position being Portfolio Manager and Director of International Investments. Mr. Sharpe received a B.A. in Economics from Williams College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
