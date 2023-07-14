Mr. Sharpe is a Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager of the International Strategy. Mr. Sharpe joined VELA Investment Management, LLCin 2020. Mr. Sharpe has been with Heartland Advisors since April 1, 2013. From 2013 to 2018, Mr. Sharpe served as a Partner, Vice President, and Portfolio Manager of the International Value Fund at Heartland Advisors, Inc. and from 2018 to 2020 he was a private investor. Mr. Sharpe has industry experience since 1984, including Investment Analyst with Capital Group and STRS Ohio, where he held multiple roles with his final position being Portfolio Manager and Director of International Investments. Mr. Sharpe received a B.A. in Economics from Williams College.