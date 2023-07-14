Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

VELA International Fund

mutual fund
VEILX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.92 -0.09 -0.69%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (VEITX) Primary A (VEILX)
VEILX (Mutual Fund)

VELA International Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.92 -0.09 -0.69%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (VEITX) Primary A (VEILX)
VEILX (Mutual Fund)

VELA International Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.92 -0.09 -0.69%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (VEITX) Primary A (VEILX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VELA International Fund

VEILX | Fund

$12.92

$30.7 M

1.26%

$0.16

1.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

22.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$30.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VELA International Fund

VEILX | Fund

$12.92

$30.7 M

1.26%

$0.16

1.45%

VEILX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VELA International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VELA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Sharpe

Fund Description

VEILX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% 2.1% 19.2% 38.70%
1 Yr 22.2% -20.6% 27.8% 9.44%
3 Yr N/A* -14.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -43.6% 71.3% 1.72%
2021 3.2% -15.4% 9.4% 38.27%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -16.4% 19.2% 38.56%
1 Yr 22.2% -27.2% 27.8% 9.44%
3 Yr N/A* -14.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -43.6% 71.3% 2.01%
2021 3.2% -15.4% 9.4% 38.27%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VEILX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VEILX Category Low Category High VEILX % Rank
Net Assets 30.7 M 1.02 M 369 B 92.02%
Number of Holdings 48 1 10801 85.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.8 M 0 34.5 B 91.82%
Weighting of Top 10 35.46% 1.9% 101.9% 19.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Hermes Treasury Obl IS 9.18%
  2. PT United Tractors Tbk 3.66%
  3. PT United Tractors Tbk 3.66%
  4. PT United Tractors Tbk 3.66%
  5. PT United Tractors Tbk 3.66%
  6. PT United Tractors Tbk 3.66%
  7. PT United Tractors Tbk 3.66%
  8. PT United Tractors Tbk 3.66%
  9. PT United Tractors Tbk 3.66%
  10. PT United Tractors Tbk 3.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VEILX % Rank
Stocks 		90.82% 0.00% 122.60% 91.27%
Cash 		9.18% -65.15% 100.00% 5.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 42.74%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 61.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 37.80%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 43.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEILX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		18.70% 0.00% 32.29% 4.46%
Industrials 		16.63% 5.17% 99.49% 23.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.91% 0.00% 36.36% 11.80%
Basic Materials 		12.58% 0.00% 23.86% 5.32%
Communication Services 		9.87% 0.00% 21.69% 11.37%
Healthcare 		9.04% 0.00% 21.01% 82.88%
Financial Services 		8.06% 0.00% 47.75% 95.97%
Energy 		7.20% 0.00% 16.89% 12.66%
Technology 		4.01% 0.00% 36.32% 96.69%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 91.08%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 84.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEILX % Rank
Non US 		86.55% 0.00% 125.24% 86.60%
US 		4.27% -7.78% 68.98% 23.41%

VEILX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VEILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.45% 0.02% 26.51% 21.53%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 67.42%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 37.58%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

VEILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 3.50% 5.75% 81.32%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VEILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VEILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% N/A

VEILX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VEILX Category Low Category High VEILX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.26% 0.00% 13.15% 72.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VEILX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VEILX Category Low Category High VEILX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.01% -0.93% 6.38% 35.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VEILX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VEILX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Sharpe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Mr. Sharpe is a Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager of the International Strategy. Mr. Sharpe joined VELA Investment Management, LLCin 2020. Mr. Sharpe has been with Heartland Advisors since April 1, 2013. From 2013 to 2018, Mr. Sharpe served as a Partner, Vice President, and Portfolio Manager of the International Value Fund at Heartland Advisors, Inc. and from 2018 to 2020 he was a private investor. Mr. Sharpe has industry experience since 1984, including Investment Analyst with Capital Group and STRS Ohio, where he held multiple roles with his final position being Portfolio Manager and Director of International Investments. Mr. Sharpe received a B.A. in Economics from Williams College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×