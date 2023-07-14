Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock Fund

mutual fund
VEIGX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$31.44 -0.08 -0.25%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (VEIGX) Primary Inst (VESGX)
VEIGX (Mutual Fund)

Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$31.44 -0.08 -0.25%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (VEIGX) Primary Inst (VESGX)
VEIGX (Mutual Fund)

Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$31.44 -0.08 -0.25%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (VEIGX) Primary Inst (VESGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock Fund

VEIGX | Fund

$31.44

$741 M

0.00%

0.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$741 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock Fund

VEIGX | Fund

$31.44

$741 M

0.00%

0.56%

VEIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    Jun 05, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Mandel

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in common stocks of companies that meet the advisor’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The Fund will typically invest in stocks of large and mid-size companies located in a number of countries throughout the world, including issuers located in emerging markets.The Fund’s investment approach is based on proprietary, bottom-up fundamental research conducted by the advisor. The advisor considers the investment universe, sector-by-sector and region-by-region, looking for companies with strong long-term fundamentals that also meet the advisor's ESG criteria. The advisor will place an emphasis on the following company attributes: (1) a proven track record of effective capital allocation; (2) leading ESG practices as determined by the advisor through an evaluation of how the company integrates material ESG risks and opportunities into its corporate strategy (e.g., a realistic assessment of long-term ESG risks and opportunities, increased transparency into the company's ESG practices, management teams with aligned incentives, better governance practices, and thoughtful resource allocation); and (3) confidence that a wide gap between return on capital and cost of capital can be sustained. The advisor will then examine issues outside the scope of traditional research—such as corporate culture, adaptability, and employee engagement—to build conviction in each holding.
Read More

VEIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -35.6% 29.2% 21.36%
1 Yr 17.7% 17.3% 252.4% 48.86%
3 Yr 11.8%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -24.3% 957.1% 29.55%
2021 9.1% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 5.7% -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -35.6% 29.2% 21.92%
1 Yr 17.7% 11.4% 252.4% 45.11%
3 Yr 11.8%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -24.3% 957.1% 29.55%
2021 9.1% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 5.7% -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VEIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VEIGX Category Low Category High VEIGX % Rank
Net Assets 741 M 199 K 133 B 50.88%
Number of Holdings 40 1 9075 58.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 280 M -18 M 37.6 B 55.51%
Weighting of Top 10 36.77% 9.1% 100.0% 37.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.50%
  2. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.15%
  3. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.15%
  4. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.15%
  5. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.15%
  6. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.15%
  7. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.15%
  8. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.15%
  9. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.15%
  10. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VEIGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.22% 61.84% 125.47% 90.20%
Cash 		1.78% -174.70% 23.12% 8.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 39.43%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 47.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 32.05%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 35.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEIGX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.24% 0.00% 38.42% 7.49%
Technology 		16.49% 0.00% 49.87% 85.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.69% 0.00% 40.94% 29.74%
Industrials 		13.31% 0.00% 44.06% 4.52%
Healthcare 		13.19% 0.00% 35.42% 78.30%
Consumer Defense 		5.35% 0.00% 73.28% 60.35%
Utilities 		4.85% 0.00% 29.12% 19.82%
Basic Materials 		3.89% 0.00% 38.60% 43.50%
Real Estate 		2.10% 0.00% 39.48% 44.38%
Communication Services 		1.89% 0.00% 57.66% 91.74%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 77.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEIGX % Rank
Non US 		50.70% 0.58% 99.46% 22.69%
US 		47.52% 0.13% 103.82% 84.80%

VEIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VEIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% 0.01% 44.27% 89.97%
Management Fee 0.54% 0.00% 1.82% 21.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

VEIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VEIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VEIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 395.00% 19.95%

VEIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VEIGX Category Low Category High VEIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 32.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VEIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VEIGX Category Low Category High VEIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.61% -4.27% 12.65% 23.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VEIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VEIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Mandel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Mark is the director of Global Industry Research, an investment group comprising senior equity analysts and the various functions that support bottom-up research, stock picking, and investment across global capital markets. In this role, he focuses on ensuring that we attract, retain, and motivate world-class securities analysts and investment talent; provide them with the resources, support, and ongoing feedback needed to excel; and undertake our work with a fiduciary mindset and a collaborative spirit in order to make informed investment decisions on behalf of our clients. Mark leads a management team responsible for more than 100 professionals who formally follow over 4,500 stocks and directly manage over US$100 billion of client assets. He also chairs the firm’s Compensation Committee and is a member of the Incentive Compensation Committee, Hedge Fund Review Group, and Research Equity Review Group (ERG2). Mark was named to his current role in 2002 after eight years as a global industry analyst covering non-bank financial services. Before joining Wellington Management in 1994, he worked in the corporate finance group at Advest, Inc., a Hartford-based brokerage firm. He earned his MBA from Dartmouth College (Tuck), where he was named an Amos Tuck scholar. He received his BA in economics from Bates College. Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Yolanda Courtines

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×