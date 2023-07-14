Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
13.5%
1 yr return
17.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$741 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.8%
Expense Ratio 0.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VEIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|21.36%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|48.86%
|3 Yr
|11.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VEIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|29.55%
|2021
|9.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|5.7%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|VEIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEIGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|741 M
|199 K
|133 B
|50.88%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|1
|9075
|58.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|280 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|55.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.77%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|37.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEIGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.22%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|90.20%
|Cash
|1.78%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|8.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|39.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|47.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|32.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|35.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEIGX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.24%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|7.49%
|Technology
|16.49%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|85.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.69%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|29.74%
|Industrials
|13.31%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|4.52%
|Healthcare
|13.19%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|78.30%
|Consumer Defense
|5.35%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|60.35%
|Utilities
|4.85%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|19.82%
|Basic Materials
|3.89%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|43.50%
|Real Estate
|2.10%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|44.38%
|Communication Services
|1.89%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|91.74%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|77.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEIGX % Rank
|Non US
|50.70%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|22.69%
|US
|47.52%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|84.80%
|VEIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|89.97%
|Management Fee
|0.54%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|21.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|VEIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VEIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VEIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|19.95%
|VEIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEIGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|32.06%
|VEIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VEIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEIGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.61%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|23.41%
|VEIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 05, 2019
2.99
3.0%
Mark is the director of Global Industry Research, an investment group comprising senior equity analysts and the various functions that support bottom-up research, stock picking, and investment across global capital markets. In this role, he focuses on ensuring that we attract, retain, and motivate world-class securities analysts and investment talent; provide them with the resources, support, and ongoing feedback needed to excel; and undertake our work with a fiduciary mindset and a collaborative spirit in order to make informed investment decisions on behalf of our clients. Mark leads a management team responsible for more than 100 professionals who formally follow over 4,500 stocks and directly manage over US$100 billion of client assets. He also chairs the firm’s Compensation Committee and is a member of the Incentive Compensation Committee, Hedge Fund Review Group, and Research Equity Review Group (ERG2). Mark was named to his current role in 2002 after eight years as a global industry analyst covering non-bank financial services. Before joining Wellington Management in 1994, he worked in the corporate finance group at Advest, Inc., a Hartford-based brokerage firm. He earned his MBA from Dartmouth College (Tuck), where he was named an Amos Tuck scholar. He received his BA in economics from Bates College. Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 05, 2019
2.99
3.0%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
