The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index. As of October 31, 2021, the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index that is made up of approximately 4,284 common stocks of large-, mid-, and small-cap companies located in emerging markets around the world. The Fund invests by sampling the Index, meaning that it holds a broadly diversified collection of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the Index in terms of key characteristics. These key characteristics include industry weightings and market capitalization, as well as certain financial measures, such as price/earnings ratio and dividend yield.