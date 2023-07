Principal Investment Strategies

The fund pursues capital appreciation in developing markets equities. The fund invests in a select group of developing markets companies believed by the subadviser to be undervalued relative to their future market growth potential. The investment strategy emphasizes companies that the subadviser believes to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk and to be able to grow over market cycles.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities or equity-linked instruments of developing markets companies. Developing markets countries include emerging markets and frontier markets. The fund defines an “emerging market” primarily as any of the countries or markets represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, and secondarily as any other country or market classified as an emerging economy by any supranational organization such as the World Bank, International Finance Corporation or the United Nations. In limited circumstances, the fund may consider to be an emerging market any country or market with similar emerging characteristics to the countries or markets represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index or classified as emerging by a supranational organization. The fund defines a “frontier market” primarily as any of the countries or markets represented in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index, and in limited circumstances the fund may consider to be a frontier market any other country or market with similar frontier market characteristics to those countries or markets represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The fund intends to invest in various types of issuers and industries, and in a number of different countries. In determining whether an issuer is economically tied to a developing market, the subadviser primarily considers: (i) whether at least 50% of the issuer’s revenues or profits are attributable to goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in, a developing market; (ii) whether the issuer has at least 50% of its assets in a developing market; and (iii) whether the principal exchange listing for the issuer’s securities or the issuer’s headquarters is in a developing market. As of the date of this prospectus, the fund’s subadviser expects the fund to have significant investments in China, Brazil, India, Indonesia,Taiwan, South Korea, and Russia. The particular countries in which the fund is invested may change over time.

Equity securities in which the fund invests include common stocks, preferred stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). Additionally, the fund may invest in certain eligible Chinese securities (“China A Shares”) listed and traded on either the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The fund expects to access China A Shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (each a “Stock Connect”), as applicable. Equity-linked instruments are designed to perform generally the same as a specified stock index or “basket” of stocks, or a single stock. As of the date of this prospectus the equity-linked instruments in which the fund is expected to invest are participatory notes (“P-notes”). P-notes are equity-linked instruments used by investors to obtain exposure to non-U.S. equity investments without trading directly in the local market.

The fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations. The subadviser does not use allocation models to restrict the fund’s investments to certain regions, countries or industries within the universe of developing market

companies. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 30-60 securities at any given time. The fund seeks to dispose of holdings that, among other things, are the subject of negative developments individually or as an industry, or as necessary to provide funding for new holdings the subadviser deems more attractive. The fund is non-diversified under federal securities laws.