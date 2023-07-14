The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing under normal conditions approximately 70% to 90% of its assets in shares of the Underlying Funds, which are portfolios of VALIC Company I, (the “Fund-of-Funds Component”) and 10% to 30% of its assets in a portfolio of derivative instruments, fixed income securities and short-term investments (the “Overlay Component”). The Fund-of-Funds Component will allocate approximately 50% to 80% of its assets to Underlying Funds investing primarily in equity securities and 20% to 50% of its assets to Underlying Funds investing primarily in fixed income securities and short-term investments, which may include mortgage- and asset-backed securities, to seek capital appreciation and generate income. The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company is the Fund’s investment adviser (“VALIC” or the “Adviser”). The Fund is sub-advised by SunAmerica Asset Management, LLC (“SunAmerica”) and AllianceBernstein L.P. (“AllianceBernstein”). The Adviser will determine the allocation between the Fund-of-Funds Component and the Overlay Component. SunAmerica is responsible for managing the Fund-of-Funds Component’s investment in Underlying Funds, so it will determine the target allocation between Underlying Funds that invest primarily in equity securities and Underlying Funds that invest primarily in fixed income securities. SunAmerica performs an investment analysis of possible investments for the Fund and selects the universe of permitted Underlying Funds as well as the allocation to each Underlying Fund. The Adviser may change the Fund’s asset allocation between the Fund-of-Funds Component and the Overlay Component from time to time without prior notice. SunAmerica may change the Fund-of-Funds Component’s allocation among the Underlying Funds, and may invest in other funds not currently among the Underlying Funds, from time to time without prior notice to investors. The Fund-of-Funds Component seeks to achieve capital appreciation primarily through its investments in Underlying Funds that invest in equity securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. companies of all market capitalizations, but expects to invest to a lesser extent in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in small- and mid-cap U.S. companies and foreign companies. The Fund normally does not expect to have more than 25% of its total assets allocated to Underlying Funds investing primarily in foreign securities, and no more than 5% of its total assets to Underlying Funds investing primarily in emerging markets (an emerging market is any country that is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index). The Fund-of-Funds Component seeks to achieve current income through its investments in Underlying Funds that primarily invest in fixed income securities, including both U.S. and foreign investment grade securities, but the Fund normally does not expect to have more than 5% of total assets allocated to Underlying Funds investing primarily in high-yield, high-risk bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), which are considered speculative. Fund cash flows are expected to be used to maintain or move Underlying Fund exposure close to target allocations, but sales and purchases of Underlying Funds may also be used to change or remain near target allocations. The Overlay Component comprises the remaining 10%-30% of the Fund’s total assets. AllianceBernstein is responsible for managing the Overlay Component, which includes management of the derivative instruments, fixed income securities and short-term investments. AllianceBernstein may invest the Overlay Component in derivative instruments to increase or decrease the Fund’s overall net equity exposure and, therefore, its volatility and return potential. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of up and down fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index over time. High levels of volatility may result from rapid and dramatic price swings. Through its use of derivative instruments, AllianceBernstein may adjust the Fund’s net equity exposure down to a minimum of 25% or up to a maximum of 100%, although the Fund’s average net equity exposure over long term periods is expected to be approximately 60%-65%. The Fund’s net equity exposure is primarily adjusted through the use of derivative instruments, such as stock index futures and stock index options, and to a lesser extent options on stock index futures and stock index swaps, as the allocation among Underlying Funds in the Fund-of-Funds Component is expected to remain fairly stable. For example, when the market is in a state of higher volatility, AllianceBernstein may decrease the Fund’s net equity exposure by taking a short position in derivative instruments. A short sale involves the sale by the Fund of a security or instrument it does not own with the expectation of purchasing the same security or instrument at a later date at a lower price. The operation of the Overlay Component may therefore expose the Fund to leverage. Because derivative instruments may be purchased with a fraction of the assets that would be needed to purchase the equity securities directly, the remainder of the assets in the Overlay Component will be invested in a variety of fixed income securities. The Fund’s performance may be lower than similar Funds that do not seek to manage their equity exposure. If AllianceBernstein increases the Fund’s net equity exposure and equity markets decline, the Fund may underperform traditional or static allocation funds. Likewise, if AllianceBernstein reduces the Fund’s net equity exposure and equity markets rise, the Fund may also underperform traditional or static allocation funds. Efforts to manage the Fund’s volatility may also expose the Fund to additional costs. In addition, AllianceBernstein will seek to reduce exposure to certain downside risks by purchasing equity index put options that aim to reduce the Fund exposure to certain severe and unanticipated market events that could significantly detract from returns. In addition to managing the Fund’s overall net equity exposure as described above, AllianceBernstein will, within established guidelines, manage the Overlay Component in an attempt to generate income, manage Fund cash flows and liquidity needs, and manage collateral for the derivative instruments. AllianceBernstein will manage the fixed income investments of the Overlay Component by investing in securities rated investment grade or higher by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization, or, if unrated, determined by AllianceBernstein to be of comparable quality. At least 50% of the Overlay Component’s fixed income investments will be invested in U.S. Government securities, cash, repurchase agreements, and money market securities. A portion of the Overlay Component may be held in short-term investments as needed, in order to manage daily cash flows to or from the Fund or to serve as collateral. AllianceBernstein may also invest the Overlay Component in derivative instruments to generate income and manage Fund’s cash flows and liquidity needs. The following chart sets forth the target allocations of the Fund on or about May 31, 2022, to equity and fixed income Underlying Funds and securities. These target allocations represent the Fund’s current goal for the allocation of its assets and does not take into account any change in net equity exposure from use of derivatives in the Overlay Component. The Fund’s actual allocations could vary substantially from the target allocations due to market valuation changes, changes in the target allocations and AllianceBernstein’s management of the Overlay Component in response to volatility changes. Asset Class % of Fund-of-Fund % of Total Fund Equity 75% 60% U.S. Large Cap 56.1% 44.9% U.S. Small and Mid Cap 6.5% 5.2% Foreign Equity 10.9% 8.7% Alternatives (REITs) 1.5% 1.2% Fixed Income 25% 40% U.S. Investment Grade 23.5% 38.8% U.S. High Yield and MultiSector 1.0% 0.8% Foreign Fixed Income 0.5% 0.4% 100.0% 100.0%