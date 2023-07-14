Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.1%
1 yr return
-1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.2%
Net Assets
$169 M
Holdings in Top 10
72.8%
Expense Ratio 0.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VDAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|96.20%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|89.85%
|3 Yr
|-8.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|97.10%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|77.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|VDAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|95.60%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|89.10%
|2020
|1.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|76.96%
|2019
|2.8%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|72.75%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|54.55%
|Period
|VDAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|95.79%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|89.34%
|3 Yr
|-8.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|97.71%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|93.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|VDAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|95.60%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|89.10%
|2020
|1.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|76.96%
|2019
|2.8%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|73.36%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|81.03%
|VDAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VDAFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|169 M
|658 K
|207 B
|77.49%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|2
|15351
|52.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|85 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|76.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.75%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|35.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VDAFX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.16%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|51.23%
|Bonds
|34.42%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|46.73%
|Cash
|6.05%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|25.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.30%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|79.84%
|Other
|0.05%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|46.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|64.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VDAFX % Rank
|Technology
|22.14%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|27.32%
|Financial Services
|15.46%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|40.03%
|Healthcare
|13.25%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|63.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.25%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|26.91%
|Industrials
|10.07%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|51.78%
|Consumer Defense
|7.66%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|25.96%
|Communication Services
|7.26%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|48.36%
|Energy
|3.78%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|73.77%
|Real Estate
|3.77%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|39.48%
|Basic Materials
|3.45%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|69.26%
|Utilities
|1.91%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|81.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VDAFX % Rank
|US
|47.90%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|48.23%
|Non US
|11.26%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|50.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VDAFX % Rank
|Government
|49.56%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|7.77%
|Securitized
|20.22%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|37.87%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.61%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|25.07%
|Corporate
|12.56%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|92.23%
|Municipal
|0.05%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|57.36%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|64.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VDAFX % Rank
|US
|32.90%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|29.70%
|Non US
|1.52%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|84.74%
|VDAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.32%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|84.17%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|42.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|35.08%
|VDAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VDAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VDAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|32.36%
|VDAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VDAFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|81.18%
|VDAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|VDAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VDAFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.57%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|27.68%
|VDAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2012
9.45
9.5%
Joshua B. Lisser, Senior Vice President/Chief Investment Officer, Index Strategies and is a member of the Blend Solutions Team. He joined Alliance Capital in 1992 as a portfolio manager in the index strategies group and developed the international and global risk controlled equity services. Prior to joining Alliance Capital, Joshua was with Equitable Capital specializing in derivative investment strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2012
9.45
9.5%
Ben Sklar joined AllianceBernstein in 2006 as an associate portfolio manager in the Blend Strategies Group and was appointed to Portfolio Manager-Index Strategies in 2009, focusing on custom index and structured equity products. Prior to joining AllianceBernstein, he was a marketing associate at Doubleday Broadway Publishing Group, a division of Random House. Mr. Sklar received a BA in English literature from Trinity College, Hartford and is currently completing an MBA New York University’s Stern School. Location: New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Ms. Singh joined AIG in 2017. Prior to joining AIG, Ms. Singh served as Director, Manager Research team in Wealth Management at Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. She joined Ameriprise in 2008, where she served as a portfolio manager for a suite of discretionary fund-of-funds portfolios, and a senior manager research analyst for unaffiliated mutual funds and separately managed accounts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Mr. Sheridan, Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, joined SAAMCo in 2003. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Sheridan is a member of the SAAMCo research team, covering the technology industry. Prior to joining SunAmerica, he worked in the research department at U.S. Trust and the market research division of Greenwich Associates.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Robert Wu joined AIG in 2011, serving as Director of Manager Research and AVP Investments before his current role as Portfolio Manager in the Asset Allocation Team. Prior to joining AIG, Robert worked at Bjurman, Barry & Associates for over 11 years, where he served as Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst managing growth equity portfolios.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...