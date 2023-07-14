Home
Trending ETFs

VCULX (Mutual Fund)

VCULX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$12.11 +0.06 +0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (VCULX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

-3.7%

1 yr return

-11.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-16.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.9%

Net Assets

$1.01 B

Holdings in Top 10

48.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VCULX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -16.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Dec 05, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Campion

Fund Description

The Fund attempts to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stock of companies that are selected based on such factors as strong earnings, strong sales and revenue growth and capital appreciation potential. The Fund will emphasize common stock of companies with mid- to large-stock market capitalizations; however, the Fund also may invest in the common stock of small companies. The Fund generally invests at least 65% of its total assets in equity securities. Equity securities consist of common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may invest without limitation in the securities of foreign companies in the form of ADRs. In addition to ADRs, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of foreign companies, including companies located in emerging markets.VALIC is the Fund’s investment adviser. The Fund is managed by two subadvisers. The Fund’s assets are not necessarily divided equally among the subadvisers. Approximately 25% of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to one subadviser (the “Passive Manager”) that will passively manage a portion of the assets allocated to it by seeking to track the S&P 500® Growth Index (the “Underlying Index”), and the remainder of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to the other subadviser (the “Active Manager”). The Fund’s target allocations among the subadvisers are subject to change at the discretion of VALIC, and actual allocations could vary substantially from the target allocations due to market valuation changes.The Passive Manager primarily seeks to track its sleeve’s Underlying Index by investing in all or substantially all of the stocks included in the Underlying Index, a strategy known as “replication.” The Passive Manager may, however, utilize an “optimization” strategy in circumstances in which replication is difficult or impossible. The goal of optimization is to select stocks which ensure that characteristics such as industry weightings, average market capitalizations and fundamental characteristics (e.g., price-to-book, price-to-earnings, debt-to-asset ratios and dividend yields) closely approximate those of the Underlying Index.The Active Manager selects not less than 25 to not more than 45 companies through a process of both top-down macro-economic analysis of economic and business conditions, and bottom-up analysis of the business fundamentals of individual companies. Stocks are selected from a universe of companies that the Active Manager believes have above average growth potential. The Active Manager will make investment decisions based on judgments regarding several valuation parameters relative to anticipated rates of growth in earnings and potential rates of return on equity.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities.The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
Read More

VCULX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCULX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.7% -41.7% 64.0% 99.67%
1 Yr -11.4% -46.2% 77.9% 98.11%
3 Yr -16.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 94.96%
5 Yr -7.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 92.32%
10 Yr -1.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 88.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCULX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.7% -85.9% 81.6% 94.91%
2021 2.2% -31.0% 26.7% 62.65%
2020 8.6% -13.0% 34.8% 42.32%
2019 4.9% -6.0% 10.6% 71.28%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 2.0% 29.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCULX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.7% -41.7% 64.0% 95.07%
1 Yr -11.4% -46.2% 77.9% 96.64%
3 Yr -16.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 94.90%
5 Yr -7.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 93.45%
10 Yr -1.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 94.74%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCULX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.7% -85.9% 81.6% 94.91%
2021 2.2% -31.0% 26.7% 62.65%
2020 8.6% -13.0% 34.8% 42.32%
2019 4.9% -6.0% 10.6% 71.28%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 3.1% 52.38%

NAV & Total Return History

VCULX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCULX Category Low Category High VCULX % Rank
Net Assets 1.01 B 189 K 222 B 54.17%
Number of Holdings 264 2 3509 8.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 514 M -1.37 M 104 B 54.84%
Weighting of Top 10 48.68% 11.4% 116.5% 39.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.53%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 8.80%
  3. Apple Inc 5.72%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.84%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.67%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 4.25%
  7. Intuit Inc 3.53%
  8. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.09%
  9. S&P Global Inc 2.97%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 2.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCULX % Rank
Stocks 		97.25% 50.26% 104.50% 70.25%
Cash 		2.02% -10.83% 49.73% 38.36%
Other 		0.72% -2.66% 17.15% 6.39%
Bonds 		0.01% -1.84% 25.77% 4.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 88.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 88.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCULX % Rank
Technology 		39.09% 0.00% 65.70% 35.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.73% 0.00% 62.57% 12.05%
Communication Services 		11.06% 0.00% 66.40% 44.26%
Financial Services 		10.18% 0.00% 43.06% 41.39%
Healthcare 		8.89% 0.00% 39.76% 85.08%
Industrials 		4.15% 0.00% 30.65% 72.46%
Energy 		1.97% 0.00% 41.09% 26.64%
Basic Materials 		1.73% 0.00% 18.91% 38.20%
Real Estate 		0.64% 0.00% 16.05% 56.23%
Consumer Defense 		0.55% 0.00% 25.50% 84.10%
Utilities 		0.02% 0.00% 16.07% 29.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCULX % Rank
US 		88.32% 34.69% 100.00% 83.11%
Non US 		8.93% 0.00% 54.22% 14.84%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCULX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		99.54% 0.00% 100.00% 82.01%
Government 		0.46% 0.00% 12.45% 1.81%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 82.03% 88.81%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 43.70% 89.12%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 89.21%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.57% 89.12%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCULX % Rank
US 		0.01% -1.84% 21.29% 4.10%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 88.52%

VCULX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCULX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 20.29% 64.36%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.50% 65.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 17.56%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.02% 28.61%

Sales Fees

VCULX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VCULX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCULX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 316.74% 60.61%

VCULX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCULX Category Low Category High VCULX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 91.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCULX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCULX Category Low Category High VCULX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.10% -6.13% 1.75% 33.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCULX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VCULX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Campion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Mr. Campion joined SunAmerica in February 2012. Before joining SunAmerica, he held investment-related positions at PineBridge Investments, LLC, and AIG Investments where he was part of the asset allocation team. While there, he was also responsible for management and trading of a wide variety of index funds, including domestic and international equities and fixed-income securities. Mr. Campion received a B.A. in History from Middlebury College. His investment experience dates from 1996

Elizabeth Mauro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Elizabeth Mauro joined SunAmerica in 2017 and is a fixed income trader. Before joining the firm, she held several capital markets positions at Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, with product coverage in the Commercial Paper, Yankee CD, U.S. Treasuries, Agency Discount Notes, Bullets, and short-term Corporates categories. Elizabeth received a B.A. in Government from Smith College. Her investment experience dates back to 2011

Lawrence Kemp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Prior to joining BlackRock, Inc., Mr. Kemp was a Managing Director at UBS Global Asset Management.He has been an investment professional with UBS Global Asset Management since 1992. Lawrence received his bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and his MBA from the University of Chicago.

Phil Ruvinsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013; Sector Head and Research Analyst at Surview Capital LLC from 2010 to 2013; Various positions, including Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst, at UBS Global Asset Management from 2002 to 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

