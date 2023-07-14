The Fund attempts to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stock of companies that are selected based on such factors as strong earnings, strong sales and revenue growth and capital appreciation potential. The Fund will emphasize common stock of companies with mid- to large-stock market capitalizations; however, the Fund also may invest in the common stock of small companies. The Fund generally invests at least 65% of its total assets in equity securities. Equity securities consist of common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may invest without limitation in the securities of foreign companies in the form of ADRs. In addition to ADRs, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of foreign companies, including companies located in emerging markets. VALIC is the Fund’s investment adviser. The Fund is managed by two subadvisers. The Fund’s assets are not necessarily divided equally among the subadvisers. Approximately 25% of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to one subadviser (the “Passive Manager”) that will passively manage a portion of the assets allocated to it by seeking to track the S&P 500 ® Growth Index (the “Underlying Index”), and the remainder of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to the other subadviser (the “Active Manager”). The Fund’s target allocations among the subadvisers are subject to change at the discretion of VALIC, and actual allocations could vary substantially from the target allocations due to market valuation changes. The Passive Manager primarily seeks to track its sleeve’s Underlying Index by investing in all or substantially all of the stocks included in the Underlying Index, a strategy known as “replication.” The Passive Manager may, however, utilize an “optimization” strategy in circumstances in which replication is difficult or impossible. The goal of optimization is to select stocks which ensure that characteristics such as industry weightings, average market capitalizations and fundamental characteristics (e.g., price-to-book, price-to-earnings, debt-to-asset ratios and dividend yields) closely approximate those of the Underlying Index. The Active Manager selects not less than 25 to not more than 45 companies through a process of both top-down macro-economic analysis of economic and business conditions, and bottom-up analysis of the business fundamentals of individual companies. Stocks are selected from a universe of companies that the Active Manager believes have above average growth potential. The Active Manager will make investment decisions based on judgments regarding several valuation parameters relative to anticipated rates of growth in earnings and potential rates of return on equity. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.