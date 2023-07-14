Home
VALIC Company I Inflation Protected Fund

mutual fund
VCTPX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.46 -0.05 -0.53%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
No Load (VCTPX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Inflation Protected Fund

VCTPX | Fund

$9.46

$869 M

0.00%

0.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

-10.2%

1 yr return

-11.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$869 M

Holdings in Top 10

69.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VCTPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Inflation Protected Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Marvan

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in inflation-indexed fixed income securities issued by domestic and foreign governments (including those in emerging market countries), their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations and in derivative instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.Inflation-indexed fixed income securities are structured to provide protection against the negative effects of inflation. The value of a fixed income security’s principal or the interest income paid on the fixed income security is adjusted to track changes in an official inflation measure, usually the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers (“CPI-U”) with respect to domestic issuers.The Fund invests primarily in investment grade securities rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or BBB-or higher by S&P Global Ratings. The Fund also may invest up to 50% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies, and may invest beyond this limit in U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign and emerging market issuers. The Fund may invest in debt securities that are not inflation indexed, including mortgage- and asset-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations. The subadviser may consider, among other things, credit, interest rate and prepayment risks, as well as general market conditions, when deciding whether to buy or sell fixed income investments, and the Fund may invest in fixed income investments of any maturity and duration. The Fund generally intends to utilize currency forwards and futures to manage foreign currency risk. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as forwards, futures, contracts or swap agreements, as a substitute for directly investing in the above instruments or for risk management purposes. The subadviser may engage in frequent and active trading of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.
Read More

VCTPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCTPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.2% -10.2% 200.9% 100.00%
1 Yr -11.9% -19.6% 151.3% 97.62%
3 Yr -6.9%* -30.3% 8.3% 92.54%
5 Yr -2.8%* -18.4% 9.7% 94.44%
10 Yr -1.7%* -3.3% 4.6% 85.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCTPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -52.3% -2.9% 45.89%
2021 1.5% -4.0% 3.8% 18.23%
2020 2.1% -11.0% 7.7% 71.00%
2019 1.7% 0.2% 4.1% 15.58%
2018 -1.0% -2.3% 0.1% 82.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCTPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.2% -20.7% 200.9% 99.52%
1 Yr -11.9% -19.6% 151.3% 98.10%
3 Yr -6.9%* -30.3% 8.3% 93.03%
5 Yr -2.8%* -18.3% 9.7% 94.36%
10 Yr -1.7%* -3.3% 4.6% 87.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCTPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -52.3% -2.9% 45.89%
2021 1.5% -4.0% 3.8% 18.23%
2020 2.1% -11.0% 7.7% 71.00%
2019 1.7% 0.2% 4.1% 15.58%
2018 -1.0% -1.9% 0.1% 91.05%

NAV & Total Return History

VCTPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCTPX Category Low Category High VCTPX % Rank
Net Assets 869 M 6.4 M 61.7 B 55.92%
Number of Holdings 264 6 1306 30.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 201 M -122 M 35.7 B 70.62%
Weighting of Top 10 69.57% 9.2% 100.0% 16.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 10 Year Government of Canada Bond Future June 22 14.94%
  2. 10 Year Government of Canada Bond Future June 22 14.94%
  3. 10 Year Government of Canada Bond Future June 22 14.94%
  4. 10 Year Government of Canada Bond Future June 22 14.94%
  5. 10 Year Government of Canada Bond Future June 22 14.94%
  6. 10 Year Government of Canada Bond Future June 22 14.94%
  7. 10 Year Government of Canada Bond Future June 22 14.94%
  8. 10 Year Government of Canada Bond Future June 22 14.94%
  9. 10 Year Government of Canada Bond Future June 22 14.94%
  10. 10 Year Government of Canada Bond Future June 22 14.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCTPX % Rank
Bonds 		102.12% 59.62% 150.30% 12.80%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 36.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 18.96%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 19.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 49.76%
Cash 		-2.11% -50.72% 30.48% 87.20%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCTPX % Rank
Government 		85.05% 6.70% 112.97% 61.61%
Securitized 		5.80% 0.00% 58.03% 21.33%
Corporate 		4.61% 0.00% 50.64% 23.22%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.68% 0.00% 18.36% 49.76%
Municipal 		0.86% 0.00% 1.28% 4.74%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 39.81%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCTPX % Rank
US 		92.91% 13.82% 120.98% 57.82%
Non US 		9.21% -8.42% 54.30% 16.11%

VCTPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCTPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% 0.03% 8.35% 52.40%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 0.99% 76.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.40% 50.67%

Sales Fees

VCTPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VCTPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCTPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.00% 0.00% 246.00% 64.18%

VCTPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCTPX Category Low Category High VCTPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.33% 84.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCTPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCTPX Category Low Category High VCTPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.55% -0.06% 6.71% 89.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCTPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VCTPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Marvan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Joseph F. Marvan, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2012. Mr. Marvan joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2003. Joe is a fixed income portfolio manager and serves as chair of the US Broad Market Team. As chair, Joe is responsible for setting aggregate risk levels and investment strategy in Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Intermediate Bond, and Long Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management, Joe was a senior portfolio manager and head of US Fixed Income at State Street Global Advisors, working on a wide range of fixed income portfolios, including those concentrating on total return, mortgage-backed securities, non-dollar bonds, and investment grade credit (1996 – 2003). Prior to that, he worked at both The Boston Company and Shearson Lehman Brothers in Fixed Income Portfolio Management and Trading (1988 – 1996). Joe earned his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2001) and his BS in finance from Ithaca College (1987). Additionally, Joe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Jeremy Forster

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Mr. Forster, Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, joined the firm as an investment professional in 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

