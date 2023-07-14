Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-10.2%
1 yr return
-11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$869 M
Holdings in Top 10
69.6%
Expense Ratio 0.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 71.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VCTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.2%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-11.9%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|97.62%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|92.54%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-18.4%
|9.7%
|94.44%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|85.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|VCTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.0%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|45.89%
|2021
|1.5%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|18.23%
|2020
|2.1%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|71.00%
|2019
|1.7%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|15.58%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|82.63%
|Period
|VCTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.2%
|-20.7%
|200.9%
|99.52%
|1 Yr
|-11.9%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|98.10%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|93.03%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-18.3%
|9.7%
|94.36%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|87.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|VCTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.0%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|45.89%
|2021
|1.5%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|18.23%
|2020
|2.1%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|71.00%
|2019
|1.7%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|15.58%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-1.9%
|0.1%
|91.05%
|VCTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCTPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|869 M
|6.4 M
|61.7 B
|55.92%
|Number of Holdings
|264
|6
|1306
|30.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|201 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|70.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.57%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|16.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCTPX % Rank
|Bonds
|102.12%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|12.80%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|36.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|18.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|19.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|49.76%
|Cash
|-2.11%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|87.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCTPX % Rank
|Government
|85.05%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|61.61%
|Securitized
|5.80%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|21.33%
|Corporate
|4.61%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|23.22%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.68%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|49.76%
|Municipal
|0.86%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|4.74%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|39.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCTPX % Rank
|US
|92.91%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|57.82%
|Non US
|9.21%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|16.11%
|VCTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|52.40%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|76.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|50.67%
|VCTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|VCTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VCTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.00%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|64.18%
|VCTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCTPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|84.83%
|VCTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VCTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCTPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.55%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|89.90%
|VCTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Joseph F. Marvan, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2012. Mr. Marvan joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2003. Joe is a fixed income portfolio manager and serves as chair of the US Broad Market Team. As chair, Joe is responsible for setting aggregate risk levels and investment strategy in Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Intermediate Bond, and Long Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management, Joe was a senior portfolio manager and head of US Fixed Income at State Street Global Advisors, working on a wide range of fixed income portfolios, including those concentrating on total return, mortgage-backed securities, non-dollar bonds, and investment grade credit (1996 – 2003). Prior to that, he worked at both The Boston Company and Shearson Lehman Brothers in Fixed Income Portfolio Management and Trading (1988 – 1996). Joe earned his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2001) and his BS in finance from Ithaca College (1987). Additionally, Joe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Mr. Forster, Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, joined the firm as an investment professional in 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...