Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

VALIC Company I Small Cap Index Fund

mutual fund
VCSLX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.17 -0.14 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (VCSLX) Primary
VCSLX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I Small Cap Index Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.17 -0.14 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (VCSLX) Primary
VCSLX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I Small Cap Index Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.17 -0.14 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (VCSLX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Small Cap Index Fund

VCSLX | Fund

$14.17

$926 M

0.00%

0.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

-14.5%

1 yr return

-13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.7%

Net Assets

$926 M

Holdings in Top 10

6.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Small Cap Index Fund

VCSLX | Fund

$14.17

$926 M

0.00%

0.42%

VCSLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Small Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Campion

Fund Description

The Fund is managed to seek to track the performance of the Index, which measures the performance of those Russell 2000 companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. The Subadviser may endeavor to track the Index by purchasing every stock included in the Index, in the same proportions. Or, in the alternative, the Subadviser may invest in a sampling of Index stocks by utilizing a statistical technique known as “optimization.” The goal of optimization is to select stocks which ensure that various industry weightings, market capitalizations, and fundamental characteristics (e.g., price-to-book, price-to-earnings, debt-to-asset ratios and dividend yields) closely approximate those of the Index.The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of net assets in stocks that are in the Index. Although the Fund seeks to track the performance of the Index, the performance of the Fund will not match that of the Index exactly because, among other reasons, the Fund incurs operating expenses and other investment overhead as part of its normal operations.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.
Read More

VCSLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.5% -14.5% 140.9% 100.00%
1 Yr -13.1% -34.7% 196.6% 98.31%
3 Yr -3.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 93.41%
5 Yr -9.7%* -23.8% 9.2% 93.25%
10 Yr -3.0%* -11.7% 15.3% 80.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.0% -59.3% 118.2% 89.97%
2021 4.2% -17.3% 18.6% 54.50%
2020 0.0% -21.2% 28.2% 90.39%
2019 3.2% -17.9% 8.4% 89.36%
2018 -3.6% -20.0% 0.2% 25.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.5% -17.6% 140.9% 98.98%
1 Yr -13.1% -34.7% 196.6% 97.29%
3 Yr -3.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 93.32%
5 Yr -9.7%* -23.8% 10.7% 94.92%
10 Yr -3.0%* -9.1% 15.3% 90.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.0% -59.3% 118.2% 89.97%
2021 4.2% -17.3% 18.6% 54.50%
2020 0.0% -21.2% 28.2% 90.39%
2019 3.2% -17.9% 8.4% 89.36%
2018 -3.6% -19.9% 0.2% 47.26%

NAV & Total Return History

VCSLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCSLX Category Low Category High VCSLX % Rank
Net Assets 926 M 1.48 M 120 B 36.13%
Number of Holdings 2028 2 2519 2.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 60.9 M 213 K 4.6 B 52.02%
Weighting of Top 10 6.28% 2.8% 101.7% 87.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E Mini Russ 2000 Sep20 Xcme 20200918 8.48%
  2. E Mini Russ 2000 Sep20 Xcme 20200918 8.48%
  3. E Mini Russ 2000 Sep20 Xcme 20200918 8.48%
  4. E Mini Russ 2000 Sep20 Xcme 20200918 8.48%
  5. E Mini Russ 2000 Sep20 Xcme 20200918 8.48%
  6. E Mini Russ 2000 Sep20 Xcme 20200918 8.48%
  7. E Mini Russ 2000 Sep20 Xcme 20200918 8.48%
  8. E Mini Russ 2000 Sep20 Xcme 20200918 8.48%
  9. E Mini Russ 2000 Sep20 Xcme 20200918 8.48%
  10. E Mini Russ 2000 Sep20 Xcme 20200918 8.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSLX % Rank
Stocks 		96.75% 25.32% 100.32% 73.40%
Cash 		2.99% -79.10% 74.68% 30.13%
Bonds 		0.26% 0.00% 72.07% 2.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 88.22%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 85.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 87.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSLX % Rank
Healthcare 		15.39% 0.00% 26.53% 33.33%
Industrials 		15.36% 2.46% 37.42% 72.28%
Financial Services 		14.64% 0.00% 35.52% 66.84%
Technology 		13.51% 0.00% 54.70% 56.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.01% 0.99% 47.79% 66.50%
Real Estate 		9.39% 0.00% 29.43% 19.22%
Energy 		7.07% 0.00% 37.72% 26.36%
Consumer Defense 		4.33% 0.00% 18.87% 43.20%
Basic Materials 		3.82% 0.00% 18.66% 70.07%
Communication Services 		3.41% 0.00% 14.85% 32.31%
Utilities 		3.07% 0.00% 18.58% 32.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSLX % Rank
US 		95.66% 24.89% 100.00% 57.91%
Non US 		1.09% 0.00% 36.31% 72.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSLX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		92.10% 0.00% 100.00% 93.21%
Government 		7.90% 0.00% 38.56% 1.58%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 12.26% 86.59%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 8.22% 86.62%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 88.20%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 86.27%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCSLX % Rank
US 		0.26% 0.00% 54.54% 2.19%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 17.53% 87.21%

VCSLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.42% 0.01% 13.16% 87.88%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 1.50% 14.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.45% 19.23%

Sales Fees

VCSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VCSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 1.00% 314.00% 7.68%

VCSLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCSLX Category Low Category High VCSLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 89.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCSLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCSLX Category Low Category High VCSLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.61% -2.40% 2.49% 25.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCSLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VCSLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Campion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 16, 2012

10.29

10.3%

Mr. Campion joined SunAmerica in February 2012. Before joining SunAmerica, he held investment-related positions at PineBridge Investments, LLC, and AIG Investments where he was part of the asset allocation team. While there, he was also responsible for management and trading of a wide variety of index funds, including domestic and international equities and fixed-income securities. Mr. Campion received a B.A. in History from Middlebury College. His investment experience dates from 1996

Elizabeth Mauro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Elizabeth Mauro joined SunAmerica in 2017 and is a fixed income trader. Before joining the firm, she held several capital markets positions at Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, with product coverage in the Commercial Paper, Yankee CD, U.S. Treasuries, Agency Discount Notes, Bullets, and short-term Corporates categories. Elizabeth received a B.A. in Government from Smith College. Her investment experience dates back to 2011

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×