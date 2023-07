Nick Birkett, Portfolio Manager at Vanguard. He has worked in investment management since 2006; has been with Vanguard since 2017; and has co-managed Russell 1000 Index, Russell 1000 Value Index, Russell 1000 Growth Index, Russell 2000 Index, Russell 2000 Value Index, Russell 2000 Growth Index, and Russell 3000 Index Funds since July 2021. Prior to joining Vanguard, he was at JP Morgan for 11 years, where he last held the position of Executive Director, Head of European Program Trading Risk. Education: B.S., University of Bath.