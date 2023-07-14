Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies. The Fund expects to invest primarily in equity securities of companies located in a number of different countries, including the United States.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets at the time of purchase in the securities of issuers conducting their business activities in the infrastructure group of industries. The Fund’s Subadvisor, CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC, defines an infrastructure company as a company that derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from, or devotes at least 50% of its assets to, the ownership, management, development, construction, renovation, enhancement, or operation of infrastructure assets or the provision of services to companies engaged in such activities. Examples of infrastructure assets include transportation assets (such as toll roads, bridges, railroads, airports, and seaports), utility assets (such as electric transmission and distribution lines, gas distribution pipelines, water pipelines and treatment facilities, and sewer facilities), energy assets (such as oil and gas pipelines, storage facilities, and other facilities used for gathering, processing, or transporting hydrocarbon products as well as contracted renewable power assets), and communications assets (such as communications towers, data centers, fiber networks, and satellites).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in common stock, but may also invest in other equity securities including preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights or warrants to buy common stocks, and depositary receipts with characteristics similar to common stock. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in master limited partnerships.

The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest a significant amount of its net assets (at least 40%, unless the Subadvisor deems market conditions to be unfavorable, in which case the Fund will invest at least 30%) in foreign securities. An issuer is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer’s “country of risk” as determined by a third service provider such as Bloomberg. The Fund will normally invest in companies located in at least three countries outside of the United States.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in securities of issuers in emerging markets. The Subadvisor defines emerging market countries as those countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund’s investments may be denominated in U.S. dollars, non-U.S. currencies, or multinational currency units. The Fund may hedge its currency exposure to securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market size.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor uses a multi-step investment process for constructing the Fund’s investment portfolio that combines top-down geographic region and infrastructure sector allocation with bottom-up individual stock selection. The Subadvisor first selects infrastructure sectors in certain geographic regions in which to invest, and determines the degree of representation in the portfolio of such sectors and regions, through a systematic evaluation of the regulatory environment and economic outlook, capital market trends, macroeconomic conditions, and the relative value of infrastructure sectors. The Subadvisor then uses an in-house valuation process to identify infrastructure companies whose risk-adjusted returns it believes are compelling relative to their peers. The Subadvisor’s in-house valuation process examines several factors, including the company’s management and strategy, the stability and growth potential of cash flows and dividends, the location of the company’s assets, the regulatory environment in which the company operates; environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations; and the company’s capital structure.

The Subadvisor includes ESG considerations as one of the factors in its analysis to help identify companies that balance the needs of all stakeholders in their communities and address ESG issues. ESG factors are assessed based on internal research and information from an independent global provider of ESG and corporate governance research. The Subadvisor’s approach and implementation of all factors – including ESG – is applied consistently across all investments and industries and does not change based on the size of the company or potential position size. As ESG considerations are one of several factors in the Subadvisor's analysis, the Subadvisor generally will not forgo potential investments strictly based on evaluation of ESG factors.

The Subadvisor may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.