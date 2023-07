The Fund invests in fixed income securities of various maturities, yields, and qualities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds, which include fixed income securities such as corporate bonds; U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government and agency securities; and asset-backed, mortgage-backed, and mortgage-related securities. All bonds purchased by the Fund will have a maturity of 90 days or more at the time of their issuance. In addition, the Fund invests predominantly in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, although these bonds may be issued by a foreign corporation or a U.S. affiliate of a foreign corporation, or a foreign government or its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. The Fund's dollar-weighted average maturity will normally range between 4 and 12 years, and may either be longer or shorter under certain market conditions. Since the Fund will have holdings in asset-backed, mortgage-backed, and similar securities, the Fund's weighted average maturity may be approximate to the weighted average maturity of the cash flows in the securities held by the Fund, given certain prepayment assumptions. This is also known as weighted average life. The Fund can purchase bonds of any quality. High-quality fixed income securities are those rated the equivalent of A3 or better by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (Moody's), or another independent rating agency or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund's advisor; medium-quality fixed income securities are those rated the equivalent of Baa1, Baa2, or Baa3 by Moody's or another independent rating agency or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund's advisor; and lower-range credit-quality ratings—commonly known as “junk bonds”—are those rated the equivalent of Ba1 or lower by Moody's or another independent rating agency or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund's advisor. No more than 5% of the Fund's assets may be invested in non-investment-grade fixed income securities, or junk bonds.