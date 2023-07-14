Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

VALIC Company I Nasdaq-100 Index Fund

mutual fund
VCNIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.52 -0.01 -0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (VCNIX) Primary
VCNIX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I Nasdaq-100 Index Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.52 -0.01 -0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (VCNIX) Primary
VCNIX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I Nasdaq-100 Index Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.52 -0.01 -0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (VCNIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Nasdaq-100 Index Fund

VCNIX | Fund

$21.52

$744 M

0.00%

0.51%

Vitals

YTD Return

23.8%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

Net Assets

$744 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Nasdaq-100 Index Fund

VCNIX | Fund

$21.52

$744 M

0.00%

0.51%

VCNIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 23.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Nasdaq-100 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Campion

Fund Description

The Fund invests in stocks that are included in the Index. The Index represents the largest and most active non-financial domestic and international securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market, based on market value (capitalization). This includes major industry groups, such as computer hardware and software, telecommunications, retail and wholesale trade and biotechnology.The Subadviser invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in companies that are listed in the Index. The Fund is managed to seek to track the performance of the Index. The Subadviser may endeavor to track the Index by purchasing every stock included in the Index, in the same proportions; or, in the alternative, the Subadviser may invest in a sampling of Index stocks by utilizing a statistical technique known as “optimization.” The goal of optimization is to select stocks which ensure that various industry weightings, market capitalizations, and fundamental characteristics, (e.g., price-to-book, price-to-earnings, debt-to-asset ratios and dividend yields) closely approximate those of the Index.The Fund may also invest in some futures contracts in order to help the Fund’s liquidity and to manage its cash position. If the market value of the futures contracts is close to the Fund’s cash balance, then that helps to minimize the tracking errors, while helping to maintain liquidity. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it will invest in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.The Fund may concentrate its investments (invest more than 25% of its total assets) in the technology sector, in the proportion consistent with the industry weightings in the Index.Although the Fund seeks to track the performance of the Index, the performance of the Fund will not match that of the Index exactly because, among other reasons, the Fund incurs operating expenses and other investment overhead as part of its normal operations.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.
Read More

VCNIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.8% -41.7% 64.0% 66.75%
1 Yr 13.1% -46.2% 77.9% 63.93%
3 Yr 1.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 42.36%
5 Yr 7.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 13.89%
10 Yr 11.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 6.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.3% -85.9% 81.6% 74.90%
2021 7.7% -31.0% 26.7% 25.04%
2020 12.6% -13.0% 34.8% 13.96%
2019 8.0% -6.0% 10.6% 4.34%
2018 -1.1% -15.9% 2.0% 21.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.8% -41.7% 64.0% 64.20%
1 Yr 13.1% -46.2% 77.9% 59.92%
3 Yr 1.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 42.21%
5 Yr 7.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 17.21%
10 Yr 11.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 14.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.3% -85.9% 81.6% 74.90%
2021 7.7% -31.0% 26.7% 24.96%
2020 12.6% -13.0% 34.8% 13.96%
2019 8.0% -6.0% 10.6% 4.34%
2018 -1.1% -15.9% 3.1% 42.48%

NAV & Total Return History

VCNIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCNIX Category Low Category High VCNIX % Rank
Net Assets 744 M 189 K 222 B 60.29%
Number of Holdings 107 2 3509 22.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 392 M -1.37 M 104 B 58.36%
Weighting of Top 10 50.38% 11.4% 116.5% 31.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 12.14%
  2. Microsoft Corp 9.82%
  3. Future on Nasdaq 100 Sep20 6.67%
  4. Future on Nasdaq 100 Sep20 6.67%
  5. Future on Nasdaq 100 Sep20 6.67%
  6. Future on Nasdaq 100 Sep20 6.67%
  7. Future on Nasdaq 100 Sep20 6.67%
  8. Future on Nasdaq 100 Sep20 6.67%
  9. Future on Nasdaq 100 Sep20 6.67%
  10. Future on Nasdaq 100 Sep20 6.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCNIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.46% 50.26% 104.50% 78.28%
Cash 		3.10% -10.83% 49.73% 21.23%
Bonds 		0.44% -1.84% 25.77% 1.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 80.49%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 80.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 80.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCNIX % Rank
Technology 		48.42% 0.00% 65.70% 5.66%
Communication Services 		16.39% 0.00% 66.40% 10.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.04% 0.00% 62.57% 48.11%
Healthcare 		6.38% 0.00% 39.76% 95.25%
Consumer Defense 		6.31% 0.00% 25.50% 15.49%
Industrials 		4.31% 0.00% 30.65% 70.41%
Utilities 		1.30% 0.00% 16.07% 13.61%
Financial Services 		0.86% 0.00% 43.06% 98.20%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 94.59%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 91.07%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 93.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCNIX % Rank
US 		94.15% 34.69% 100.00% 53.03%
Non US 		2.31% 0.00% 54.22% 57.70%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCNIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		87.55% 0.00% 100.00% 91.82%
Government 		12.45% 0.00% 12.45% 0.09%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 82.03% 79.35%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 43.70% 79.62%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 81.61%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.57% 79.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCNIX % Rank
US 		0.44% -1.84% 21.29% 1.23%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 79.18%

VCNIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.51% 0.01% 20.29% 89.98%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.50% 12.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.02% 28.09%

Sales Fees

VCNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VCNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 316.74% 5.65%

VCNIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCNIX Category Low Category High VCNIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 82.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCNIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCNIX Category Low Category High VCNIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.25% -6.13% 1.75% 14.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCNIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VCNIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Campion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 16, 2012

10.29

10.3%

Mr. Campion joined SunAmerica in February 2012. Before joining SunAmerica, he held investment-related positions at PineBridge Investments, LLC, and AIG Investments where he was part of the asset allocation team. While there, he was also responsible for management and trading of a wide variety of index funds, including domestic and international equities and fixed-income securities. Mr. Campion received a B.A. in History from Middlebury College. His investment experience dates from 1996

Elizabeth Mauro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Elizabeth Mauro joined SunAmerica in 2017 and is a fixed income trader. Before joining the firm, she held several capital markets positions at Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, with product coverage in the Commercial Paper, Yankee CD, U.S. Treasuries, Agency Discount Notes, Bullets, and short-term Corporates categories. Elizabeth received a B.A. in Government from Smith College. Her investment experience dates back to 2011

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×