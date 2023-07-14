Home
Trending ETFs

VCMIX (Mutual Fund)

VCMIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

-6.2%

1 yr return

-10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

57.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.66%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

VCMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Versus Capital Multi-Manager Real Estate Income Fund LLC
  • Fund Family Name
    Versus Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jul 09, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Casey Frazier

Fund Description

VCMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.2% -7.4% 12.6% 97.93%
1 Yr -10.8% -23.1% 5.7% 87.56%
3 Yr 1.2%* -15.8% 6.1% 42.25%
5 Yr -0.2%* -17.1% 13.7% 20.56%
10 Yr 0.9%* -11.2% 3.2% 8.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.5% -43.9% 4.5% 2.62%
2021 5.5% -7.2% 14.9% 79.14%
2020 -1.4% -7.5% 4.4% 28.34%
2019 0.5% 0.3% 6.1% 97.31%
2018 0.0% -6.3% 11.6% 4.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.2% -15.4% 12.6% 94.30%
1 Yr -10.8% -23.1% 5.7% 85.49%
3 Yr 1.2%* -15.8% 6.1% 41.71%
5 Yr -0.2%* -17.1% 14.1% 26.67%
10 Yr 0.9%* -11.2% 6.3% 51.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.5% -43.9% 4.5% 2.62%
2021 5.5% -7.2% 14.9% 79.14%
2020 -1.4% -7.5% 4.4% 28.34%
2019 0.5% 0.3% 6.1% 97.31%
2018 0.0% -6.3% 12.0% 4.07%

NAV & Total Return History

VCMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCMIX Category Low Category High VCMIX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 3.98 M 9.6 B N/A
Number of Holdings 230 5 739 7.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.49 B 1.39 M 6.34 B 3.09%
Weighting of Top 10 57.04% 18.1% 63.6% 1.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Llc 9.10%
  2. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Llc 9.10%
  3. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Llc 9.10%
  4. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Llc 9.10%
  5. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Llc 9.10%
  6. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Llc 9.10%
  7. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Llc 9.10%
  8. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Llc 9.10%
  9. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Llc 9.10%
  10. Clarion Lion Properties Fund Llc 9.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCMIX % Rank
Other 		78.71% -33.49% 78.71% 0.52%
Stocks 		13.60% 3.65% 126.54% 97.95%
Bonds 		3.22% 0.00% 22.09% 2.56%
Cash 		3.21% -1.38% 10.38% 13.40%
Preferred Stocks 		1.25% 0.00% 15.83% 5.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 19.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCMIX % Rank
Real Estate 		97.25% 72.53% 100.00% 47.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.21% 0.00% 13.03% 20.00%
Technology 		0.85% 0.00% 4.92% 23.16%
Basic Materials 		0.70% 0.00% 1.63% 4.21%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 22.11%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 32.11%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 28.95%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 33.68%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 18.95%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 64.21%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 20.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCMIX % Rank
US 		9.33% 0.00% 80.79% 85.57%
Non US 		4.27% 0.00% 99.40% 97.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCMIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		41.77% 0.00% 100.00% 87.43%
Securitized 		33.47% 0.00% 33.47% 0.52%
Corporate 		24.76% 0.00% 99.92% 7.33%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 38.22%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 17.28%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 9.24% 17.80%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCMIX % Rank
US 		3.22% 0.00% 22.09% 2.58%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 17.53%

VCMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.11% 27.58% 53.65%
Management Fee 1.09% 0.10% 1.50% 95.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

VCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.66% 1.00% 165.00% 26.34%

VCMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCMIX Category Low Category High VCMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.93% 0.00% 5.11% 67.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCMIX Category Low Category High VCMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.90% -0.23% 3.84% 24.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VCMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Casey Frazier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2011

10.48

10.5%

Casey Frazier joined Versus Capital Advisors LLC as the Chief Investment Officer in 2011. Previously, Mr. Frazier was a Senior Vice President of NRF Capital Markets LLC from 2010 to 2011, where he was responsible for product development and due diligence for the firm including helping to develop products to be sold in the retail broker-dealer channel, managing the due diligence process for existing products and overseeing the marketing efforts of the firm. Prior to that Mr. Frazier acted as the Chief Investment Officer for Welton Street Investments, LLC and Welton Street Advisors LLC from 2005 to 2010. In this capacity he reviewed and monitored all prospective securities offerings and investments. From 2004 to 2005 he was an Assistant Vice President, Asset Management of Curian Capital LLC ("Curian"), a registered investment adviser. In this capacity, Mr. Frazier helped supervise the asset allocation and money manager selection for Curian's turnkey asset management program. Previously, Mr. Frazier managed the due diligence process for the National Planning Holdings' ("NPH") broker/dealer network from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Frazier received a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Political Economy from The Colorado College, and has earned the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) designation. The Board is aided by Mr. Frazier's strong investment management skills.

William Fuhs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2011

10.48

10.5%

Bill Fuhs is the President of Versus Capital Advisors. Mr. Fuhs is a member of the Versus Investment Committee. He has served as the President since joining Versus Capital Advisors in 2010.

Anthony Kenkel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Anthony is a managing director of real estate securities portfolio management for Principal Real Estate Investors, the dedicated real estate unit of Principal Global Investors. Currently based in Singapore, he is responsible for the firm’s Asia Pacific real estate capability in REITs and listed real estate securities, and has prior experience managing the firm’s Americas real estate capabilities. He also remains active in managing U.S. securities as one of the teams listed U.S. portfolio managers. Anthony joined Principal in 1997. In 2000, he became a real estate consultant for Arthur Andersen before joining GATX Corporation as a senior financial analyst in 2002. Anthony rejoined Principal in 2005 in his current position. He received a bachelor's degree in finance from Drake University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Anthony has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst and Financial Risk Manager designations.

Kenneth Statz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Statz is a Managing Director and Chief Market Strategist of Security Capital Research & Management Inc., where he is responsible for the development and implementation of portfolio investment strategy. Previously, Statz was a senior vice president with portfolio manager responsibilities for researching corporate and portfolio acquisitions. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, he was a vice president in the Investment Research Department of Goldman, Sachs & Co. concentrating on research and underwriting for the REIT industry. Previously, he was a REIT Portfolio Manager and a Managing Director of Chancellor Capital Management. Mr. Statz received an MBA and a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin.

Marc Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Marc is a managing director, portfolio management, for Principal Global Investors. He is responsible for managing the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) within the multi-sector fixed income portfolios. Marc joined the firm in 1992. Previously, he was an accountant for The Principal Financial Group. He received an MBA from Drake University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Luther College. Marc has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa. He is also a member of the Commercial Mortgage Securities Association.

Scott Carson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Scott is director - portfolio manager at Principal Real Estate Investors, the dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors. He is responsible for the management of affiliated and non-affiliated CMBS portfolios. He previously performed pricing, hedging and valuation functions for Principal Real Estate Investors' CMBS issuance program as well as developing real estate strategies and products as part of the new business development team. Scott received a bachelor's degree in finance from Iowa State University. Additionally, he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Dave Truex

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Dave Truex is the Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Versus Capital Advisors. Mr. Truex is a member of the Versus Investment Committee. He has served as the Deputy CIO since joining the Adviser in 2017. Prior to joining Versus Capital Advisors, Mr. Truex was a Portfolio Manager for Colorado’s Public Employees Retirement Association.

Anthony Manno

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Manno Jr., is CEO, Managing Director and the Chief Investment Officer of Security Capital Research & Management Inc, a subsidiary of Security Capital. In addition, Mr. Manno is Chairman and President of Security Capital Preferred Growth Incorporated and Security Capital Real Estate Mutual Funds Incorporated. Prior to joining the firm in 1994, he spent 14 years with LaSalle Partners where, as managing director, he was responsible for real estate investment banking activities. He began his career in real estate finance in 1974 at The First National Bank of Chicago. He received his MBA in finance with honors from the University of Chicago and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Northwestern University with a BA and MA in economics.

Simon Hedger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2019

2.98

3.0%

Simon is a managing director of real estate securities portfolio management for Principal Real Estate Investors, the dedicated real estate unit of Principal Global Investors. Based in London, he is responsible for the firm's European, Middle East, and Africa real estate capability in REITs and listed real estate securities. Simon has over 34 years of real estate experience, including extensive time spent in both the United Kingdom and Australia markets. This includes positions both as an analyst and as a portfolio manager. He joined Principal Global Investors in 2003. Previously, Simon worked for Domaine real estate funds, managing the assets of its real estate syndicates. Prior to this, he was a senior equities analyst at Prudential Bache/BNP Equities. His background also includes positions as fund manager for Paladin Commercial Trust and GEM Commercial Property Trust, as well as a variety of real estate related roles with Prudential Assurance Company in both Australia and the United Kingdom. Simon received an MBA from the University of New England and is an associate member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, the Australian Property Institute and the FTSE EPRA NAREIT European Regional Index Committee.

Nathan Gear

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 07, 2019

2.82

2.8%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.08 10.42

