Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-6.2%
1 yr return
-10.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
57.0%
Expense Ratio 1.24%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.66%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VCMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.2%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|97.93%
|1 Yr
|-10.8%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|87.56%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|42.25%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-17.1%
|13.7%
|20.56%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|8.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|VCMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.5%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|2.62%
|2021
|5.5%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|79.14%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|28.34%
|2019
|0.5%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|97.31%
|2018
|0.0%
|-6.3%
|11.6%
|4.07%
|Period
|VCMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.2%
|-15.4%
|12.6%
|94.30%
|1 Yr
|-10.8%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|85.49%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|41.71%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-17.1%
|14.1%
|26.67%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-11.2%
|6.3%
|51.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|VCMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.5%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|2.62%
|2021
|5.5%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|79.14%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|28.34%
|2019
|0.5%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|97.31%
|2018
|0.0%
|-6.3%
|12.0%
|4.07%
|VCMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|230
|5
|739
|7.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.49 B
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|3.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.04%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|1.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCMIX % Rank
|Other
|78.71%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|0.52%
|Stocks
|13.60%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|97.95%
|Bonds
|3.22%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|2.56%
|Cash
|3.21%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|13.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.25%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|5.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|19.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCMIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|97.25%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|47.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.21%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|20.00%
|Technology
|0.85%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|23.16%
|Basic Materials
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|4.21%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|22.11%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|32.11%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|28.95%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|33.68%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|18.95%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|64.21%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|20.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCMIX % Rank
|US
|9.33%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|85.57%
|Non US
|4.27%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|97.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCMIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|41.77%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.43%
|Securitized
|33.47%
|0.00%
|33.47%
|0.52%
|Corporate
|24.76%
|0.00%
|99.92%
|7.33%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|38.22%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.24%
|17.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCMIX % Rank
|US
|3.22%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|2.58%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.53%
|VCMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.24%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|53.65%
|Management Fee
|1.09%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|95.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
|VCMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|VCMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VCMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.66%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|26.34%
|VCMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.93%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|67.69%
|VCMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VCMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.90%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|24.61%
|VCMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 14, 2022
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2022
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2022
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.740
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 14, 2021
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2021
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2021
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 14, 2021
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 2020
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2020
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2020
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2020
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2019
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2019
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2018
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2018
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2018
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2018
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2017
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2017
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2017
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 18, 2017
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 14, 2016
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2016
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2016
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2016
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 14, 2015
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2015
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2015
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 13, 2015
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2014
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2014
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2014
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2013
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2013
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2013
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2012
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2011
10.48
10.5%
Casey Frazier joined Versus Capital Advisors LLC as the Chief Investment Officer in 2011. Previously, Mr. Frazier was a Senior Vice President of NRF Capital Markets LLC from 2010 to 2011, where he was responsible for product development and due diligence for the firm including helping to develop products to be sold in the retail broker-dealer channel, managing the due diligence process for existing products and overseeing the marketing efforts of the firm. Prior to that Mr. Frazier acted as the Chief Investment Officer for Welton Street Investments, LLC and Welton Street Advisors LLC from 2005 to 2010. In this capacity he reviewed and monitored all prospective securities offerings and investments. From 2004 to 2005 he was an Assistant Vice President, Asset Management of Curian Capital LLC ("Curian"), a registered investment adviser. In this capacity, Mr. Frazier helped supervise the asset allocation and money manager selection for Curian's turnkey asset management program. Previously, Mr. Frazier managed the due diligence process for the National Planning Holdings' ("NPH") broker/dealer network from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Frazier received a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Political Economy from The Colorado College, and has earned the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) designation. The Board is aided by Mr. Frazier's strong investment management skills.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2011
10.48
10.5%
Bill Fuhs is the President of Versus Capital Advisors. Mr. Fuhs is a member of the Versus Investment Committee. He has served as the President since joining Versus Capital Advisors in 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Anthony is a managing director of real estate securities portfolio management for Principal Real Estate Investors, the dedicated real estate unit of Principal Global Investors. Currently based in Singapore, he is responsible for the firm’s Asia Pacific real estate capability in REITs and listed real estate securities, and has prior experience managing the firm’s Americas real estate capabilities. He also remains active in managing U.S. securities as one of the teams listed U.S. portfolio managers. Anthony joined Principal in 1997. In 2000, he became a real estate consultant for Arthur Andersen before joining GATX Corporation as a senior financial analyst in 2002. Anthony rejoined Principal in 2005 in his current position. He received a bachelor's degree in finance from Drake University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Anthony has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst and Financial Risk Manager designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Statz is a Managing Director and Chief Market Strategist of Security Capital Research & Management Inc., where he is responsible for the development and implementation of portfolio investment strategy. Previously, Statz was a senior vice president with portfolio manager responsibilities for researching corporate and portfolio acquisitions. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, he was a vice president in the Investment Research Department of Goldman, Sachs & Co. concentrating on research and underwriting for the REIT industry. Previously, he was a REIT Portfolio Manager and a Managing Director of Chancellor Capital Management. Mr. Statz received an MBA and a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Marc is a managing director, portfolio management, for Principal Global Investors. He is responsible for managing the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) within the multi-sector fixed income portfolios. Marc joined the firm in 1992. Previously, he was an accountant for The Principal Financial Group. He received an MBA from Drake University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Luther College. Marc has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa. He is also a member of the Commercial Mortgage Securities Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Scott is director - portfolio manager at Principal Real Estate Investors, the dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors. He is responsible for the management of affiliated and non-affiliated CMBS portfolios. He previously performed pricing, hedging and valuation functions for Principal Real Estate Investors' CMBS issuance program as well as developing real estate strategies and products as part of the new business development team. Scott received a bachelor's degree in finance from Iowa State University. Additionally, he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Dave Truex is the Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Versus Capital Advisors. Mr. Truex is a member of the Versus Investment Committee. He has served as the Deputy CIO since joining the Adviser in 2017. Prior to joining Versus Capital Advisors, Mr. Truex was a Portfolio Manager for Colorado’s Public Employees Retirement Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Manno Jr., is CEO, Managing Director and the Chief Investment Officer of Security Capital Research & Management Inc, a subsidiary of Security Capital. In addition, Mr. Manno is Chairman and President of Security Capital Preferred Growth Incorporated and Security Capital Real Estate Mutual Funds Incorporated. Prior to joining the firm in 1994, he spent 14 years with LaSalle Partners where, as managing director, he was responsible for real estate investment banking activities. He began his career in real estate finance in 1974 at The First National Bank of Chicago. He received his MBA in finance with honors from the University of Chicago and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Northwestern University with a BA and MA in economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 10, 2019
2.98
3.0%
Simon is a managing director of real estate securities portfolio management for Principal Real Estate Investors, the dedicated real estate unit of Principal Global Investors. Based in London, he is responsible for the firm's European, Middle East, and Africa real estate capability in REITs and listed real estate securities. Simon has over 34 years of real estate experience, including extensive time spent in both the United Kingdom and Australia markets. This includes positions both as an analyst and as a portfolio manager. He joined Principal Global Investors in 2003. Previously, Simon worked for Domaine real estate funds, managing the assets of its real estate syndicates. Prior to this, he was a senior equities analyst at Prudential Bache/BNP Equities. His background also includes positions as fund manager for Paladin Commercial Trust and GEM Commercial Property Trust, as well as a variety of real estate related roles with Prudential Assurance Company in both Australia and the United Kingdom. Simon received an MBA from the University of New England and is an associate member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, the Australian Property Institute and the FTSE EPRA NAREIT European Regional Index Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 07, 2019
2.82
2.8%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...