Casey Frazier joined Versus Capital Advisors LLC as the Chief Investment Officer in 2011. Previously, Mr. Frazier was a Senior Vice President of NRF Capital Markets LLC from 2010 to 2011, where he was responsible for product development and due diligence for the firm including helping to develop products to be sold in the retail broker-dealer channel, managing the due diligence process for existing products and overseeing the marketing efforts of the firm. Prior to that Mr. Frazier acted as the Chief Investment Officer for Welton Street Investments, LLC and Welton Street Advisors LLC from 2005 to 2010. In this capacity he reviewed and monitored all prospective securities offerings and investments. From 2004 to 2005 he was an Assistant Vice President, Asset Management of Curian Capital LLC ("Curian"), a registered investment adviser. In this capacity, Mr. Frazier helped supervise the asset allocation and money manager selection for Curian's turnkey asset management program. Previously, Mr. Frazier managed the due diligence process for the National Planning Holdings' ("NPH") broker/dealer network from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Frazier received a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Political Economy from The Colorado College, and has earned the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) designation. The Board is aided by Mr. Frazier's strong investment management skills.