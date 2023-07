The Fund’s advisor employs an active investment management approach to invest the Fund’s assets in commodity-linked investments, which are backed by a portfolio of inflation-linked investments and other fixed income securities.

Commodities are real assets, including, but not limited to, agricultural products,

livestock, precious and industrial metals, and energy products. The Fund invests in instruments that create long and short exposure to commodities, including commodity-linked total return swaps, commodity futures contracts and options on commodity futures contracts, commodity-linked structured notes, exchange-traded commodity pools or funds, and other commodity-linked derivative instruments. Particular commodity-linked investments may not necessarily conform to the composition, weighting, roll dates, reset dates, or contract months of the Fund’s benchmark index or any other commodity market index.

The Fund intends to gain exposure to commodities by investing in a wholly

owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the

subsidiary), which in turn invests in commodity-linked investments and fixed income securities. The Fund may also invest directly in commodity-linked investments. The Fund will generally not invest more than 25% of its assets in the subsidiary.

The Fund invests the remainder of its assets in inflation-indexed bonds issued by

the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, and corporations. The Fund may also invest in other fixed income securities, such as cash or cash equivalent investments and short-term bonds. At a minimum, all bonds purchased by the Fund will be investment-grade, or, if unrated, will be considered by the advisor to be investment-grade. The Fund’s fixed income investments may provide liquidity for the Fund or serve as margin or collateral for its commodity-linked investments.

The Fund’s use of certain commodity-linked investments is expected to have a

leveraging effect on the Fund.