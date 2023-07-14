Home
Vitals

YTD Return

5.5%

1 yr return

9.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

Net Assets

$426 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VCINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Dec 08, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kristian Heugh

Fund Description

The Fund’s subadviser uses a proprietary investment strategy to invest in companies that it believes will increase in value over time. Under normal market conditions, the subadviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s objective by investing primarily in established companies on an international basis, with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index. As of August 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index was approximately $17.66 million to $408.71 billion.The subadviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the subadviser seeks high-quality, established companies that the subadviser believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. The subadviser typically favors companies it believes have sustainably competitive advantages that can be monetized through growth. The investment process integrates analysis of sustainability with respect to disruptive change, financial strength, environmental and social externalities and governance (also referred to as ESG). The subadviser generally considers selling a portfolio holding when it determines that the holding no longer satisfies its investment criteria because the quality of the company’s business deteriorates or the price relative to the company’s intrinsic value is no longer attractive. The subadviser views incorporating ESG-related potential risks and opportunities within the investment process as important to ensure long-term stewardship of capital. Over extended time horizons, the subadviser believes that ESG risks are more likely to materialize and externalities not borne by the company are more likely to be priced into the value of securities. Since ESG risks could potentially impact the risk and reward profile of investment opportunities, the subadviser typically engages company management in constructive discussions on a range of ESG issues the subadviser deems materially important.The Fund may invest in foreign securities, which may include emerging market securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in the securities of issuers from at least three countries outside of the United States. The Fund considers an issuer to be from a particular country (including the United States) or geographic region if: (i) its principal securities trading market is in that country or geographic region; (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis it derives 50% or more of its annual revenue or profits from goods produced, sales made or services performed in that country or geographic region or has at least 50% of its assets in that country or geographic region; or (iii) it is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, that country or geographic region.For purposes of maintaining exposure of at least 40% of the Fund’s assets to equity securities of issuers located or operating outside the United States, the Fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other types of depositaryreceipts with respect to issuers located or operating outside the United States. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are denominated in both U.S. and non-U.S. currencies and include common stock.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities.
VCINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -15.6% 24.4% 97.94%
1 Yr 9.7% -15.2% 26.9% 87.39%
3 Yr -5.3%* -27.5% 9.4% 85.93%
5 Yr -4.6%* -10.2% 35.2% 93.75%
10 Yr -0.7%* -3.8% 9.4% 93.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.3% -49.5% -11.5% 98.61%
2021 6.7% -11.8% 9.8% 4.34%
2020 10.2% -1.7% 22.8% 9.92%
2019 0.1% -1.0% 9.7% 99.16%
2018 -2.2% -7.5% 11.0% 9.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -35.3% 24.4% 94.72%
1 Yr 9.7% -46.8% 26.9% 84.17%
3 Yr -5.3%* -27.5% 13.1% 86.39%
5 Yr -4.6%* -10.2% 35.2% 94.27%
10 Yr -0.7%* -3.1% 9.9% 95.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.3% -49.5% -11.5% 98.61%
2021 6.7% -11.8% 9.8% 4.34%
2020 10.2% -1.7% 22.8% 9.92%
2019 0.1% -1.0% 9.7% 99.16%
2018 -2.2% -7.5% 11.0% 15.50%

NAV & Total Return History

VCINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCINX Category Low Category High VCINX % Rank
Net Assets 426 M 167 K 150 B 65.37%
Number of Holdings 43 5 516 85.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 221 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 56.22%
Weighting of Top 10 50.91% 10.3% 99.1% 6.68%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCINX % Rank
Stocks 		92.98% 88.72% 101.51% 86.41%
Cash 		7.02% -1.51% 11.28% 13.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 42.86%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 51.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 36.87%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 38.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCINX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		27.26% 0.00% 46.28% 4.15%
Technology 		20.43% 1.51% 38.21% 28.57%
Financial Services 		14.86% 0.00% 38.62% 46.08%
Consumer Defense 		12.93% 0.00% 28.66% 22.35%
Industrials 		10.67% 0.68% 31.28% 84.33%
Utilities 		4.74% 0.00% 19.97% 1.84%
Healthcare 		3.51% 1.36% 29.58% 98.16%
Communication Services 		2.80% 0.00% 41.13% 67.97%
Basic Materials 		2.80% 0.00% 23.15% 85.94%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 67.51%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 77.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCINX % Rank
Non US 		88.57% 70.50% 101.51% 55.53%
US 		4.41% 0.00% 25.68% 54.84%

VCINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 37.19% 55.37%
Management Fee 0.92% 0.00% 1.50% 89.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.03% 0.80% 41.41%

Sales Fees

VCINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VCINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 7.00% 330.00% 25.52%

VCINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCINX Category Low Category High VCINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 59.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCINX Category Low Category High VCINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.10% -1.69% 3.16% 68.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VCINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kristian Heugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2018

4.23

4.2%

Kristian Heugh is the Head of the Global Opportunity team and leads Global and International investing for Counterpoint Global. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2001 and has been with financial industry since 2001. Previously, Kristian was a co-portfolio manager of an international equity strategy and a technology strategy while a member of the Global Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to that, he was a technology analyst for MSIM’s Sector Rotation multi-cap growth strategies. Kristian received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Wendy Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Wendy Wang is an investor for the Global Opportunity team. She joined Morgan Stanley in 2012 and has been with financial industry since 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Wendy was a research associate for consumer and renewable energy sectors at CLSA and Yuanta. Previously, she was a corporate finance analyst at McKinsey & Company. Wendy received a B.B.A. in accounting and finance from the University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

