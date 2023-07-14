Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

VALIC Company I Dividend Value Fund

mutual fund
VCIGX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$11.29 -0.05 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (VCIGX) Primary
VCIGX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I Dividend Value Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$11.29 -0.05 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (VCIGX) Primary
VCIGX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I Dividend Value Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$11.29 -0.05 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (VCIGX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Dividend Value Fund

VCIGX | Fund

$11.29

$1.26 B

0.00%

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

-11.0%

1 yr return

-7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$1.26 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Dividend Value Fund

VCIGX | Fund

$11.29

$1.26 B

0.00%

0.80%

VCIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Dividend Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Dec 11, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tony DeSpirito

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities including common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in dividend paying equity securities. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization, but will generally focus on large cap securities. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, either directly or through depositary receipts. The foreign issuers in which the Fund may invest include issuers that are organized outside the United States and conduct their operations in the United States and other countries and other foreign issuers with market capitalizations generally of at least $10 billion.In selecting portfolio securities, one of the Subadvisers will generally employ a value-oriented analysis, but may purchase equity securities based on a growth-oriented analysis when such securities pay dividends or the Subadviser believes such securities have particularly good prospects for capital appreciation. The other Subadviser typically emphasizes dividend paying equity securities with a focus placed upon current dividend levels as well as dividend growth over time and looks for potential for capital appreciation, sound or improving balance sheets and effective management teams that exhibit a desire to earn consistent returns for shareholders.The Fund may also invest in non convertible preferred stock, securities of other investment companies and of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.
Read More

VCIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.0% -13.6% 215.2% 99.92%
1 Yr -7.4% -58.6% 197.5% 94.72%
3 Yr 3.1%* -23.3% 64.1% 76.89%
5 Yr -2.5%* -15.4% 29.3% 78.09%
10 Yr -0.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 81.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% -65.1% 22.3% 21.14%
2021 7.8% -25.3% 25.5% 50.22%
2020 -2.3% -8.4% 56.7% 91.06%
2019 1.9% -9.2% 10.4% 94.44%
2018 -2.9% -9.4% 3.1% 34.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VCIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.0% -13.6% 215.2% 99.92%
1 Yr -7.4% -58.6% 197.5% 94.91%
3 Yr 3.1%* -23.3% 64.1% 77.24%
5 Yr -2.5%* -15.2% 31.9% 83.98%
10 Yr -0.7%* -4.7% 19.9% 93.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VCIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% -65.1% 22.3% 21.14%
2021 7.8% -25.3% 25.5% 50.30%
2020 -2.3% -8.4% 56.7% 91.06%
2019 1.9% -9.2% 10.4% 94.44%
2018 -2.9% -8.9% 3.3% 63.41%

NAV & Total Return History

VCIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VCIGX Category Low Category High VCIGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.26 B 1 M 151 B 41.27%
Number of Holdings 123 2 1727 23.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 244 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 51.07%
Weighting of Top 10 20.59% 5.0% 99.2% 84.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl Liquid Reserves Prem 3.60%
  2. Altria Group Inc 2.45%
  3. Microsoft Corp 2.24%
  4. Anthem Inc 2.09%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co 1.95%
  6. Cisco Systems Inc 1.94%
  7. MetLife Inc 1.94%
  8. Apple Inc 1.82%
  9. Pfizer Inc 1.79%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 1.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VCIGX % Rank
Stocks 		95.71% 28.02% 125.26% 83.58%
Cash 		4.29% -88.20% 71.98% 13.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 36.45%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 30.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 31.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 32.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCIGX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.27% 0.00% 58.05% 29.13%
Healthcare 		19.72% 0.00% 30.08% 22.11%
Technology 		14.00% 0.00% 54.02% 23.68%
Consumer Defense 		9.11% 0.00% 34.10% 39.27%
Energy 		8.72% 0.00% 54.00% 33.91%
Industrials 		8.63% 0.00% 42.76% 80.69%
Communication Services 		6.03% 0.00% 26.58% 45.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.07% 0.00% 22.74% 80.78%
Basic Materials 		3.86% 0.00% 21.69% 38.04%
Utilities 		3.69% 0.00% 27.04% 63.37%
Real Estate 		0.88% 0.00% 90.54% 75.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VCIGX % Rank
US 		78.25% 24.51% 121.23% 93.92%
Non US 		17.46% 0.00% 41.42% 5.17%

VCIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VCIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.04% 45.41% 60.87%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 76.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.50% 23.15%

Sales Fees

VCIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VCIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VCIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 0.00% 488.00% 75.02%

VCIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VCIGX Category Low Category High VCIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 70.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VCIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VCIGX Category Low Category High VCIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.18% -1.51% 4.28% 9.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VCIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VCIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony DeSpirito

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Mr. DeSpirito has been a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014. Prior to joining BlackRock in August 2014, for the last 18 years Tony had been with Pzena Investment Management where he was Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management in 1996, Mr. DeSpirito was an Associate in the Corporate Department at the Boston based law firm of Ropes & Gray LLP. At Ropes & Gray, he advised clients in the direct television, financial services, fitness, packaging films, retail, software, and wire and cable industries. Mr. DeSpirito earned a B.S. summa cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1990 and a J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1993. "

David Zhao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2017

4.75

4.8%

Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund

Peter Vanderlee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2021

0.9

0.9%

Peter Vanderlee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at ClearBridgeof ClearBridge and has 20 years of industry experience and 11 years of related industry experience. He joined the subadviser or its predecessor in 2005. His investment industry experience includes a senior associate position in the Financial Services and Information Technology Group of Booz & Co. and a senior position as first vice president within the Information Technology Division of Citigroup Inc. Previously, he was with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“CGMI”) since 1999. Mr. Vanderlee received his MS in Math/Computer Science from the University of Technology, Eindhoven, Holland and his MBA from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. He is a member of the CFA Institute.

Michael Clarfeld

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2021

0.9

0.9%

Michael is a member of the Income Solutions team and co-manages the Dividend Strategy and Energy MLP products. He joined ClearBridge Investments in 2006 as a Research Analyst and was named a Portfolio Manager in 2009. Michael has 20 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining ClearBridge, Michael served as an Equity Analyst at Hygrove Partners and was a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the New York Society of Security Analysts. Michael received his BA in History from Duke University.

John Baldi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2021

0.9

0.9%

John Baldi is a Portfolio Manager and co-manages the Dividend Strategy and Dividend Strategy ESG portfolios. Prior to his appointment to the Portfolio Management team, John served as a Senior Portfolio Analyst at ClearBridge. John has 23 years of investment industry experience and joined a predecessor organization in 2004. John previously served as a Senior Analyst for Specialty Finance at JPMorgan Chase. John earned a BS in Finance and Economics from Boston College. See more at: https://www.clearbridge.com/content/clearbridge/en-us/about/team/portfolio-management/baldi-john.html#sthash.8Eq9Nzlh.dpuf

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×