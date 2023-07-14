The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities including common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in dividend paying equity securities. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization, but will generally focus on large cap securities. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, either directly or through depositary receipts. The foreign issuers in which the Fund may invest include issuers that are organized outside the United States and conduct their operations in the United States and other countries and other foreign issuers with market capitalizations generally of at least $10 billion. In selecting portfolio securities, one of the Subadvisers will generally employ a value-oriented analysis, but may purchase equity securities based on a growth-oriented analysis when such securities pay dividends or the Subadviser believes such securities have particularly good prospects for capital appreciation. The other Subadviser typically emphasizes dividend paying equity securities with a focus placed upon current dividend levels as well as dividend growth over time and looks for potential for capital appreciation, sound or improving balance sheets and effective management teams that exhibit a desire to earn consistent returns for shareholders. The Fund may also invest in non convertible preferred stock, securities of other investment companies and of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.