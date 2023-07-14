The Fund seeks to achieve a higher risk-adjusted performance than the Russell 1000 ® Index (the “Index”) over the long term through a proprietary selection process employed by the Fund’s Subadviser. The Fund primarily invests in common stock of U.S. large capitalization companies included in the Index. As of May 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $195.13 million to $2.44 trillion. The size of the companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. The Subadviser uses a rules-based methodology that emphasizes quantitatively-based stock selection and portfolio construction and efficient implementation. The Fund seeks to capture common sources of active equity returns, including the following factors: value ( i.e., how attractively a stock is priced relative to its “fundamentals,” such as book value and free cash flow), momentum ( i.e., whether a company’s share price is trending up or down), quality ( i.e., profitability) and low volatility ( i.e., a relatively low degree of fluctuation in a company’s share price over time). The Subadviser seeks to capitalize on the low correlations in returns across these factors by diversifying exposure to securities selected based on such factors. The Subadviser may, in its discretion, make changes to its quantitative techniques, or use other quantitative techniques that are based on the Subadviser’s proprietary research. The Subadviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio by investing in the securities comprising the Index and adjusting the relative weight of each security based on the security’s attractiveness when evaluated based on the factors as described above, subject to the Fund being constrained to long-only positions. Based on the Subadviser’s process, the Fund expects that its portfolio will be overweight with respect to certain securities ( i.e., the Fund will hold a greater percentage of those securities than the Index) and underweight with respect to others ( i.e., the Fund will hold a lesser percentage of those securities than the Index), and that such weightings may change over time. The percentage of the Fund’s portfolio exposed to any single security will vary from time to time as the weightings of the securities within the Fund change. The degree to which components of the Fund represent certain sectors or industries may change over time. The Subadviser will rebalance the Fund’s portfolio according to the process set forth above on a quarterly basis, and it generally employs a strategy to continue to hold securities between quarterly rebalancings, even if there are adverse developments concerning a particular security, an industry, the economy or the stock market generally. The Subadviser may reduce the position size of a security or sell the security during quarterly rebalancings if the security no longer has favorable scores in one or more of the four factors. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities.