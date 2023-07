Principal Investment Strategies

The fund pursues capital appreciation in emerging markets small-cap equities. The fund invests in a select group of small-cap companies believed by the subadviser to be undervalued relative to their future market growth potential. The investment strategy emphasizes companies that the subadviser believes to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk and to be able to grow over market cycles.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity or equity-linked securities of small capitalization companies located in emerging markets countries. The fund’s subadviser considers small-capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations of less than $8 billion. Emerging markets countries generally include every nation in the world except the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and most nations located in Western Europe. The fund intends to diversify its investments among countries and normally to have represented in the portfolio business activities of a number of different countries. In determining “location” of an issuer, the subadviser primarily relies on the country where the issuer is incorporated. However, the country of risk is ultimately determined based on analysis of the following criteria: actual building address (domicile), primary exchange on which the security is traded and country in which the greatest percentage of company revenue or profit is generated. This evaluation is conducted so as to determine that the issuer’s assets are exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of the designated country. Equity securities in which the fund invests include common stocks, preferred stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The subadviser does not use allocation models to restrict the fund’s investments to certain regions, countries or industries. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 30-60 securities at any given time.