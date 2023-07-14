Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.3%
1 yr return
3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$141 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.9%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 199.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VCAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|77.48%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|61.03%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|34.81%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|72.52%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|88.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|VCAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|96.29%
|2021
|7.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|1.87%
|2020
|2.6%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|43.22%
|2019
|1.1%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|99.09%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|77.27%
|Period
|VCAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|77.07%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|60.73%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|35.10%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|80.00%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|95.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|VCAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|96.29%
|2021
|7.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|1.87%
|2020
|2.6%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|43.22%
|2019
|1.1%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|99.09%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|92.16%
|VCAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCAAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|141 M
|658 K
|207 B
|79.95%
|Number of Holdings
|497
|2
|15351
|26.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.6 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|84.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.88%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|71.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCAAX % Rank
|Stocks
|58.07%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|57.49%
|Bonds
|37.73%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|29.43%
|Cash
|3.83%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|50.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.37%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|70.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|80.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|75.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCAAX % Rank
|Technology
|22.59%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|23.22%
|Healthcare
|14.17%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|41.80%
|Financial Services
|14.15%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|59.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.80%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|4.64%
|Industrials
|11.21%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|33.33%
|Communication Services
|7.59%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|39.89%
|Utilities
|4.39%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|19.81%
|Real Estate
|3.49%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|46.31%
|Basic Materials
|3.12%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|73.77%
|Consumer Defense
|2.77%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|90.30%
|Energy
|2.72%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|87.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCAAX % Rank
|US
|55.95%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|22.89%
|Non US
|2.12%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|83.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCAAX % Rank
|Securitized
|42.49%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|3.41%
|Corporate
|25.37%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|69.89%
|Government
|23.01%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|63.35%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.12%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|61.72%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|64.58%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|77.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VCAAX % Rank
|US
|36.02%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|15.12%
|Non US
|1.71%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|82.43%
|VCAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|47.50%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|56.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|34.55%
|VCAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VCAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VCAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|199.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|97.22%
|VCAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCAAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|81.05%
|VCAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|VCAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VCAAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.74%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|71.77%
|VCAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 10, 2021
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2021
1.38
1.4%
Jeffrey Geller, CFA, managing director, is a Chief Investment Officer of Multi-Asset Solutions, where he is responsible for investment oversight of all mandates managed in New York. This includes providing oversight with respect to manager and strategy suitability and fit and ensuring that the team's asset allocation views are reflected appropriately across a diverse set of mandates. Jeff is also a portfolio manager for less constrained multi-asset class portfolios as well as portfolios with alternatives exposure. Before joining the firm in 2006, Jeff was director of Hedge Fund Investments at Russell Investment Group and served as chairman of the Firm's hedge fund investment committee. Prior to that, he was a senior partner at Credit Suisse Asset Management's BEA Associates unit where he had responsibility for managing equity, currency overlay and relative value arbitrage strategies. Jeff earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Clark University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School Of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and is Series 24, 7, and 63 licensed
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2021
1.38
1.4%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2021
1.38
1.4%
Mr. Herbert has been an employee of JPMIM and the Head of GTAA and Diversified Strategies in the U.S for MAS since 2020Gary is a portfolio manager and head of global credit. Gary joined Brandywine Global in March 2010, bringing with him over 20 years of high yield experience. Previously, Gary was a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager with Guggenheim Partners, LLC (2009-2010); a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager with Dreman Value Management, LLC (2007-2009); and an Executive Director, Portfolio Manager (1999-2007) and Associate (1994-1998) with Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...