The Fund attempts to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diverse combination of equity and fixed income investments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest approximately 60% of its assets in equity securities and approximately 40% of its assets in fixed income securities. The equity securities in which the Fund primarily intends to invest include common stocks of large and medium capitalization U.S. companies included in the S&P 500 ® Index. Sector by sector, the Fund’s weightings in its equity portion are similar to those of the S&P 500 ® Index. Within each sector, the Fund focuses on those equity securities that it considers most undervalued and seeks to outperform the S&P 500 ® Index through superior stock selection. By emphasizing undervalued equity securities, the Fund seeks to produce returns that exceed those of the S&P 500 ® Index. At the same time, by controlling the sector weightings of the Fund so they can differ only moderately from the sector weightings of the S&P 500 ® Index, the Fund seeks to limit its volatility to that of the overall market, as represented by this index. It will also look to identify companies that regularly pay dividends. In managing the equity portion of the Fund, the subadviser employs a three-step process that combines research, valuation and stock selection. The subadviser takes an in-depth look at company prospects over a period as long as five years, which is designed to provide insight into a company’s real growth potential. The research findings allow the subadviser to rank the companies in each sector group according to their relative value. The subadviser then buys and sells equity securities, using the research and valuation rankings as a basis. In general, the subadviser buys equity securities that are identified as undervalued and considers selling them when they appear to be overvalued. Along with attractive valuation, the subadviser often considers a number of other criteria: • catalysts that could trigger a rise in a stock’s price; • high potential reward compared to potential risk; and • temporary mispricings caused by apparent market overreactions. The fixed income securities in which the Fund intends to invest include corporate bonds, U.S. treasury obligations, including treasury coupon strips and treasury principal strips, and other U.S. government and agency securities, and asset-backed, mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities included in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities may be structured as collateralized mortgage obligations (agency and non-agency), stripped mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage pass-through securities and cash and cash equivalents. The Fund will invest only in fixed income securities that are investment grade at the time of purchase and may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or duration. All fixed income securities in which the Fund will invest will be U.S. dollar-denominated, although they may be issued by a foreign corporation or a U.S. affiliate of a foreign corporation or a foreign government or its agencies and instrumentalities. The subadviser may invest all or a significant portion of the assets of the Fund’s fixed income portion in mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities in the subadviser’s discretion. The Fund expects to invest no more than 10% of the fixed income portion’s assets in “sub-prime” mortgage-related securities considered to be investment grade at the time of purchase. In choosing fixed income securities, the subadviser buys and sells securities and investments for the Fund based on its view of individual securities and market sectors. Taking a long-term approach, the subadviser looks for individual fixed income investments that it believes will perform well over market cycles. The subadviser is value oriented and makes decisions to purchase and sell individual securities and instruments after performing a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of interest rate risk, credit risk, duration, liquidity, legal provisions and the structure of the transaction. The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as futures contracts. With respect to its fixed income allocations, the Fund may use futures contracts to manage and hedge interest rate risk associated with these investments, as well as to lengthen or shorten the duration of this portion of the portfolio. With respect to its equity and fixed income allocations, the Fund may use futures contracts to gain or reduce exposure to all or a portion of the stock or fixed income markets, respectively, and for cash management. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities.