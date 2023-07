Joshua C. Barrickman, CFA, Principal of Vanguard and head of Vanguard’s Fixed Income Indexing Americas. He has been with Vanguard since 1998, has worked in investment management since 1999, has managed investment portfolios since 2005, and has co-managed the Fund since 2013. He has managed the Vanguard Variable Insurance Funds Global Bond Index Portfolio since its inception in 2017. Education: B.S., Ohio Northern University; M.B.A., Lehigh University.