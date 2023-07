Principal Investment Strategies

The fund seeks to generate high total return from both current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in intermediate-term debt securities across 14 fixed income sectors.

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by applying a time-tested approach of active sector rotation, extensive credit research and disciplined risk management designed to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued areas of the fixed income markets.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed income debt obligations of various types of issuers, to include some or all of the following:

Securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities;

Collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), real estate mortgage investment conduits (“REMICs”), and other pass-through securities, including those issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities;

Debt securities issued by foreign issuers, including foreign governments and their political subdivisions and issuers located in emerging markets;

Investment-grade securities (primarily of U.S. issuers, secondarily of non-U.S. issuers), which are securities with credit ratings within the four highest rating categories of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization; and

High-yield/high-risk debt instruments (so-called “junk bonds”), including bank loans (which are generally floating-rate).

At least 65% of the fund’s assets will be invested in investment-grade securities, which are securities rated, at the time of investment, within the four highest rating categories of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or if unrated, those that the subadviser determines are of comparable quality. The fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade at time of purchase. The fund may continue to hold securities whose credit quality falls below investment grade.