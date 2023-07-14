Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.5%
1 yr return
8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$6.44 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.9%
Expense Ratio 0.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VASVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|3.39%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|30.21%
|3 Yr
|8.9%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|58.36%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|68.68%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|52.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|VASVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|2.61%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|25.19%
|3 Yr
|8.9%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|57.71%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|77.18%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|89.52%
* Annualized
|VASVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VASVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.44 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|16.02%
|Number of Holdings
|135
|9
|2354
|24.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.07 B
|129 K
|9.16 B
|16.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.85%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|73.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VASVX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.69%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|90.93%
|Cash
|5.32%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|9.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|77.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|77.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|77.20%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|77.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VASVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.94%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|5.44%
|Industrials
|18.57%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|22.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.05%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|37.82%
|Technology
|10.50%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|29.79%
|Healthcare
|7.74%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|58.81%
|Basic Materials
|6.66%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|37.82%
|Energy
|5.35%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|76.94%
|Utilities
|4.45%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|68.13%
|Consumer Defense
|4.16%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|74.61%
|Real Estate
|1.85%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|85.23%
|Communication Services
|1.73%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|62.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VASVX % Rank
|US
|87.10%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|84.97%
|Non US
|7.59%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|17.88%
|VASVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.32%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|94.16%
|Management Fee
|0.31%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|6.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|VASVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|VASVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VASVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|23.93%
|VASVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VASVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.55%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|86.34%
|VASVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VASVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VASVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.30%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|21.09%
|VASVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.506
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.423
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.501
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.443
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.404
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.327
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.417
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2004
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2003
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2002
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2001
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2000
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1999
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1998
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2005
17.27
17.3%
Richard L. Greenberg, CFA, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Donald Smith & Co. He has worked in investment management since 1981; has been with the investment advisory firm that was founded as Home Portfolio Advisors and renamed Donald Smith & Co., Inc., since 1981. Education: B.S., SUNY Binghamton; M.B.A., The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Greenberg began his investment industry career at Home Insurance Co. as an industry analyst, focusing primarily on the metals, banking and housing sectors. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from SUNY (Binghamton) with a B.S. in psychology, and received his MBA from Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Greenberg is also a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2014
8.17
8.2%
Richard S. Pzena, Founder, Managing Principal, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager, and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Mr. Pzena is the architect of the firm’s investment strategy and conceived and developed our proprietary screening model. He serves as co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Large Cap and Mid Cap strategies, Focused Value, and U.S. Best Ideas. Mr. Pzena began the firm in 1995. Prior to forming Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Pzena was the Director of U.S. Equity Investments and Chief Research Officer for Sanford C. Bernstein & Company. He joined Bernstein as an oil industry analyst and was named to the Institutional Investor All America Research Team for three years running. Mr. Pzena also served as Chief Investment Officer, Small Cap Equities. Prior to joining Bernstein, Mr. Pzena worked for the Amoco Corporation in various financial and planning roles. He earned a B.S. summa cum laude and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
John J. Flynn, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Flynn is a co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid Cap and Large Cap strategies, along with the Focused Value and Small Cap Focused Value services. Mr. Flynn became a member of the firm in 2005. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Flynn was an associate at Weston Presidio, a middle-market private equity investment firm. He earned a B.A. in Music from Yale University and an M.B.A. with distinction from the Harvard Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Benjamin S. Silver, CFA, CPA, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Silver serves as co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid Cap, Large Cap, and Global strategies, along with the Focused Value and Small Cap Focused Value services. Mr. Silver became a member of the firm in 2001. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Silver was a research analyst at Levitas & Company, a value-based equity hedge fund, and a manager for Ernst & Young LLP in their Financial Services Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 14, 2019
2.55
2.6%
With the firm since 2003, Jon previously worked for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. He later worked at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America in investment banking where he worked with energy companies, utilities, and financial institutions. Jon started at Donald Smith & Co. as an analyst covering a wide range of industries, later becoming a portfolio manager. He now leads the firm alongside Richard Greenberg as Co-Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research. He received a BA in Economics from William & Mary and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2019
2.46
2.5%
Mehul earned his undergraduate degrees in Economics and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating magna cum laude. After working as a fixed income analyst at Blackrock Financial Management and then as a product manager at PNC Asset Management, Mehul earned his MBA from the Wharton School of Business. After working as a summer intern, Mehul joined Cooke & Bieler in 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2019
2.46
2.5%
Bill earned his undergraduate degrees in Finance and English from Villanova University, graduating magna cum laude. He then worked at Cooke & Bieler for six years in various roles including marketing, operations and research support, before earning his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2010. While at Booth, Bill interned at T. Rowe Price Associates as an equity research analyst. He returned to Cooke & Bieler upon his graduation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
