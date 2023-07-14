Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$6.44 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VASVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard Selected Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    Feb 15, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Greenberg

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly in the stocks of mid-size U.S. companies, choosing stocks considered by an advisor to be undervalued. Undervalued stocks are generally those that are out of favor with investors and are trading at prices that the advisor believes are below average in relation to measures such as earnings and book value. These stocks often have above-average dividend yields. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of common stocks for the Fund.
Read More

VASVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VASVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -10.8% 26.2% 3.39%
1 Yr 8.9% -29.4% 26.4% 30.21%
3 Yr 8.9%* -14.4% 93.1% 58.36%
5 Yr -1.3%* -15.0% 42.1% 68.68%
10 Yr 0.9%* -8.0% 20.5% 52.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VASVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -41.6% 42.6% 82.89%
2021 8.6% -23.5% 23.2% 55.67%
2020 -1.4% -8.6% 93.7% 81.72%
2019 4.8% -2.6% 7.8% 60.28%
2018 -6.4% -8.8% 3.8% 89.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VASVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -19.1% 22.1% 2.61%
1 Yr 8.9% -29.4% 36.6% 25.19%
3 Yr 8.9%* -14.4% 93.1% 57.71%
5 Yr -1.3%* -13.5% 42.1% 77.18%
10 Yr 0.9%* -3.7% 21.6% 89.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VASVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -41.6% 42.6% 82.89%
2021 8.6% -23.5% 23.2% 55.67%
2020 -1.4% -8.6% 93.7% 81.72%
2019 4.8% -2.6% 7.8% 60.28%
2018 -6.4% -7.6% 3.8% 91.74%

NAV & Total Return History

VASVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VASVX Category Low Category High VASVX % Rank
Net Assets 6.44 B 504 K 30.4 B 16.02%
Number of Holdings 135 9 2354 24.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.07 B 129 K 9.16 B 16.32%
Weighting of Top 10 15.85% 5.3% 99.9% 73.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AerCap Holdings NV 2.54%
  2. Gold Fields Ltd ADR 1.80%
  3. Gildan Activewear Inc 1.76%
  4. Arrow Electronics Inc 1.71%
  5. American Eagle Outfitters Inc 1.62%
  6. Unum Group 1.58%
  7. Iamgold Corp 1.57%
  8. Snap-on Inc 1.54%
  9. FirstCash Inc 1.53%
  10. JetBlue Airways Corp 1.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VASVX % Rank
Stocks 		94.69% 85.69% 100.65% 90.93%
Cash 		5.32% -0.65% 14.30% 9.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 77.20%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 77.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 77.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 77.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VASVX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.94% 0.00% 60.11% 5.44%
Industrials 		18.57% 0.00% 29.02% 22.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.05% 0.00% 29.62% 37.82%
Technology 		10.50% 0.00% 30.07% 29.79%
Healthcare 		7.74% 0.00% 32.47% 58.81%
Basic Materials 		6.66% 0.00% 23.88% 37.82%
Energy 		5.35% 0.00% 29.17% 76.94%
Utilities 		4.45% 0.00% 24.69% 68.13%
Consumer Defense 		4.16% 0.00% 33.79% 74.61%
Real Estate 		1.85% 0.00% 40.74% 85.23%
Communication Services 		1.73% 0.00% 19.80% 62.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VASVX % Rank
US 		87.10% 55.79% 100.30% 84.97%
Non US 		7.59% 0.00% 36.04% 17.88%

VASVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VASVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.32% 0.01% 16.27% 94.16%
Management Fee 0.31% 0.00% 1.20% 6.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

VASVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VASVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VASVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 227.00% 23.93%

VASVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VASVX Category Low Category High VASVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.55% 0.00% 8.88% 86.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VASVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VASVX Category Low Category High VASVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.30% -1.84% 4.73% 21.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VASVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VASVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Greenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2005

17.27

17.3%

Richard L. Greenberg, CFA, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Donald Smith & Co. He has worked in investment management since 1981; has been with the investment advisory firm that was founded as Home Portfolio Advisors and renamed Donald Smith & Co., Inc., since 1981. Education: B.S., SUNY Binghamton; M.B.A., The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Greenberg began his investment industry career at Home Insurance Co. as an industry analyst, focusing primarily on the metals, banking and housing sectors. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from SUNY (Binghamton) with a B.S. in psychology, and received his MBA from Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Greenberg is also a CFA Charterholder.

Richard Pzena

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2014

8.17

8.2%

Richard S. Pzena, Founder, Managing Principal, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager, and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Mr. Pzena is the architect of the firm’s investment strategy and conceived and developed our proprietary screening model. He serves as co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Large Cap and Mid Cap strategies, Focused Value, and U.S. Best Ideas. Mr. Pzena began the firm in 1995. Prior to forming Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Pzena was the Director of U.S. Equity Investments and Chief Research Officer for Sanford C. Bernstein & Company. He joined Bernstein as an oil industry analyst and was named to the Institutional Investor All America Research Team for three years running. Mr. Pzena also served as Chief Investment Officer, Small Cap Equities. Prior to joining Bernstein, Mr. Pzena worked for the Amoco Corporation in various financial and planning roles. He earned a B.S. summa cum laude and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

John Flynn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

John J. Flynn, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Flynn is a co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid Cap and Large Cap strategies, along with the Focused Value and Small Cap Focused Value services. Mr. Flynn became a member of the firm in 2005. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Flynn was an associate at Weston Presidio, a middle-market private equity investment firm. He earned a B.A. in Music from Yale University and an M.B.A. with distinction from the Harvard Business School.

Benjamin Silver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Benjamin S. Silver, CFA, CPA, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Silver serves as co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid Cap, Large Cap, and Global strategies, along with the Focused Value and Small Cap Focused Value services. Mr. Silver became a member of the firm in 2001. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Silver was a research analyst at Levitas & Company, a value-based equity hedge fund, and a manager for Ernst & Young LLP in their Financial Services Group.

Jonathan Hartsel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 14, 2019

2.55

2.6%

With the firm since 2003, Jon previously worked for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. He later worked at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America in investment banking where he worked with energy companies, utilities, and financial institutions. Jon started at Donald Smith & Co. as an analyst covering a wide range of industries, later becoming a portfolio manager. He now leads the firm alongside Richard Greenberg as Co-Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research. He received a BA in Economics from William & Mary and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Mehul Trivedi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2019

2.46

2.5%

Mehul earned his undergraduate degrees in Economics and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating magna cum laude. After working as a fixed income analyst at Blackrock Financial Management and then as a product manager at PNC Asset Management, Mehul earned his MBA from the Wharton School of Business. After working as a summer intern, Mehul joined Cooke & Bieler in 1998.

William Weber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2019

2.46

2.5%

Bill earned his undergraduate degrees in Finance and English from Villanova University, graduating magna cum laude. He then worked at Cooke & Bieler for six years in various roles including marketing, operations and research support, before earning his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2010. While at Booth, Bill interned at T. Rowe Price Associates as an equity research analyst. He returned to Cooke & Bieler upon his graduation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

