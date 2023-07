The Fund invests in a mix of Vanguard mutual funds according to an asset-allocation strategy that reflects an allocation of approximately 80% of the Fund’s assets to fixed-income securities and 20% to common stocks. The targeted percentage of the Fund’s assets allocated to the underlying asset classes is: • U.S fixed-income securities 55.5% • Foreign fixed-income securities 24.8% • U.S stocks 11.7% • Foreign stocks 8.0% The Fund’s indirect fixed-income holdings are a diversified mix of short-, intermediate-, and long-term U.S. government, U.S. agency, and investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds; mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities; and government, agency, corporate, and securitized investment-grade foreign bonds issued in currencies other than the U.S. dollar (but hedged by Vanguard to minimize foreign currency exposure). The Fund’s indirect stock holdings are a diversified mix of U.S. and foreign large-, mid-, and small-capitalization stocks.