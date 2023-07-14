The Fund invests in equity securities of large-sized U.S. companies similar in size, at the time of purchase, to those within the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index. As of May 31, 2022, the largest stock by market capitalization in the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index was approximately $195.13 million to $2.44 trillion. The subadviser selects stocks using a unique, growth-oriented approach, focusing on high quality companies with sustainable earnings growth that are available at reasonable prices, which combines the use of proprietary analytical tools and the qualitative judgments of the investment team. In general, the subadviser believes companies that are undervalued relative to their fundamentals and exhibit improving investor interest outperform the market over full market cycles. As a result, the subadviser’s investment process begins by using tools to rank stocks based on expected returns, construct preliminary portfolios with the use of fundamental factors, and manage risk. All purchases and sales of portfolio securities, however, are subjected ultimately to the investment team’s qualitative judgments developed from their cumulative investment experience. The entire process is designed to focus on company fundamentals through both quantitative and qualitative analysis to balance return generation with risk management. Although the Fund typically invests in common stocks of domestic companies, the Fund may occasionally invest in the equity securities of foreign issuers (up to a maximum of 20% of total assets). In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities.