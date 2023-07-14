Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-7.8%

1 yr return

-12.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$133 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VAPPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Capital Appreciation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 21, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Hans

Fund Description

The Fund invests in equity securities of large-sized U.S. companies similar in size, at the time of purchase, to those within the Russell 1000® Growth Index. As of May 31, 2022, the largest stock by market capitalization in the Russell 1000® Growth Index was approximately $195.13million to $2.44trillion. The subadviser selects stocks using a unique, growth-oriented approach, focusing on high quality companies with sustainable earnings growth that are available at reasonable prices, which combines the use of proprietary analytical tools and the qualitative judgments of the investment team. In general, the subadviser believes companies that are undervalued relative to their fundamentals and exhibit improving investor interest outperform the market over full market cycles. As a result, the subadviser’s investment process begins by using tools to rank stocks based on expected returns, construct preliminary portfolios with the use of fundamental factors, and manage risk. All purchases and sales of portfolio securities, however, are subjected ultimately to the investment team’s qualitative judgments developed from their cumulative investment experience. The entire process is designed to focus on company fundamentals through both quantitative and qualitative analysis to balance return generation with risk management. Although the Fund typically invests in common stocks of domestic companies, the Fund may occasionally invest in the equity securities of foreign issuers (up to a maximum of 20% of total assets).In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities.
Read More

VAPPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VAPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.8% -41.7% 64.0% 99.75%
1 Yr -12.8% -46.2% 77.9% 98.61%
3 Yr -1.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 61.23%
5 Yr -3.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 80.44%
10 Yr 2.2%* -16.9% 19.6% 62.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VAPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.7% -85.9% 81.6% 26.86%
2021 11.0% -31.0% 26.7% 8.52%
2020 7.5% -13.0% 34.8% 56.54%
2019 -1.3% -6.0% 10.6% 98.98%
2018 -0.8% -15.9% 2.0% 16.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VAPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.8% -41.7% 64.0% 95.16%
1 Yr -12.8% -46.2% 77.9% 97.21%
3 Yr -0.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 57.27%
5 Yr -3.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 81.29%
10 Yr 2.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 84.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VAPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.7% -85.9% 81.6% 26.86%
2021 12.3% -31.0% 26.7% 5.14%
2020 7.5% -13.0% 34.8% 56.63%
2019 -1.3% -6.0% 10.6% 98.98%
2018 -0.8% -15.9% 3.1% 34.00%

NAV & Total Return History

VAPPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VAPPX Category Low Category High VAPPX % Rank
Net Assets 133 M 189 K 222 B 83.25%
Number of Holdings 68 2 3509 45.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 59.8 M -1.37 M 104 B 84.02%
Weighting of Top 10 43.69% 11.4% 116.5% 65.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 9.03%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.19%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.84%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.71%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.60%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.59%
  7. Broadcom Inc 3.21%
  8. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.69%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 2.57%
  10. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VAPPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.30% 50.26% 104.50% 53.85%
Cash 		1.70% -10.83% 49.73% 43.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 46.64%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 50.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 43.69%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 43.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VAPPX % Rank
Technology 		40.82% 0.00% 65.70% 26.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.05% 0.00% 62.57% 61.15%
Communication Services 		11.93% 0.00% 66.40% 34.75%
Healthcare 		9.98% 0.00% 39.76% 75.98%
Industrials 		8.48% 0.00% 30.65% 20.98%
Financial Services 		7.12% 0.00% 43.06% 69.26%
Consumer Defense 		4.90% 0.00% 25.50% 34.10%
Real Estate 		2.23% 0.00% 16.05% 25.57%
Basic Materials 		0.49% 0.00% 18.91% 68.03%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 60.57%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 73.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VAPPX % Rank
US 		98.30% 34.69% 100.00% 19.02%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 92.30%

VAPPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VAPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.01% 20.29% 46.66%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 32.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.02% 27.84%

Sales Fees

VAPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VAPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VAPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 316.74% 40.22%

VAPPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VAPPX Category Low Category High VAPPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 51.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VAPPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VAPPX Category Low Category High VAPPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.09% -6.13% 1.75% 32.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VAPPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VAPPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Hans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Jason joined BMO Asset Management Inc in 2008 and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. Jason began his experience in the investment industry in 1998, and was the Managing Director, Head of Research for Quantitative Services Group. Jason holds an MBA in Finance from Notre Dame and a BS in Business, with a major in Finance and a minor in Physics from Miami University. In addition, Jason holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation, is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance

J.P. Gurnee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Gurnee joined BMO Asset Management Corp. in 2018 where he currently serves as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Previously, Mr. Gurnee was an analyst at Northern Trust from 2016-2018 and at Calamos Investments from 2014-2016. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Ernesto Ramos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2021

0.93

0.9%

Ernesto is the managing director of active equities and a portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management. He joined the company in 2005. Ernesto began his investment management career in 1992 with Batterymarch Financial Management. He holds a Ph.D. and an M.S. in statistics from Harvard University and a B.S. in mathematics from MIT.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

