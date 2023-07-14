Home
Trending ETFs

VALAX (Mutual Fund)

VALAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

6.6%

1 yr return

2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$73.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.10%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VALAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Al Frank Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Al Frank
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Buckingham

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser selects equity securities that it believes are out of favor and undervalued. The Adviser then attempts to purchase the securities and hold them until it believes that the securities have reached their fair value.

The Adviser selects equity securities consisting of common stocks and securities having the characteristics of common stocks, such as preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers (“foreign securities”), provided that they are publicly traded in the United States, including in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Adviser screens a universe of more than 6,000 stocks in order to identify those with low price-to-earnings ratios, price-to-book values, and price-to-revenues ratios relative to its historical norms, its industry peers or the overall market. The Adviser utilizes these and other fundamental valuation metrics as well as its assessments of a company’s long-term growth prospects and risk characteristics, in order to establish a target price for each stock. The target price represents the price at which the Adviser believes the stock is fairly valued. Those stocks with significant appreciation potential relative to these target prices and perceived risk characteristics become available for selection. The Adviser employs a go-anywhere style focused on uncovering undervalued stocks independent of market capitalization. The Fund’s portfolio is expected to hold both dividend and non-dividend paying stocks and seeks broad market diversification via exposure to a significant number of major market sectors and industry groups.

The Adviser may sell positions as they reach or approach their target price, if a lower target price results from a reassessment of earnings or valuation multiples, or if a more attractive stock is identified.

To earn additional income, the Fund, through its agent, may lend its portfolio securities to broker-dealers amounting to no more than 33-1/3% of the total assets of the Fund (including any collateral posted) or 50% of the total assets of the Fund (excluding any collateral posted). When the Fund loans its portfolio securities, it will receive collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the loaned securities.

Read More

VALAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VALAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -13.6% 215.2% 27.05%
1 Yr 2.4% -58.6% 197.5% 63.23%
3 Yr 4.9%* -23.3% 64.1% 65.16%
5 Yr -0.6%* -15.4% 29.3% 65.01%
10 Yr -0.8%* -17.0% 13.3% 82.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VALAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -65.1% 22.3% 91.02%
2021 8.1% -25.3% 25.5% 47.71%
2020 0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 22.57%
2019 4.0% -9.2% 10.4% 68.03%
2018 -3.5% -9.4% 3.1% 54.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VALAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -13.6% 215.2% 25.50%
1 Yr 2.4% -58.6% 197.5% 62.43%
3 Yr 4.9%* -23.3% 64.1% 65.56%
5 Yr -0.6%* -15.2% 31.9% 71.36%
10 Yr -0.8%* -4.7% 19.9% 94.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VALAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -65.1% 22.3% 91.02%
2021 8.1% -25.3% 25.5% 47.80%
2020 0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 22.48%
2019 4.0% -9.2% 10.4% 68.12%
2018 -3.5% -8.9% 3.3% 75.61%

NAV & Total Return History

VALAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VALAX Category Low Category High VALAX % Rank
Net Assets 73.4 M 1 M 151 B 87.97%
Number of Holdings 79 2 1727 52.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.5 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 90.31%
Weighting of Top 10 19.98% 5.0% 99.2% 87.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amgen Inc 2.66%
  2. Apple Inc 2.47%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.33%
  4. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC 2.19%
  5. Corning Inc 2.09%
  6. The Walt Disney Co 2.09%
  7. M.D.C. Holdings Inc 2.06%
  8. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.06%
  9. Capital One Financial Corp 2.00%
  10. Deere & Co 1.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VALAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.36% 28.02% 125.26% 46.14%
Cash 		1.65% -88.20% 71.98% 47.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 76.93%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 74.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 75.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 76.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VALAX % Rank
Technology 		22.40% 0.00% 54.02% 4.54%
Financial Services 		16.51% 0.00% 58.05% 77.15%
Industrials 		14.22% 0.00% 42.76% 18.48%
Healthcare 		12.29% 0.00% 30.08% 89.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.22% 0.00% 22.74% 14.36%
Communication Services 		6.67% 0.00% 26.58% 35.15%
Consumer Defense 		6.25% 0.00% 34.10% 77.56%
Energy 		4.37% 0.00% 54.00% 82.34%
Basic Materials 		3.83% 0.00% 21.69% 39.69%
Real Estate 		3.23% 0.00% 90.54% 42.16%
Utilities 		1.02% 0.00% 27.04% 84.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VALAX % Rank
US 		95.62% 24.51% 121.23% 35.30%
Non US 		2.74% 0.00% 41.42% 59.36%

VALAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VALAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.04% 45.41% 20.24%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 98.84%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 15.43%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 51.17%

Sales Fees

VALAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VALAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 64.06%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VALAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.10% 0.00% 488.00% 2.42%

VALAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VALAX Category Low Category High VALAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.41% 0.00% 41.90% 90.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VALAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VALAX Category Low Category High VALAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.83% -1.51% 4.28% 77.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VALAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VALAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Buckingham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 1998

24.42

24.4%

John Buckingham leads a team that scrutinizes more than 300 stocks for money-management clients and newsletter subscribers. He is equally resolute in his management of the Al Frank Fund. Before the acquisition of the firm by Kovitz Investment Group in 2018, John was part of Al Frank Asset Management beginning in 1987, where he served as Director of Research since 1989 and Chief Portfolio Manager since 1990. John graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern California in 1987 with a B.S. degree in computer science and a minor in business administration. His opinion is widely sought: John has appeared on numerous television and radio programs, is frequently interviewed by publications and conducts workshops at investment seminars.

Jason Clark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Jason Clark, a member of the Investment Committee of Kovitz Investment Group’s AFAM Division, has been a part of the firm’s Research and Portfolio Management Department since 2007. Within research, Jason is primarily focused on fundamental analysis of individual stocks and industries. Within Portfolio Management, Jason is responsible for active account management, providing education about the firm’s investment strategies and portfolio management process and working with the firm’s current and prospective Private Wealth clients. After serving in the United States Navy, Jason graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. degree in finance from the University of West Florida. His background includes experience as a fixed income specialist and corporate bond trader for Edward Jones and equity research associate with A.G. Edwards. Jason is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Orange County.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

