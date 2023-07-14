Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.6%
1 yr return
2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$73.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.0%
Expense Ratio 1.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.10%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Adviser selects equity securities that it believes are out of favor and undervalued. The Adviser then attempts to purchase the securities and hold them until it believes that the securities have reached their fair value.
The Adviser selects equity securities consisting of common stocks and securities having the characteristics of common stocks, such as preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers (“foreign securities”), provided that they are publicly traded in the United States, including in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Adviser screens a universe of more than 6,000 stocks in order to identify those with low price-to-earnings ratios, price-to-book values, and price-to-revenues ratios relative to its historical norms, its industry peers or the overall market. The Adviser utilizes these and other fundamental valuation metrics as well as its assessments of a company’s long-term growth prospects and risk characteristics, in order to establish a target price for each stock. The target price represents the price at which the Adviser believes the stock is fairly valued. Those stocks with significant appreciation potential relative to these target prices and perceived risk characteristics become available for selection. The Adviser employs a go-anywhere style focused on uncovering undervalued stocks independent of market capitalization. The Fund’s portfolio is expected to hold both dividend and non-dividend paying stocks and seeks broad market diversification via exposure to a significant number of major market sectors and industry groups.
The Adviser may sell positions as they reach or approach their target price, if a lower target price results from a reassessment of earnings or valuation multiples, or if a more attractive stock is identified.
To earn additional income, the Fund, through its agent, may lend its portfolio securities to broker-dealers amounting to no more than 33-1/3% of the total assets of the Fund (including any collateral posted) or 50% of the total assets of the Fund (excluding any collateral posted). When the Fund loans its portfolio securities, it will receive collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the loaned securities.
|Period
|VALAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|27.05%
|1 Yr
|2.4%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|63.23%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|65.16%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|65.01%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|82.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|VALAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|91.02%
|2021
|8.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|47.71%
|2020
|0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|22.57%
|2019
|4.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|68.03%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|54.28%
|VALAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VALAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|73.4 M
|1 M
|151 B
|87.97%
|Number of Holdings
|79
|2
|1727
|52.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.5 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|90.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.98%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|87.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VALAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.36%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|46.14%
|Cash
|1.65%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|47.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|76.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|74.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|75.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|76.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VALAX % Rank
|Technology
|22.40%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|4.54%
|Financial Services
|16.51%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|77.15%
|Industrials
|14.22%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|18.48%
|Healthcare
|12.29%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|89.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.22%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|14.36%
|Communication Services
|6.67%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|35.15%
|Consumer Defense
|6.25%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|77.56%
|Energy
|4.37%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|82.34%
|Basic Materials
|3.83%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|39.69%
|Real Estate
|3.23%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|42.16%
|Utilities
|1.02%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|84.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VALAX % Rank
|US
|95.62%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|35.30%
|Non US
|2.74%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|59.36%
|VALAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.42%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|20.24%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|98.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.43%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|51.17%
|VALAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VALAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|64.06%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VALAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.10%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|2.42%
|VALAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VALAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.41%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|90.83%
|VALAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|VALAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VALAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.83%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|77.12%
|VALAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2019
|$1.824
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.357
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2014
|$0.382
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 1998
24.42
24.4%
John Buckingham leads a team that scrutinizes more than 300 stocks for money-management clients and newsletter subscribers. He is equally resolute in his management of the Al Frank Fund. Before the acquisition of the firm by Kovitz Investment Group in 2018, John was part of Al Frank Asset Management beginning in 1987, where he served as Director of Research since 1989 and Chief Portfolio Manager since 1990. John graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern California in 1987 with a B.S. degree in computer science and a minor in business administration. His opinion is widely sought: John has appeared on numerous television and radio programs, is frequently interviewed by publications and conducts workshops at investment seminars.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Jason Clark, a member of the Investment Committee of Kovitz Investment Group’s AFAM Division, has been a part of the firm’s Research and Portfolio Management Department since 2007. Within research, Jason is primarily focused on fundamental analysis of individual stocks and industries. Within Portfolio Management, Jason is responsible for active account management, providing education about the firm’s investment strategies and portfolio management process and working with the firm’s current and prospective Private Wealth clients. After serving in the United States Navy, Jason graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. degree in finance from the University of West Florida. His background includes experience as a fixed income specialist and corporate bond trader for Edward Jones and equity research associate with A.G. Edwards. Jason is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Orange County.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
