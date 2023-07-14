Under normal market conditions, the Adviser selects equity securities that it believes are out of favor and undervalued. The Adviser then attempts to purchase the securities and hold them until it believes that the securities have reached their fair value.

The Adviser selects equity securities consisting of common stocks and securities having the characteristics of common stocks, such as preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers (“foreign securities”), provided that they are publicly traded in the United States, including in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Adviser screens a universe of more than 6,000 stocks in order to identify those with low price-to-earnings ratios, price-to-book values, and price-to-revenues ratios relative to its historical norms, its industry peers or the overall market. The Adviser utilizes these and other fundamental valuation metrics as well as its assessments of a company’s long-term growth prospects and risk characteristics, in order to establish a target price for each stock. The target price represents the price at which the Adviser believes the stock is fairly valued. Those stocks with significant appreciation potential relative to these target prices and perceived risk characteristics become available for selection. The Adviser employs a go-anywhere style focused on uncovering undervalued stocks independent of market capitalization. The Fund’s portfolio is expected to hold both dividend and non-dividend paying stocks and seeks broad market diversification via exposure to a significant number of major market sectors and industry groups.

The Adviser may sell positions as they reach or approach their target price, if a lower target price results from a reassessment of earnings or valuation multiples, or if a more attractive stock is identified.

To earn additional income, the Fund, through its agent, may lend its portfolio securities to broker-dealers amounting to no more than 33-1/3% of the total assets of the Fund (including any collateral posted) or 50% of the total assets of the Fund (excluding any collateral posted). When the Fund loans its portfolio securities, it will receive collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the loaned securities.