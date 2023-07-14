Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
3.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$26.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VADIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|4.94%
|1 Yr
|3.8%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|3.22%
|3 Yr
|8.8%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|16.70%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|20.33%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|79.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|VADIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|1.77%
|2021
|9.6%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|84.05%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|41.59%
|2019
|3.2%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|51.74%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|87.47%
|VADIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VADIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.8 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|93.74%
|Number of Holdings
|11
|2
|10961
|94.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.3 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|80.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|10.8%
|100.0%
|3.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VADIX % Rank
|Stocks
|70.29%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|22.76%
|Cash
|11.09%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|26.30%
|Other
|10.48%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|13.15%
|Bonds
|8.14%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|87.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|94.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|95.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VADIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|32.62%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|9.13%
|Energy
|29.99%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|2.97%
|Utilities
|14.45%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|8.49%
|Basic Materials
|10.17%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|14.23%
|Industrials
|9.12%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|71.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.23%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|93.42%
|Consumer Defense
|0.88%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|92.78%
|Communication Services
|0.87%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|92.78%
|Technology
|0.67%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|91.51%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|97.03%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|97.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VADIX % Rank
|US
|44.03%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|15.87%
|Non US
|26.26%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|49.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VADIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|57.87%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|13.15%
|Government
|21.06%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|59.92%
|Corporate
|19.97%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|51.57%
|Derivative
|1.11%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|31.94%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|93.74%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|91.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VADIX % Rank
|US
|8.08%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|72.03%
|Non US
|0.06%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|86.22%
|VADIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|31.32%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|2.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|58.95%
|VADIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|VADIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VADIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|11.68%
|VADIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VADIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|91.68%
|VADIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VADIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VADIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.46%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|86.06%
|VADIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Daniel Petrisko, CFA, serves as Executive Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Duff & Phelps. He is responsible for oversight and management of institutional and retail fixed income and passive equity products, in addition to leverage financing for the Duff & Phelps closed-end funds. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps in 1995, Mr. Petrisko held positions in the treasury and investment areas of Citibank. Mr. Petrisko holds a BA degree from St. Xavier University and an MBA from DePaul University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2020
2.25
2.3%
David Grumhaus is President and Chief Investment Officer of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Mr. Grumhaus oversees all of the firm’s investment strategies, chairs the firm’s investment meetings, leads the executive committee and directs strategic initiatives and resource planning. Mr. Grumhaus is also a Senior Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Energy Infrastructure strategies. Mr. Grumhaus has over two decades of experience working in the investment management industry. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps in 2014, Mr. Grumhaus served as a Portfolio Manager and Director of Research for Copia Capital, an Energy and Utility focused hedge fund. He previously worked as an investment banker for Goldman, Sachs & Co. and William Blair & Company, LLC. Mr. Grumhaus holds a BA in History, cum laude, from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration, where he was a George F. Baker scholar. In addition, he is a member of the Investment Committee at the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and serves as Board President of the Beyond Sports Foundation. Mr. Grumhaus served as an Alderman and finance chair for City of Lake Forest, IL from 2005 - 2011. Significant roles and professional affiliations • Member of the Investment Committee at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago • Former Alderman and finance chair for City of Lake Forest, IL (2005 - 2011)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Steven Wittwer, Senior Managing Director, is the Head of the Infrastructure Group and a Senior Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Global Listed Infrastructure Strategy. Mr. Wittwer joined the firm in 2017 as a Senior Analyst and concentrated his research on the global communications, transportation, and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps, Mr. Wittwer was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst at Great Lakes Advisors in Chicago. He also previously worked for UBS Global Asset Management for 14 years in various capacities, including functioning as the Global Head of their Global Telecom team, conducting research in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, and serving as a key participant on the UBS Global Technology team. He holds a BBA in Accounting from the Wisconsin School of Business, University of Wisconsin, and an MBA in Finance from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, inactive).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
