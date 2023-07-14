Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Asset Fund

mutual fund
VADIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.98 -0.09 -0.69%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (PDPAX) Primary C (PDPCX) Inst (VADIX) Retirement (VAABX)
VADIX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Asset Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.98 -0.09 -0.69%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (PDPAX) Primary C (PDPCX) Inst (VADIX) Retirement (VAABX)
VADIX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Asset Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.98 -0.09 -0.69%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (PDPAX) Primary C (PDPCX) Inst (VADIX) Retirement (VAABX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Asset Fund

VADIX | Fund

$12.98

$26.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

Net Assets

$26.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Asset Fund

VADIX | Fund

$12.98

$26.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.60%

VADIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Asset Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Petrisko

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing its assets in a mix of underlying affiliated and unaffiliated mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “underlying funds”) representing a broad universe of real assets. The fund’s subadviser expects that over the long term, a multi-strategy real asset portfolio will mitigate the impact of inflation on the fund’s assets. Real assets are securities whose underlying value is tied to a tangible asset or are linked or correlated to the rate of inflation. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in underlying funds which substantially invest directly and indirectly in real assets. Real assets are broadly defined by the fund and include: global real estate (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and real estate operating companies); natural resources; commodities; global infrastructure (sectors such as utilities, telecommunications and industrials); energy midstream Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), General Partners (“GPs”) and C-corporations that own midstream oil and natural gas assets; floating rate instruments (including loans) and global inflation-linked debt securities. Among the underlying funds in which the fund invests are funds that invest principally in equity securities of issuers of any capitalization, including those of foreign issuers, including emerging markets issuers, and funds that invest principally in debt instruments of any credit quality and maturity designation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will generally invest in affiliated mutual funds where available to represent the desired asset classes, and unaffiliated mutual funds and/or ETFs to represent the desired asset classes for which affiliated mutual funds are unavailable or deemed not to be appropriate for the Fund. The affiliated mutual funds in which the fund may invest include funds subadvised by the fund’s subadviser, Duff  & Phelps Investment Management Co. The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its assets in underlying funds which substantially invest in real assets may be changed only upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The fund is non-diversified under federal securities laws.
Read More

VADIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VADIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -23.7% 16.4% 4.94%
1 Yr 3.8% -8.9% 48.3% 3.22%
3 Yr 8.8%* -2.2% 16.4% 16.70%
5 Yr 2.4%* -0.7% 13.4% 20.33%
10 Yr 1.6%* 0.9% 11.8% 79.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VADIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.6% -40.8% 20.6% 1.77%
2021 9.6% -21.0% 24.5% 84.05%
2020 -1.2% -24.2% 27.8% 41.59%
2019 3.2% -23.1% 11.7% 51.74%
2018 -2.5% -100.0% 20.6% 87.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VADIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -23.7% 16.4% 5.15%
1 Yr 3.8% -12.8% 48.3% 3.18%
3 Yr 8.8%* -3.4% 16.4% 14.63%
5 Yr 2.4%* -1.1% 13.4% 18.54%
10 Yr 1.6%* 0.9% 11.8% 79.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VADIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.6% -40.8% 20.6% 1.77%
2021 9.6% -21.0% 24.5% 84.05%
2020 -1.2% -24.2% 27.8% 41.59%
2019 3.2% -23.1% 11.7% 68.98%
2018 -2.5% -2.9% 23.1% 93.46%

NAV & Total Return History

VADIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VADIX Category Low Category High VADIX % Rank
Net Assets 26.8 M 1.12 M 110 B 93.74%
Number of Holdings 11 2 10961 94.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.3 M -31.7 M 22 B 80.58%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 10.8% 100.0% 3.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Infras R6 22.01%
  2. Virtus Duff & Phelps Glb Rl Estt Secs R6 20.90%
  3. Virtus Duff & Phelps Sel MLP & Engy I 14.67%
  4. Virtus Newfleet Senior Floating Rate R6 4.35%
  5. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 0.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VADIX % Rank
Stocks 		70.29% -45.72% 98.42% 22.76%
Cash 		11.09% -97.12% 185.58% 26.30%
Other 		10.48% -1.25% 197.12% 13.15%
Bonds 		8.14% -39.76% 93.84% 87.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 94.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 95.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VADIX % Rank
Real Estate 		32.62% 0.00% 90.14% 9.13%
Energy 		29.99% 0.00% 38.61% 2.97%
Utilities 		14.45% 0.00% 40.29% 8.49%
Basic Materials 		10.17% 0.00% 60.23% 14.23%
Industrials 		9.12% 0.09% 32.39% 71.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.23% 0.00% 20.84% 93.42%
Consumer Defense 		0.88% 0.00% 31.85% 92.78%
Communication Services 		0.87% 0.00% 28.59% 92.78%
Technology 		0.67% 0.00% 39.48% 91.51%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.30% 97.03%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.34% 97.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VADIX % Rank
US 		44.03% -4.82% 95.75% 15.87%
Non US 		26.26% -46.69% 57.06% 49.06%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VADIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		57.87% 0.10% 100.00% 13.15%
Government 		21.06% 0.00% 98.64% 59.92%
Corporate 		19.97% 0.00% 99.90% 51.57%
Derivative 		1.11% 0.00% 41.88% 31.94%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 93.74%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 91.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VADIX % Rank
US 		8.08% -177.12% 87.76% 72.03%
Non US 		0.06% -39.00% 137.36% 86.22%

VADIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VADIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.16% 2.71% 31.32%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.70% 2.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.70% 58.95%

Sales Fees

VADIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

VADIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VADIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% 11.68%

VADIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VADIX Category Low Category High VADIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 91.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VADIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VADIX Category Low Category High VADIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.46% -5.20% 6.33% 86.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VADIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VADIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Petrisko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Daniel Petrisko, CFA, serves as Executive Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Duff & Phelps. He is responsible for oversight and management of institutional and retail fixed income and passive equity products, in addition to leverage financing for the Duff & Phelps closed-end funds. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps in 1995, Mr. Petrisko held positions in the treasury and investment areas of Citibank. Mr. Petrisko holds a BA degree from St. Xavier University and an MBA from DePaul University.

David Grumhaus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2020

2.25

2.3%

David Grumhaus is President and Chief Investment Officer of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Mr. Grumhaus oversees all of the firm’s investment strategies, chairs the firm’s investment meetings, leads the executive committee and directs strategic initiatives and resource planning. Mr. Grumhaus is also a Senior Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Energy Infrastructure strategies. Mr. Grumhaus has over two decades of experience working in the investment management industry. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps in 2014, Mr. Grumhaus served as a Portfolio Manager and Director of Research for Copia Capital, an Energy and Utility focused hedge fund. He previously worked as an investment banker for Goldman, Sachs & Co. and William Blair & Company, LLC. Mr. Grumhaus holds a BA in History, cum laude, from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration, where he was a George F. Baker scholar. In addition, he is a member of the Investment Committee at the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and serves as Board President of the Beyond Sports Foundation. Mr. Grumhaus served as an Alderman and finance chair for City of Lake Forest, IL from 2005 - 2011. Significant roles and professional affiliations • Member of the Investment Committee at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago • Former Alderman and finance chair for City of Lake Forest, IL (2005 - 2011)

Steven Wittwer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Steven Wittwer, Senior Managing Director, is the Head of the Infrastructure Group and a Senior Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Global Listed Infrastructure Strategy. Mr. Wittwer joined the firm in 2017 as a Senior Analyst and concentrated his research on the global communications, transportation, and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps, Mr. Wittwer was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst at Great Lakes Advisors in Chicago. He also previously worked for UBS Global Asset Management for 14 years in various capacities, including functioning as the Global Head of their Global Telecom team, conducting research in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, and serving as a key participant on the UBS Global Technology team. He holds a BBA in Accounting from the Wisconsin School of Business, University of Wisconsin, and an MBA in Finance from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, inactive).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×