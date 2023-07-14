Principal Investment Strategies

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing its assets in a mix of underlying affiliated and unaffiliated mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “underlying funds”) representing a broad universe of real assets. The fund’s subadviser expects that over the long term, a multi-strategy real asset portfolio will mitigate the impact of inflation on the fund’s assets. Real assets are securities whose underlying value is tied to a tangible asset or are linked or correlated to the rate of inflation. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in underlying funds which substantially invest directly and indirectly in real assets. Real assets are broadly defined by the fund and include: global real estate (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and real estate operating companies); natural resources; commodities; global infrastructure (sectors such as utilities, telecommunications and industrials); energy midstream Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), General Partners (“GPs”) and C-corporations that own midstream oil and natural gas assets; floating rate instruments (including loans) and global inflation-linked debt securities. Among the underlying funds in which the fund invests are funds that invest principally in equity securities of issuers of any capitalization, including those of foreign issuers, including emerging markets issuers, and funds that invest principally in debt instruments of any credit quality and maturity designation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will generally invest in affiliated mutual funds where available to represent the desired asset classes, and unaffiliated mutual funds and/or ETFs to represent the desired asset classes for which affiliated mutual funds are unavailable or deemed not to be appropriate for the Fund. The affiliated mutual funds in which the fund may invest include funds subadvised by the fund’s subadviser, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its assets in underlying funds which substantially invest in real assets may be changed only upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The fund is non-diversified under federal securities laws.