The Fund invests primarily in stocks that tend to offer current dividends. The Fund focuses on high-quality companies that have prospects for long-term total returns as a result of their ability to grow earnings and their willingness to increase dividends over time. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying securities. These securities typically—but not always—will be large-cap, will be undervalued relative to the market, and will show potential for increasing dividends. The Fund seeks to invest broadly across industry sectors.