4.8%
1 yr return
11.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$80.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.6%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VADGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|95.03%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|49.89%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-4.7%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|0.91%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|YTD
|4.8%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|85.67%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|41.52%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-4.7%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|0.91%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|80.2 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|85.85%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|2
|4154
|95.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.8 M
|288 K
|270 B
|91.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.62%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|12.16%
|Stocks
|91.89%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|97.45%
|Cash
|8.11%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|1.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|43.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|44.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|40.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|41.19%
|Healthcare
|22.07%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|4.26%
|Financial Services
|18.13%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|12.02%
|Consumer Defense
|16.80%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|1.90%
|Industrials
|15.36%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|6.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.10%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|11.49%
|Basic Materials
|7.46%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|4.95%
|Technology
|5.29%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|98.78%
|Real Estate
|1.80%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|73.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|90.94%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|90.26%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|99.39%
|US
|84.67%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|88.82%
|Non US
|7.22%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|18.60%
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|49.27%
|72.83%
|Management Fee
|0.34%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|31.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|Dividend Yield
|0.54%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|70.40%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Nov 09, 2021
0.56
0.6%
Donald J. Kilbride Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager Don is a portfolio manager in Global Equity Portfolio Management on the Quality Equity team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. Don currently manages Wellington's Dividend Growth and related approaches focusing on large-cap, quality companies with a value orientation. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2002, Don was a senior investment analyst and director of Non-Technology Research at Greenberg-Summit Partners; his coverage area included energy, basic materials, financial services, aerospace/defense, and transportation (2001 – 2002). He also worked for six years as the director of US Equity Research at The Boston Company (1996 – 2001). Don received his MBA from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School (1991) and his BA from the College of the Holy Cross (1986).
