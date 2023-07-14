Home
Trending ETFs

Vanguard Advice Select Dividend Growth Fund

mutual fund
VADGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.82 +0.1 +0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (VADGX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Advice Select Dividend Growth Fund

VADGX | Fund

$25.82

$80.2 M

0.54%

$0.14

-

Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

11.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$80.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VADGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard Advice Select Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    Nov 09, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Donald Kilbride

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in stocks that tend to offer current dividends. The Fund focuses on high-quality companies that have prospects for long-term total returns as a result of their ability to grow earnings and their willingness to increase dividends over time. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying securities. These securities typically—but not always—will be large-cap, will be undervalued relative to the market, and will show potential for increasing dividends. The Fund seeks to invest broadly across industry sectors.
Read More

VADGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VADGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -14.3% 35.6% 95.03%
1 Yr 11.1% -55.6% 38.6% 49.89%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VADGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.7% -64.5% 28.9% 0.91%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VADGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -20.5% 35.6% 85.67%
1 Yr 11.1% -55.6% 40.3% 41.52%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VADGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.7% -64.5% 28.9% 0.91%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VADGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VADGX Category Low Category High VADGX % Rank
Net Assets 80.2 M 177 K 1.21 T 85.85%
Number of Holdings 28 2 4154 95.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.8 M 288 K 270 B 91.90%
Weighting of Top 10 44.62% 1.8% 106.2% 12.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.93%
  2. TJX Companies Inc 4.67%
  3. McDonald's Corp 4.62%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 4.56%
  5. Northrop Grumman Corp 4.48%
  6. PepsiCo Inc 4.46%
  7. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc 4.43%
  8. Honeywell International Inc 4.42%
  9. Johnson & Johnson 4.22%
  10. Chubb Ltd 4.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VADGX % Rank
Stocks 		91.89% 0.00% 130.24% 97.45%
Cash 		8.11% -102.29% 100.00% 1.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 43.29%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 44.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 40.77%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 41.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VADGX % Rank
Healthcare 		22.07% 0.00% 60.70% 4.26%
Financial Services 		18.13% 0.00% 55.59% 12.02%
Consumer Defense 		16.80% 0.00% 47.71% 1.90%
Industrials 		15.36% 0.00% 29.90% 6.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.10% 0.00% 30.33% 11.49%
Basic Materials 		7.46% 0.00% 25.70% 4.95%
Technology 		5.29% 0.00% 48.94% 98.78%
Real Estate 		1.80% 0.00% 31.91% 73.29%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 90.94%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 90.26%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 99.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VADGX % Rank
US 		84.67% 0.00% 127.77% 88.82%
Non US 		7.22% 0.00% 32.38% 18.60%

VADGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VADGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 49.27% 72.83%
Management Fee 0.34% 0.00% 2.00% 31.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

VADGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VADGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VADGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

VADGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VADGX Category Low Category High VADGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.54% 0.00% 24.20% 70.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VADGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VADGX Category Low Category High VADGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VADGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VADGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Donald Kilbride

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2021

0.56

0.6%

Donald J. Kilbride Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager Don is a portfolio manager in Global Equity Portfolio Management on the Quality Equity team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. Don currently manages Wellington's Dividend Growth and related approaches focusing on large-cap, quality companies with a value orientation. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2002, Don was a senior investment analyst and director of Non-Technology Research at Greenberg-Summit Partners; his coverage area included energy, basic materials, financial services, aerospace/defense, and transportation (2001 – 2002). He also worked for six years as the director of US Equity Research at The Boston Company (1996 – 2001). Don received his MBA from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School (1991) and his BA from the College of the Holy Cross (1986).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

