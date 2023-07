Anil Katarya, CFA Co-Head of Investment Grade Credit Anil Katarya is co-head of investment grade credit and senior portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Anil was the head of credit portfolio management and also served as a portfolio manager and credit analyst on the investment grade team since joining Voya in 2000. Prior to joining the firm, Anil was a financial analyst for Mirant Inc. He received a BS in mechanical engineering from Kurukshetra University, India, and an MBA from Georgia State University. Anil holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.