Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$632 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.4%
Expense Ratio 0.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|UVAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|37.21%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|77.29%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|55.75%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|49.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|34.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|UVAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.1%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|59.40%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|42.42%
|2020
|N/A
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|Period
|UVAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|37.38%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|74.99%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|51.04%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|40.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|33.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|UVAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.1%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|59.34%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|42.48%
|2020
|N/A
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|UVAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UVAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|632 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|41.05%
|Number of Holdings
|216
|1
|14000
|56.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|121 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|33.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.37%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|45.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UVAIX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.98%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|25.09%
|Cash
|0.02%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|73.73%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|4.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|1.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|2.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|1.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UVAIX % Rank
|Municipal
|99.98%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|17.36%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.02%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|78.94%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|1.50%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|3.36%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|19.62%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|7.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UVAIX % Rank
|US
|95.12%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|65.34%
|Non US
|4.86%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|13.77%
|UVAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|65.24%
|Management Fee
|0.32%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|19.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|33.99%
|UVAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|UVAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UVAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|13.39%
|UVAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UVAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.12%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|21.77%
|UVAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|UVAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UVAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.25%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|32.87%
|UVAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Andrew Hattman, CFA, CAIA, Victory Capital Portfolio Manager--USAA Investments, a Victory Capital investment franchise, has eight years of investment management experience, all of which have been with USAA Asset Management Company (AMCO), which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Mr. Hattman holds CFA and CAIA designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Regina G. Conklin, CFA, CPA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager--USAA Investments, a Victory Capital investment franchise, has 24 years of investment management experience, and has worked 28 years with USAA Asset Management Company (AMCO), which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Ms. Conklin is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of San Antonio, and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Lauren Spalten is a Portfolio Manager with USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, and has managed the Funds since March 2021. In 2018, Ms. Spalten joined USAA Investments as a Municipal Analyst covering the Southeast region. Prior to joining USAA, Lauren was an Associate Director at Standard & Poor's (now S&P Global Ratings), where she specialized in evaluating creditworthiness of state and local governments across the Southwest United States. Lauren has additional experience in commercial real estate development and business plan development, primarily for medical and non-profit entities.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...