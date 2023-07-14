Home
Trending ETFs

UVAIX (Mutual Fund)

UVAIX (Mutual Fund)

USAA Virginia Bond Fund

UVAIX | Fund

$10.37

$632 M

3.12%

$0.32

0.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$632 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UVAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Virginia Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    852610
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Hattman

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in long-term investment-grade securities issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia, its political subdivisions, instrumentalities, and by other government entities, the interest on which is excludable from gross income for federal income tax and Virginia state income tax purposes (referred to herein as “Virginia tax-exempt securities”). During normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will consist of Virginia tax-exempt securities. This policy may be changed only by a shareholder vote. The Fund’s dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity is not restricted, but is expected to be greater than 10 years.In addition, during normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s annual net investment income dividends will be tax-exempt and excludable from the calculation of the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) for individual taxpayers. This policy may be changed only by a shareholder vote.
Read More

UVAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UVAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -60.4% 31.9% 37.21%
1 Yr -2.1% -45.4% 15.3% 77.29%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.6% 55.75%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 49.45%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 34.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UVAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -76.8% 4.7% 59.40%
2021 -0.1% -69.5% 12.4% 42.42%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UVAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -60.4% 31.9% 37.38%
1 Yr -2.1% -45.4% 15.1% 74.99%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.6% 51.04%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 40.83%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 33.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UVAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -76.8% 4.7% 59.34%
2021 -0.1% -69.5% 12.4% 42.48%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

UVAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UVAIX Category Low Category High UVAIX % Rank
Net Assets 632 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 41.05%
Number of Holdings 216 1 14000 56.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 121 M -317 M 8.64 B 33.68%
Weighting of Top 10 18.37% 2.4% 101.7% 45.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TENDER OPT BD TR RCPTS / CTFS VAR STS 0.47% 4.10%
  2. DEUTSCHE BK SPEARS/LIFERS SER DBE-7001 TR 0.48% 3.65%
  3. HAMPTON RDS VA TRANSN ACCOUNTABILITY COMMN REV 5% 2.53%
  4. FAIRFAX CNTY VA INDL DEV AUTH REV 5% 2.13%
  5. ARLINGTON CNTY VA INDL DEV AUTH HOSP FAC REV 5% 2.11%
  6. VIRGINIA SMALL BUSINESS FING AUTH REV 4% 2.07%
  7. VIRGINIA SMALL BUSINESS FING AUTH HOSP REV 0.05% 1.90%
  8. FAIRFAX CNTY VA SWR REV 5% 1.80%
  9. VIRGINIA COLLEGE BLDG AUTH VA EDL FACS REV 21ST CENTY COLLEGE & EQUIP PROG 1.74%
  10. LOUDOUN CNTY VA INDL DEV AUTH REV 0.03% 1.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UVAIX % Rank
Bonds 		99.98% 65.51% 150.86% 25.09%
Cash 		0.02% -50.86% 33.96% 73.73%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 4.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 1.56%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 2.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 1.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UVAIX % Rank
Municipal 		99.98% 44.39% 100.00% 17.36%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.02% 0.00% 33.95% 78.94%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 1.50%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 3.36%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 19.62%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 7.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UVAIX % Rank
US 		95.12% 37.86% 142.23% 65.34%
Non US 		4.86% 0.00% 62.14% 13.77%

UVAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UVAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% 0.02% 6.50% 65.24%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 1.10% 19.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% 33.99%

Sales Fees

UVAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UVAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UVAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 283.00% 13.39%

UVAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UVAIX Category Low Category High UVAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.12% 0.00% 4.45% 21.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UVAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UVAIX Category Low Category High UVAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.25% -0.53% 5.33% 32.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UVAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

UVAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Hattman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Andrew Hattman, CFA, CAIA, Victory Capital Portfolio Manager--USAA Investments, a Victory Capital investment franchise, has eight years of investment management experience, all of which have been with USAA Asset Management Company (AMCO), which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Mr. Hattman holds CFA and CAIA designations.

Regina Conklin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Regina G. Conklin, CFA, CPA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager--USAA Investments, a Victory Capital investment franchise, has 24 years of investment management experience, and has worked 28 years with USAA Asset Management Company (AMCO), which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Ms. Conklin is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of San Antonio, and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.

Lauren Spalten

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Lauren Spalten is a Portfolio Manager with USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, and has managed the Funds since March 2021. In 2018, Ms. Spalten joined USAA Investments as a Municipal Analyst covering the Southeast region. Prior to joining USAA, Lauren was an Associate Director at Standard & Poor's (now S&P Global Ratings), where she specialized in evaluating creditworthiness of state and local governments across the Southwest United States. Lauren has additional experience in commercial real estate development and business plan development, primarily for medical and non-profit entities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

