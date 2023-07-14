Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$32.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
96.2%
Expense Ratio 0.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund primarily invests its assets in cash, repurchase agreements and government securities with interest guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the United States government. The Fund buys securities that have a maturity of less than 397 days, so that the Fund’s weighted average maturity does not exceed the Rule 2a-7 requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, currently 60 days. It is the Fund’s policy to invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, government securities, and/or repurchase agreements collateralized by cash or government securities and in compliance with industry-standard regulatory requirements for money market funds for quality, maturity, and diversification.
|Period
|UTSXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.5%
|70.81%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|70.74%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|70.67%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|70.60%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|76.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|UTSXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.2%
|70.00%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|70.59%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|70.14%
|2019
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.5%
|69.21%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.3%
|69.70%
|Period
|UTSXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.2%
|70.24%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|70.84%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|70.35%
|2019
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.5%
|69.21%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.3%
|69.30%
|UTSXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UTSXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|32.4 M
|136 K
|281 B
|99.29%
|Number of Holdings
|13
|1
|346
|90.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.9 M
|-343 K
|163 B
|98.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|96.21%
|22.7%
|100.0%
|11.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UTSXX % Rank
|Cash
|90.06%
|25.56%
|100.00%
|10.70%
|Bonds
|9.94%
|0.00%
|74.44%
|88.59%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.67%
|0.04%
|71.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|75.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UTSXX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|90.06%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.09%
|Government
|9.94%
|0.00%
|44.01%
|86.63%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.23%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|70.77%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.79%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|73.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UTSXX % Rank
|US
|9.94%
|0.00%
|72.86%
|88.41%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.45%
|73.44%
|UTSXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.06%
|1.68%
|14.13%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.76%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.55%
|65.96%
|UTSXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|UTSXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|5.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UTSXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|485.00%
|N/A
|UTSXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UTSXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.28%
|88.75%
|UTSXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|UTSXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UTSXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.00%
|-1.09%
|1.67%
|92.10%
|UTSXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Stephen C. Rogers has joined Shelton Capital Management in 1993 and serves as Chief Executive Officer of Shelton Capital Management. Mr. Rogers graduated from the University of Iowa in 1988 and earned his MBA from the University of California at Berkeley in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2010
12.28
12.3%
William Mock is a Portfolio Manager for the Shelton Tactical Credit Fund, U.S. Government Securities Fund, Short-Term U.S. Government Bond Fund, California Tax-Free Income Fund, BDC Income Fund, United States Treasury Trust and the Firm’s fixed income separately managed accounts. Mr. Mock has 20 years of experience as a trader and portfolio manager of fixed income and derivative portfolios. He earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. from Kansas State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|46.68
|15.07
|13.09
