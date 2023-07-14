Home
Shelton Capital Management The United States Treasury Trust

mutual fund
UTSXX
UTSXX (Mutual Fund)

Shelton Capital Management The United States Treasury Trust

UTSXX (Mutual Fund)

Shelton Capital Management The United States Treasury Trust

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$32.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

96.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

UTSXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Shelton Capital Management The United States Treasury Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    Shelton Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Apr 26, 1989
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Rogers

Fund Description

The Fund primarily invests its assets in cash, repurchase agreements and government securities with interest guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the United States government. The Fund buys securities that have a maturity of less than 397 days, so that the Fund’s weighted average maturity does not exceed the Rule 2a-7 requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, currently 60 days. It is the Fund’s policy to invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, government securities, and/or repurchase agreements collateralized by cash or government securities and in compliance with industry-standard regulatory requirements for money market funds for quality, maturity, and diversification.

Read More

UTSXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UTSXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 70.81%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 70.74%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 70.67%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 70.60%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 76.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UTSXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 70.00%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 70.59%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 70.14%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 69.21%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 69.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UTSXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 70.81%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 70.74%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 70.67%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 70.22%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 76.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UTSXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 70.24%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 70.84%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 70.35%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 69.21%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 69.30%

NAV & Total Return History

UTSXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UTSXX Category Low Category High UTSXX % Rank
Net Assets 32.4 M 136 K 281 B 99.29%
Number of Holdings 13 1 346 90.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.9 M -343 K 163 B 98.93%
Weighting of Top 10 96.21% 22.7% 100.0% 11.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 17.78%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 16.20%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 14.97%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 14.40%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 13.34%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 13.27%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 13.03%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 12.91%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 12.77%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 0% 12.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UTSXX % Rank
Cash 		90.06% 25.56% 100.00% 10.70%
Bonds 		9.94% 0.00% 74.44% 88.59%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 71.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 70.59%
Other 		0.00% -1.67% 0.04% 71.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 75.76%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UTSXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		90.06% 0.00% 100.00% 9.09%
Government 		9.94% 0.00% 44.01% 86.63%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 70.23%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 70.77%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.79%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 73.08%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UTSXX % Rank
US 		9.94% 0.00% 72.86% 88.41%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.45% 73.44%

UTSXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UTSXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.06% 1.68% 14.13%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 0.50% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 21.76%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.55% 65.96%

Sales Fees

UTSXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UTSXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UTSXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 485.00% N/A

UTSXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UTSXX Category Low Category High UTSXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.28% 88.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UTSXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UTSXX Category Low Category High UTSXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -1.09% 1.67% 92.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UTSXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UTSXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Stephen C. Rogers has joined Shelton Capital Management in 1993 and serves as Chief Executive Officer of Shelton Capital Management. Mr. Rogers graduated from the University of Iowa in 1988 and earned his MBA from the University of California at Berkeley in 2000.

William Mock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2010

12.28

12.3%

William Mock is a Portfolio Manager for the Shelton Tactical Credit Fund, U.S. Government Securities Fund, Short-Term U.S. Government Bond Fund, California Tax-Free Income Fund, BDC Income Fund, United States Treasury Trust and the Firm’s fixed income separately managed accounts. Mr. Mock has 20 years of experience as a trader and portfolio manager of fixed income and derivative portfolios. He earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. from Kansas State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.07 13.09

