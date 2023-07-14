The Fund primarily invests its assets in cash, repurchase agreements and government securities with interest guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the United States government. The Fund buys securities that have a maturity of less than 397 days, so that the Fund’s weighted average maturity does not exceed the Rule 2a-7 requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, currently 60 days. It is the Fund’s policy to invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, government securities, and/or repurchase agreements collateralized by cash or government securities and in compliance with industry-standard regulatory requirements for money market funds for quality, maturity, and diversification.