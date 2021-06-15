Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aquila Tx-Fr UT Shs -I-

UTAIX | Fund

-

$338 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$338 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

UTAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aquila Tx-Fr UT Shs -I-
  • Fund Family Name
    Aquila Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in municipal obligations that pay interest exempt, in the opinion of bond counsel, from Utah state individual and regular Federal income taxes, the income paid upon which will not be subject to the Federal alternative minimum tax on individuals. These obligations are issued by the State of Utah, its counties and various other local authorities, certain other governmental issuers, and by other states and entities that do not tax interest from obligations issued by the State of Utah. These obligations also include obligations issued by other states, the interest on which is exempt, in the opinion of bond counsel or other appropriate counsel, from regular Federal income tax and, pursuant to Utah statutory authority, from Utah individual (but not corporate) income taxes. We call these obligations “Utah Double-Exempt Obligations.” Under normal circumstances, at least 50% of the Fund’s assets will consist of obligations of Utah-based issuers. Utah Double-Exempt Obligations may include participation or other interests in municipal securities and variable rate demand notes. Some Utah Double-Exempt Obligations, such as general obligation issues, are backed by the issuer’s taxing authority, while other Utah Double-Exempt Obligations, such as revenue bonds, are backed only by revenues from certain facilities or other sources and not by the issuer itself. These obligations can be of any maturity, but the Fund's weighted average maturity has traditionally been between 5 and 15 years. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

At the time of purchase, the Fund’s Utah Double-Exempt Obligations must be of investment grade quality. This means that they must either

· be rated within the four highest credit ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or,
· if unrated, be determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Manager, Aquila Investment Management LLC.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in unrated securities, including those issued in private placement transactions. From time to time, the Fund may hold a significant percentage, or all, of the outstanding private placement bonds issued by certain issuers.

The Manager selects obligations for the Fund’s portfolio in order to achieve the Fund’s objective by considering various characteristics including quality, maturity and coupon rate.

UTAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UTAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UTAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UTAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UTAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

UTAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UTAIX Category Low Category High UTAIX % Rank
Net Assets 338 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 338 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 35.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 10.60% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UTAH ST CHRT SCH FIN AUTH CHRT 1.39%
  2. WASHINGTON ST HLTH CARE FACS A 1.18%
  3. WEBER CNTY UT SPL ASSMNT 1.17%
  4. UTAH ST TRANSIT AUTH SALES TAX 1.07%
  5. UTAH ST TRANSIT AUTH SALES TAX 1.03%
  6. UTAH CNTY UT TRANSPRTN SALES T 1.02%
  7. UTAH ST CHRT SCH FIN AUTH CHRT 0.97%
  8. SALT LAKE CITY UT ARPT REVENUE 0.97%
  9. UTAH ST TRANSIT AUTH SALES TAX 0.92%
  10. UTAH ST MUNI PWR AGY PWR SPLY 0.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UTAIX % Rank
Bonds 		97.82% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.18% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UTAIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.17% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UTAIX % Rank
US 		97.82% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

UTAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UTAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

UTAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

UTAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UTAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

UTAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UTAIX Category Low Category High UTAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UTAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UTAIX Category Low Category High UTAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UTAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

UTAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

