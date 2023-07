The Fund’s principal investment strategy is, under normal market conditions, to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in the common stocks of companies composing the Index. This strategy may be changed upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Index is a market-cap weighted index that consists of the 500 largest companies within the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index SM (“Parent Index”). The Parent Index measures the performance of all U.S. equity securities with readily available price data. In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Fund attempts to allocate investments among stocks in approximately the same weightings as the Index, beginning with the stocks that make up the larger portion of the Index’s value. The Fund is rebalanced as required to reflect index changes and to accommodate Fund cash flows. The Fund may exclude or remove any Index stock that it believes is illiquid or has been impaired by financial conditions or other extraordinary events. To the extent that the Index concentrates in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will similarly concentrate its investments. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund’s investments are not concentrated in any industry or group of industries, although the Fund’s investments are more focused in the information technology sector, consistent with the Index.