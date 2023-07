Scott E. Dolan is Head of US Multi-Sector Fixed Income and a Managing Director at UBS Asset Management. Prior to joining UBS Asset Management in 2008, Mr. Dolan was a managing director and head of securitized assets for Citigroup Alternative Investments. Prior to joining Citigroup, Mr. Dolan was a managing director and head of mortgages and structured assets for Bear Stearns Asset Management and a senior mortgage trader at the Clinton Group. Mr. Dolan also worked at Deutsche Asset Management as a managing director and co-head of the Rates Group responsible for strategy, security selection and trading for MBS, ABS, agencies and treasuries. Mr. Dolan started his career at Scudder, Stevens and Clark, where he managed total return fixed income mutual funds and institutional portfolios.