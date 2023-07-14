Home
USCGX (Mutual Fund)

USAA Capital Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.53 -0.05 -0.43%
primary theme
N/A
share class
No Load (USCGX) Primary Inst (UICGX)

Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$827 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

USCGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Capital Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Oct 27, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Sullivan

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in U.S. and foreign equity securities that are believed to be the most attractive in the global marketplace. The Fund’s adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among the adviser’s internal investment teams. The managers implement a combination of quantitative and/or fundamentally driven security selection investment processes that focus on companies that may exhibit attractive levels of quality, value, and/or growth. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in foreign securities, including securities issued in emerging markets.
USCGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -35.6% 29.2% 15.77%
1 Yr 8.6% 17.3% 252.4% 57.84%
3 Yr 3.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 81.02%
5 Yr -1.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 68.72%
10 Yr 3.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 52.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -24.3% 957.1% 69.86%
2021 4.4% -38.3% 47.1% 94.06%
2020 2.2% -54.2% 0.6% 78.73%
2019 2.4% -76.0% 54.1% 45.24%
2018 -4.1% -26.1% 47.8% 16.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -35.6% 29.2% 16.44%
1 Yr 8.6% 11.4% 252.4% 53.64%
3 Yr 3.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 79.08%
5 Yr -1.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 66.71%
10 Yr 3.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 51.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -24.3% 957.1% 69.86%
2021 4.4% -33.1% 47.1% 94.31%
2020 2.2% -44.4% 1.8% 84.52%
2019 2.4% -6.5% 54.1% 63.98%
2018 -4.1% -14.4% 47.8% 29.67%

NAV & Total Return History

USCGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USCGX Category Low Category High USCGX % Rank
Net Assets 827 M 199 K 133 B 39.14%
Number of Holdings 470 1 9075 6.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 123 M -18 M 37.6 B 53.85%
Weighting of Top 10 14.19% 9.1% 100.0% 96.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 2.75%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.19%
  3. Apple Inc 1.71%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.61%
  5. Nestle SA 1.16%
  6. Nestle SA 1.16%
  7. Nestle SA 1.16%
  8. Nestle SA 1.16%
  9. Nestle SA 1.16%
  10. Nestle SA 1.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USCGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 61.84% 125.47% 6.61%
Other 		0.01% -13.98% 19.14% 18.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 45.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 39.65%
Cash 		0.00% -174.70% 23.12% 94.49%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 42.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USCGX % Rank
Technology 		19.06% 0.00% 49.87% 43.61%
Healthcare 		16.30% 0.00% 35.42% 27.20%
Financial Services 		15.47% 0.00% 38.42% 53.96%
Industrials 		12.05% 0.00% 44.06% 36.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.29% 0.00% 40.94% 71.04%
Consumer Defense 		6.81% 0.00% 73.28% 44.49%
Communication Services 		5.94% 0.00% 57.66% 61.89%
Energy 		4.78% 0.00% 21.15% 30.51%
Basic Materials 		4.52% 0.00% 38.60% 29.63%
Real Estate 		2.97% 0.00% 39.48% 23.46%
Utilities 		2.81% 0.00% 29.12% 44.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USCGX % Rank
US 		62.72% 0.13% 103.82% 8.92%
Non US 		37.27% 0.58% 99.46% 89.10%

USCGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

USCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.01% 44.27% 55.30%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.82% 57.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 71.99%

Sales Fees

USCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

USCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 0.00% 395.00% 97.94%

USCGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USCGX Category Low Category High USCGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.88% 0.00% 3.26% 39.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USCGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USCGX Category Low Category High USCGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.04% -4.27% 12.65% 30.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USCGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

USCGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Jeffrey R. Sullivan, CFA,is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Trivalent and has been with Victory Capital Management Inc or an affiliate since 2014 From 2007-2014, Mr. Sullivan was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he a member of the portfolio management team of the Fund's predecessor fund since 2007. Mr. Sullivan is a CFA charterholder.

U-Wen Kok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

U-Wen Kok is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Global team and has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. From 2013 to 2016, she was with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments in 2013, Ms. Kok served over fifteen years as a portfolio manager or portfolio management consultant at RBC Global Asset Management, BMO Asset Management, Barclays Global Investors and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. Ms. Kok is a CFA ® charterholder

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Adam Mezan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Adam Mezan has been a member of the RS Developed Markets team since 2014 and has been an associate portfolio manager/analyst of the Fund since May 2018. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2014, Mr. Mezan worked at Nomura Asset Management in London, covering global industrials and auto sectors. Previously, he worked at CIBC World Markets, performing fundamental research on North American business/industrial services companies. Mr. Mezan holds a BA from Duke University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Mezan is a CFA charterholder.

Peter Carpenter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Carpenter is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Trivalent and has been with Victory Capital Management Inc since 2014. From 2007-2014, Mr. Carpenter was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he a member of the portfolio management team since 2007. Peter received his BA from Middlebury College and his MBA from Boston University. Peter is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder.

Michael Reynal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Michael Reynal is Chief Investment Officer of Sophus Capital and a portfolio manager of Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets Small Cap mandates. Mr. Reynal began his investment career in 1991 managing equity investments in Latin America, the Mediterranean, the Balkans and other regions. Most recently he was a portfolio manager for Principal Global Investors, where he led the emerging markets team. He also oversaw diversified emerging markets portfolios and specialized regional Asian equity strategies.

Maria Freund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Maria Freund is a portfolio manager of Sophus. Ms. Freund joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments.Maria Freund has been a portfolio manager since 2015. At RS Investments she was an emerging markets analyst. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, she was an analyst at Principal Global Investors for the emerging markets team. Previously, she was an analyst at Principal Global Investors for the international developed team, having joined the firm in 2003. Maria holds a B.A. in finance and international business from Loras College, and an M.B.A from the Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa. Maria is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

