The Fund invests primarily in U.S. and foreign equity securities that are believed to be the most attractive in the global marketplace. The Fund’s adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among the adviser’s internal investment teams. The managers implement a combination of quantitative and/or fundamentally driven security selection investment processes that focus on companies that may exhibit attractive levels of quality, value, and/or growth. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in foreign securities, including securities issued in emerging markets.