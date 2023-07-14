Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.4%
1 yr return
8.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
Net Assets
$827 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.2%
Expense Ratio 1.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 67.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|USCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|15.77%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|57.84%
|3 Yr
|3.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|81.02%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|68.72%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|52.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|USCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|69.86%
|2021
|4.4%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|94.06%
|2020
|2.2%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|78.73%
|2019
|2.4%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|45.24%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|16.11%
|USCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USCGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|827 M
|199 K
|133 B
|39.14%
|Number of Holdings
|470
|1
|9075
|6.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|123 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|53.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.19%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|96.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USCGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|6.61%
|Other
|0.01%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|18.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|45.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|39.65%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|94.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|42.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USCGX % Rank
|Technology
|19.06%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|43.61%
|Healthcare
|16.30%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|27.20%
|Financial Services
|15.47%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|53.96%
|Industrials
|12.05%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|36.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.29%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|71.04%
|Consumer Defense
|6.81%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|44.49%
|Communication Services
|5.94%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|61.89%
|Energy
|4.78%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|30.51%
|Basic Materials
|4.52%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|29.63%
|Real Estate
|2.97%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|23.46%
|Utilities
|2.81%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|44.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USCGX % Rank
|US
|62.72%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|8.92%
|Non US
|37.27%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|89.10%
|USCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|55.30%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|57.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|71.99%
|USCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|USCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|USCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|67.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|97.94%
|USCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USCGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.88%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|39.17%
|USCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|USCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USCGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.04%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|30.57%
|USCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.845
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Jeffrey R. Sullivan, CFA,is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Trivalent and has been with Victory Capital Management Inc or an affiliate since 2014 From 2007-2014, Mr. Sullivan was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he a member of the portfolio management team of the Fund's predecessor fund since 2007. Mr. Sullivan is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
U-Wen Kok is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Global team and has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. From 2013 to 2016, she was with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments in 2013, Ms. Kok served over fifteen years as a portfolio manager or portfolio management consultant at RBC Global Asset Management, BMO Asset Management, Barclays Global Investors and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. Ms. Kok is a CFA ® charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Adam Mezan has been a member of the RS Developed Markets team since 2014 and has been an associate portfolio manager/analyst of the Fund since May 2018. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2014, Mr. Mezan worked at Nomura Asset Management in London, covering global industrials and auto sectors. Previously, he worked at CIBC World Markets, performing fundamental research on North American business/industrial services companies. Mr. Mezan holds a BA from Duke University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Mezan is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mr. Carpenter is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Trivalent and has been with Victory Capital Management Inc since 2014. From 2007-2014, Mr. Carpenter was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he a member of the portfolio management team since 2007. Peter received his BA from Middlebury College and his MBA from Boston University. Peter is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Michael Reynal is Chief Investment Officer of Sophus Capital and a portfolio manager of Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets Small Cap mandates. Mr. Reynal began his investment career in 1991 managing equity investments in Latin America, the Mediterranean, the Balkans and other regions. Most recently he was a portfolio manager for Principal Global Investors, where he led the emerging markets team. He also oversaw diversified emerging markets portfolios and specialized regional Asian equity strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Maria Freund is a portfolio manager of Sophus. Ms. Freund joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments.Maria Freund has been a portfolio manager since 2015. At RS Investments she was an emerging markets analyst. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, she was an analyst at Principal Global Investors for the emerging markets team. Previously, she was an analyst at Principal Global Investors for the international developed team, having joined the firm in 2003. Maria holds a B.A. in finance and international business from Loras College, and an M.B.A from the Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa. Maria is a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
